TFT Set 8 details: Monsters Attack champions & traits, Hero Augments, more

TFT Set 8, named Monsters Attack, has finally been revealed. Coming at the tailend of 2022, Riot are refreshing the autobattler’s roster of champions and traits, bringing back Augments in their new Hero form, and much more.

It’s time to move on from the Dragonlands as TFT Set 8 approaches, and Monsters Attack. The next installment in Riot’s hit autobattler is on its way with the usual refresh of champions and traits, as well as new mechanics to play around with.

As far as transformative updates go, Riot is promising this to be one of their biggest as a “a bold new vision for Teamfight Tactics, reimagining everything from its art direction to its core gameplay.” This includes never-before-seen traits and a total overhaul to PvE rounds ⁠— a staple since the game’s launch.

Here’s what we know about TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack, so far before its release.

What’s new in TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack?

TFT Set 8 new champions and traits

Of course, TFT Set 8 will launch with an entirely new roster of champions and traits. With Monsters Attack as the name, heroes and anti-heroes as the theme, and invaders to fend off, you can get an idea of who will be a part of it all.

Riot has already confirmed a couple: lead developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer told players Bel’Veth will be a part of Monsters Attack ahead of time. Key art has also indicated Nasus (Space Groove), Fiddlesticks (Star Nemesis), and Lux (Star Guardian) will also be added.

As for Rammus’ fate ⁠— being the only League of Legends champion yet to be added to the autobattler ⁠— it’s unknown. We will update you once Riot confirms his arrival or, God forbid, absence in TFT Set 8.

Beyond champions, Riot has also revealed a new trait called Threat. It’s a non-trait, really: they don’t have any other traits, and fielding multiple Threats don’t bolster one another. However “more powerful than other units, which compensates for their stripped-down vibe,” and players aren’t limited to a specific number of them a la Dragons in TFT Set 7.

An exact list of TFT Set 8 champions and traits will be confirmed closer to the launch of Monsters Attack.

Hero Augments added for Monsters Attack

Another early detail confirmed ahead of time for TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack, is the return of Augments. They will now be a permanent part of Teamfight Tactics — something Riot weren’t sure on just six months ago — but in this update they take on a new form in Hero Augments.

Instead of bolstering your whole team, Hero Augments empower a specific champion, leaning into that superhero trope.

You’ll be offered a wide array of options to choose from when doing so. However exactly how many augments will be offered, in what capacity, and more are still unknown.

Riot Games Buff your hero (or anti-hero) with the Hero Augments in TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack.

When is TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack, being released?

TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack, will go live as part of TFT patch 12.23, due to release on December 7, 2022. It will hit PBE servers on November 14, just after TFT patch 12.22 launches with the final update of Dragonlands.