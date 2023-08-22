Teamfight Tactics Mid Set 9.5: New units, traits, portals, more

The mid-Set for Riot’s auto battler Teamfight Tactics is closely approaching, here’s everything we know about what’s changing in Set 9.5 including traits, units, portals, and more.

Set 9 of Teamfight Tactics has been out for quite some time now. The Set titled Runeterra Reforged so players re-enter the realm of Runeterra, with the Set offering a new portal mechanic alongside the typical traits and units.

Like previous Sets, Set 9 of Teamfight Tactics will have a mid-Set take place, which will swap out some of the traits and units and refresh them with new ones. Looking to get ahead of the competition before the mid-Set drops? We’ve got you covered.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Set 9.5 of Teamfight Tactics doesn’t yet have a full release date, however, it’s estimated the update will come during Patch 13.18.

This, according to Riot’s patch schedule will be September 13, 2023. As per usual the mid-Set will be available for testing on the PBE two weeks beforehand, which is August 29, 2023.

TFT Mid Set 9.5: New units

As of the moment, we know that we’ll be heading to other iconic regions of Runeterra to go alongside the Runeterra Reforged themes. So far two new regions have been revealed, as well as the units for one of them.

Article continues after ad

Bilgewater

Here are the Bilgewater units coming in Set 9.5:

Article continues after ad

Graves

Illaoi

Twisted Fate

Miss Fortune

Nautilus

Nilah

Gangplank

Riot Games Graves and his Bilgewater friends will be appearing in the mid-Set for TFT.

Ixtal

Here is every potential Ixtalian unit that could release in Set 9.5:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Milio

Qiyana

Rengar

Malphite

Nidalee

Zyra

Neeko

According to the recent art showcased by Riot on their Twitter, it does appear we’ll also be getting Naafiri in the mid-Set update.

TFT Mid Set 9.5: new traits

Runeterra Reforged uses the various regions as traits, each providing its own powerful bonuses.

As of the moment, we only know of Bilgewater and Ixtal as traits. However, we do know what Bilgewater will be providing.

Article continues after ad

Bilgewater

Bilgewater locals mark their foes for periodic barrages from their waterborne artillery!

TFT Mid Set 9.5: new portals

With Bilgewater being introduced, we received a new portal that will be hosted by Bilgewater.

Rat Town

Lucky shops can appear randomly, featuring units tailored to your army.