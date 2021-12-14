League of Legends 2022 patch schedule: all LoL updates & changes in Season 12

League of Legends Season 12 has begun, and that means Riot Games is hard at work on another calendar year of buffs, nerfs, and changes for all champions, items, and systems in LoL’s premier mode ⁠— here’s the dates & patch notes for every update.

The twelfth season of League of Legends is rolling on, with the preseason update already changing huge chunks of the world-famous Riot Games franchise.

LoL’s main strength comes from the fact that it regularly updates its games, including champions, items, Summoner’s Rift, dragons, and more. Season 12 will be no different, with 24 huge patches expected to drop between the first week of January and early December, when Riot’s offices shut down.

As always, these will ship onto Riot’s PBE servers early.

From when each fortnight’s League of Legends update will deploy into the game, to the patch dates, and all the notes, here is Dexerto’s LoL patch calendar.

League of Legends Season 12 patch dates

Patches arrive roughly every two weeks in League of Legends, with the fortnightly cycle giving Riot Games developers time to test any major changes.

First, the updates go live on the LoL public beta environment (PBE) and Dexerto will publish any notes and changes included in the new patch. Then Riot will tweak these buffs and nerfs over the following two weeks, before shipping them live every second Tuesday throughout the year.

Here are all the LoL patch dates:

12.1 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022

12.2 – Wednesday, January 19, 2022

12.3 – Tuesday, February 1, 2022

12.4 – Tuesday, February 15, 2022

12.5 – Tuesday, March 1, 2022

12.6 – Tuesday, March 29, 2022

12.7 – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

12.8 – Tuesday, April 26, 2022

12.9 – Tuesday, May 10, 2022

12.10 – Tuesday, May 24, 2022

12.11 – Tuesday, June 7, 2022

12.12 – Wednesday, June 22, 2022

12.13 – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

12.14 – Tuesday, July 26, 2022

12.15 – Tuesday, August 9, 2022

12.16 – Tuesday, August 23, 2022

12.17 – Wednesday, September 7, 2022

12.18 – Tuesday, September 20, 2022

12.19 – Tuesday, October 4, 2022

12.20 – Tuesday, October 18, 2022

12.21 – Tuesday, November 1, 2022

12.22 – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

12.23 – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

12.24 – Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Remember, these patch release dates are far from set in stone. Riot often shuffles their schedule for holidays or esports. If they do, we’ll update the dates.

When do LoL patches go live in-game?

Each update varies slightly when it comes to when it hits live League of Legends servers, but Riot Games does try to stick to a vague schedule for shipping times.

Maintenance usually begins around 3AM PT for North American servers, 5AM in the UK, and 3AM for the major European North-East servers. The first region to get the update is actually Oceania, with an early-morning shutdown in Australia. This is around the same time Dexerto gets access to all the patch notes.

The downtime then lasts around three hours before League of Legends players can download and load into the latest Season 12 update to see all the changes.