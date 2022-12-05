TFT patch 12.23 notes: Monsters Attack as TFT Set 8 goes live

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

TFT patch 12.23 is on its way, and so too is Monsters Attack. TFT Set 8 goes live with the final update of the year, with plenty of new content to play through: here’s what you need to know in the patch notes.

It’s time to say goodbye to the Dragonlands for good ⁠— and quite possibly forever ⁠— as Teamfight Tactics moves to Spatulopolis for TFT Set 8 and the Monsters Attack expansion.

TFT patch 12.23 will deploy the next major update in the autobattler’s near-four year history, and there’ll be plenty for players to learn in the coming weeks. To get you started, take a look at the patch notes for the December update.

Riot Games TFT patch 12.23 brings the release of Set 8, Monsters Attack.

When is TFT patch 12.23?

TFT patch 12.23 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s changing in TFT patch 12.23?

TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack, goes live

TFT patch 12.23 marks the launch of the autobattler’s eighth set, Monsters Attack. Because it’s a new set launch, basically the entire game changes outside of the base mechanics ⁠— and even those have gotten a little overhaul.

There’s 59 new champions to play around, including the debuts of Bel’Veth, Nilah, and Rammus in Teamfight Tactics. It now means every League of Legends champion, bar very new releases like K’Sante, have featured in the autobattler.

Hero Augments have been added alongside Regular Augments to buff up individual champions as well as your whole team. Hero Augments are offered once a game ⁠— or not at all sometimes ⁠— and give you a choice to build a supportive savior or a godly carry.

The Treasure Dragon is being removed with TFT Set 7’s departure, but players will still have plenty of agency with builds thanks to the addition of new Item Anvils in later combats. This is on top of new Boss Battles that drop more rewards than previous late-game fights.

There are a number of smaller changes too, such as item reworks (goodbye Banshee’s Claw).

Riot Games Rammus is making his TFT debut in patch 12.23 with Monsters Attack.

We will keep you updated with exact changes, beyond just the new set’s release like quality of life changes, when Riot drops the official notes for TFT patch 12.23 on December 6.