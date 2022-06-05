TFT patch 12.11 notes: Dragonlands release, all Set 7 details

TFT patch 12.11 is here, and Riot is welcoming you to the Dragonlands. TFT Set 7 is launching on this update with a new roster of champions and traits, the new Dragon mechanic, and big system changes to Augments. Here’s the patch notes

Six months is up, and that means TFT patch 12.11 is bringing in a new set in the League of Legends autobattler. Players are saying goodbye to Gizmos & Gadgets as they dive back in time to the Dragonlands in TFT Set 7.

The update is a big one ⁠— it’s basically an entirely new game ⁠— so let’s dive right into all the changes coming in TFT patch 12.11, including the full patch notes and the release date.

When is TFT patch 12.11?

TFT patch 12.11 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, right on time. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location) and open back up at 8am.

Keep this in mind for your final Set 6 ranked push too ⁠— once the servers go down, your rank for Gizmos & Gadgets will be finalized.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.11?

TFT Set 7, Dragonlands, launches with new roster of champions and traits

Be gone Hextech, it’s time to venture into the Dragonlands. TFT Set 7 is taking the Convergence back in time with a new roster of champions and traits ⁠— and obviously dragons.

The 58 units that make up the roster in TFT Set 7 comprise 51 champions and seven Dragons, each representing one region of the Dragonlands. Dragons are ultra-powerful units that take up two board slots but have turbo-charged abilities and grant triple trait value.

If you want a full rundown on all the Dragonlands changes, be sure to check out our hubs.

Draconic Augments replaces Hextech Augments

The Dragonic Augments launching as part of TFT Set 7 are worth their own individual section breaking down the patch notes because of the sheer number of changes. While a handful have survived the Convergence time travel, there’s more than 100 new Augments to choose from.

Read More: How Riot got creative to bring Dragons to TFT Set 7

Riot has switched up the Augment armory timing too to 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2, meaning you won’t have to decide on your first Augment before Stage 1 neutrals finish, and you’ll have an earlier comeback change in Stage 4.

You can read up on all the new Augments launching in TFT Set 7 here.

TFT patch 12.11 launches on June 8, 2022. We’ll drop the official patch notes here once they’re live, but be sure to check out all our content on the Dragonlands update for more details.