Every TFT Set 7 champion & trait added for Dragonlands expansion

TFT Set 7 is just around the corner. The Dragonlands expansion takes players back in time in the Convergence to a pre-Hextech era, and there’s new champions and traits to celebrate: here’s all we know so far, including their abilities.

TFT Set 7, named Dragonlands, is porting players back in time in the Convergence. Instead of Hextech and futuristic technology, we’re getting back to the roots of the land where Dragons once roamed free.

There’s plenty of mechanics to keep an eye out for ⁠— no less the 10-cost beasts you can buy late in the game for mega boosts. However, a number of new champions and traits will be taking to the Rift.

Here’s what we know about all the new champions, traits, and dragons gracing the battlefield as part of TFT Set 7.

TFT Set 7 champions

TFT Set 7 is set to introduce a new roster of champions to the Convergence. Given there’s been all but one added in Teamfight Tactics history (Rammus being the outlier), expect to see plenty of returning names.

Despite that, Riot has promised less reprints: “Expect us to cut down on the number of reprinted traits and 3 and 4-cost champions, especially if they were in a recent set,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer said in his Set 6 reflection.

Here’s the full list of confirmed TFT Set 7 champions so far, based on promotional material from Riot. Note that this list isn’t final ⁠— the developers have teased champions before, then changed them at the last minute in previous sets.

Ao Shin

Aurelion Sol

Corki

Elise

Galio

Hecarim

Illaoi

Jinx

Kayn

Lee Sin

Nami

Neeko

Nidalee

Ryze

Sejuani

Senna

Sett

Shen

Shyvana

Skarner

Sona

Swain

Sylas

Talon

Thresh

Twitch

Varus

Vladimir

Volibear

Xayah

Xin Zhao

TFT Set 7 traits

There will also be a host of new traits with plenty of new abilities. Much like champions, some will be reprints, but most sets introduce plenty of unique origins and classes. Here’s the list of traits we know so far in TFT Set 7:

Astral

Brawler

Cavalier

Dragon

Guild

Jade

Mage

Shapeshifter

Swiftshot

Tempest

Whispers

We’ll confirm their exact details once they’re made public.

When does TFT Set 7 release?

Riot has confirmed that TFT Set 7, Dragonlands, will be launching on live servers on TFT patch 12.11. The update is primed to drop on June 8, 2022. Dragonlands will go in for beta testing on the PBE two weeks earlier on May 24, 2022.

The update will include an all-new Dragon mechanic, a revamped Hextech Augments system, and more. Find out more about the Dragonlands update here.