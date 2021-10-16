TFT patch 11.21 early notes: Lucian buffs, Akshan nerfs, final Reckoning update

TFT patch 11.21 is coming, marking the end of Set 5. Here’s what we know about the October 20 update, including buffs to Lucian and Kayle, nerfs to Akshan, and more crazy changes as Riot sends off Reckoning ahead of Set 6.

The dawn of the final TFT Set 5 update is here. TFT patch 11.21 is going to send Reckoning off with a bang ahead of the mega Gizmos & Gadgets launch.

While the last update went a bit crazy with the second Radiant Armory and increased loot drops from Divine Blessings, Riot haven’t confirmed anything crazy for 11.21 ⁠— yet.

Here’s what we know about TFT patch 11.21 so far.

When is TFT patch 11.21?

TFT patch 11.21 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, October 20, perfectly on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

The last patch before Gizmos & Gadgets goes live next week, so here's a peek at the changes to help you out in your end of set climb! pic.twitter.com/hAAykFsP6G — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) October 15, 2021

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.21?

Riot rebalances Sentinels with Lucian buffs, Akshan nerfs

The Sentinels comp has had a couple of different carries across its life in Set 5.5. While Lucian carry was once the meta, he’s now just become an Akshan item holder as the patches kept culling his stats.

TFT patch 11.21 will look at rebalancing the trait’s carries. Lucian will be buffed up slightly while Akshan will be toned down.

The changes won’t be too severe given how strong Lucian is in principle, but it’ll open up more choices in the final update.

Kayle buffs give her one last chance to shine

Kayle had all the hype of being an insane five-cost carry in Reckoning. However, that has hardly been realized ⁠— outside of a slim meta with a Knights comp.

The final update will give a buff to the Redeemed-Legionnaire to finally let her fulfil that fantasy. Whether it’s enough remains to be seen, but Riot obviously want to see the angel get some play in Set 5.5.

The Mystic trait is also in line for buffs, which will go down a treat alongside the planned Vel’Koz nerfs (no more Squid Game). Miss Fortune and Zyra are getting nerfed as well, with a few more minor balance changes expected.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.21 early notes below, courtesy of Riot.

TFT patch 11.21 early notes

Champions

3-cost

Miss Fortune

Nerfs TBD

Zyra

Nerfs TBD

4-cost

Lucian

Buffs TBD

Vel’Koz

Nerfs TBD

5-cost

Akshan

Nerfs TBD

Kayle

Buffs TBD

Traits

Mystic