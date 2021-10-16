 TFT patch 11.21 notes: Lucian buffs, Akshan nerfs, final Reckoning update - Dexerto
League of Legends

TFT patch 11.21 early notes: Lucian buffs, Akshan nerfs, final Reckoning update

Published: 16/Oct/2021 7:20 Updated: 16/Oct/2021 7:31

by Andrew Amos
Akshan in TFT Set 5
Teamfight Tactics

TFT patch 11.21 is coming, marking the end of Set 5. Here’s what we know about the October 20 update, including buffs to Lucian and Kayle, nerfs to Akshan, and more crazy changes as Riot sends off Reckoning ahead of Set 6.

The dawn of the final TFT Set 5 update is here. TFT patch 11.21 is going to send Reckoning off with a bang ahead of the mega Gizmos & Gadgets launch.

While the last update went a bit crazy with the second Radiant Armory and increased loot drops from Divine Blessings, Riot haven’t confirmed anything crazy for 11.21 ⁠— yet.

Here’s what we know about TFT patch 11.21 so far.

When is TFT patch 11.21?

TFT patch 11.21 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, October 20, perfectly on time. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.21?

Riot rebalances Sentinels with Lucian buffs, Akshan nerfs

The Sentinels comp has had a couple of different carries across its life in Set 5.5. While Lucian carry was once the meta, he’s now just become an Akshan item holder as the patches kept culling his stats.

TFT patch 11.21 will look at rebalancing the trait’s carries. Lucian will be buffed up slightly while Akshan will be toned down.

The changes won’t be too severe given how strong Lucian is in principle, but it’ll open up more choices in the final update.

Lucian is getting a buff to round out TFT Set 5.

Kayle buffs give her one last chance to shine

Kayle had all the hype of being an insane five-cost carry in Reckoning. However, that has hardly been realized ⁠— outside of a slim meta with a Knights comp.

The final update will give a buff to the Redeemed-Legionnaire to finally let her fulfil that fantasy. Whether it’s enough remains to be seen, but Riot obviously want to see the angel get some play in Set 5.5.

The Mystic trait is also in line for buffs, which will go down a treat alongside the planned Vel’Koz nerfs (no more Squid Game). Miss Fortune and Zyra are getting nerfed as well, with a few more minor balance changes expected.

Riot want to solve Kayle's weak laning phase.
Kayle might finally break into the Reckoning meta if her TFT patch 11.21 buffs are strong enough.

You can find the full TFT patch 11.21 early notes below, courtesy of Riot.

TFT patch 11.21 early notes

Champions

3-cost

Miss Fortune

  • Nerfs TBD

Zyra

  • Nerfs TBD

4-cost

Lucian

  • Buffs TBD

Vel’Koz

  • Nerfs TBD

5-cost

Akshan

  • Nerfs TBD

Kayle

  • Buffs TBD

Traits

Mystic

  • Buffs TBD
