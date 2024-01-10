Teamfight Tactics’ Lunar Legacy event to bring back old set for first time ever

Teamfight Tactics’ has announced that the new Lunar Legacy event will be bringing an old set back for the first time ever.

Riot’s auto battler Teamfight Tactics is an ever-changing game. Since its inception in 2019, the title has seen several sets come and go, new mechanics, new Little Legends, and much more.

Sets are a core part of Teamfight Tactics, essentially swapping out the units players can field as well as an important mechanic that drastically changes up the game. Set 10 has combined both the Region Portals from Set 9 and the Chosen mechanic from Set 4 to create a bombastic musical-themed cast.

Many players have asked if or when Riot would reprise some of these older sets, with many longing for the memories they once had. Fortunately, Riot has revealed that they would be bringing an older set back, in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

Riot has announced that Set 3.5 will be making a return to the Convergence for a limited time during the Lunar Legacy event. Set 3.5, which was the mid-set of Galaxies, will see all of its units return, with new portals, augments, and items.

The event will run from Patch 14.2, which starts on January 24th and will end on March 19th, giving players just over two months to experience the nostalgia of the previous set.

The set won’t be quite as players remember it, as the devs have implemented several balance decisions, as well as new augments and portals which will drastically change how the set was played.

This may mean new strategies crop up that were previously impossible in the past, opening a whole new world of possibilities.