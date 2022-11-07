Every TFT Set 8 champion & trait added in Monsters Attack expansion

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack, is bringing a new roster of champions and traits to Teamfight Tactics. There will be some returning faces and some new additions, and plenty of gameplay-altering effects to learn about: here’s what we know so far.

TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack, is finally coming to replace the Dragonlands. With a heavy hero (and anti-hero) theme, players will need to assemble the strongest compositions possible to hinder (or help) the infiltrating enemies.

Thankfully, there’s a big roster of champions and traits to help players do just that. Riot is freshening up the TFT selection for Set 8 once again, including splashing in some never-before-seen champions and mechanics. Here’s what you need to know.

Riot Games TFT Set 8 is coming with new champions and traits to play around with.

All new champions in TFT Set 8

Riot hasn’t confirmed the exact count of champions in TFT Set 8, but players can expect around 58 new units. They won’t be entirely new ⁠— there’s only two debuting champions confirmed in Rammus and Bel’Veth ⁠— but they will refresh the roster from Dragonlands.

Developers have also promised more than that. There won’t be any units that take up two slots ala Colossus in Set 6 or Dragons in Set 7. It’s a return to the simpler times of not having to worry about messing up your pivots thanks to random two-space champions.

There’ll also be some interesting dynamics within the hero and anti-hero themes, but exactly how those play out will have to wait on the PBE launch of Monsters Attack. For now, here’s a full list of teased champions for TFT Set 8.

Alistar

Annie

Aphelios

Ashe

Bel’Veth

Blitzcrank

Camille

Cho’Gath

Ekko

Ezreal

Fiora

Jax

Jinx

Kai’Sa

Kayle

LeBlanc

Lulu

Lux

Miss Fortune

Nasus

Nilah

Poppy

Rammus

Rell

Renekton

Riven

Samira

Sona

Soraka

Sylas

Syndra

Taliyah

Vayne

Vi

Viego

Yasuo

Yuumi

Zac

Riot Games Aphelios will feature a unique weapon-swapping mechanic.

All new traits in TFT Set 8

Beyond the new champions, Riot is also shaking up traits in TFT Set 8. Some are returning, like Star Guardian and Mech.

Others are entirely new like Threat, which is an anti-trait in some capacity. Threats don’t have a stacking bonus when playing them, and they also have no other traits. However, to balance that, they are stronger units individually and great for splashing in comps.

Anima Squad and Underground are two new traits also coming to TFT Set 8 which have similar mechanics to some in the past. Anima Squad units can gain stacking attack damage and ability power after striking a pose following their first cast every combat. Underground is the new economy trait, letting players rack up a “heist” across a game before cashing out.

Riot Games Soraka and the Star Guardians gang are returning for TFT Set 8.

Their exact scalings, and also all the other traits that make up TFT Set 8, will be revealed in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled.

When does TFT Set 8 release?

TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack, will be hitting live servers as part of TFT patch 12.23 on December 7, 2022. Players will be able to test out all the new features, such as Hero Augments, starting on November 14 following its PBE launch.