What are Hero Augments in TFT Set 8? New mechanic explained

Augments are returning in TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack. Now a permanent feature of the autobattler, Hero Augments change the game yet again from what players know from Gizmos & Gadgets and Dragonlands. Here’s how the new mechanic works.

TFT Set 8, named Monsters Attack, has finally been revealed ⁠— and that includes the return of Augments in their new form.

Riot stated back in February they weren’t committed to the feature’s future despite a roaring community reception back in Gizmos & Gadgets. Now they will be permanent going forward, and Hero Augments are a first look at that new future.

There’s some big differences between the Set 8 Augments and what players grew used to with Hextech Augments and Draconic Augments in the last two sets.

So here’s how Hero Augments work, and what you need to know ahead of release in TFT Set 8.

What are Hero Augments in TFT Set 8?

Hero Augments are power-ups in TFT Set 8 that are champion-specific, rather than team-wide like the Augments of old.

“Players can build their own superhero each session thanks to all-new Hero Augments,” Riot said during the update’s November 1 reveal. “These don’t spread their powers across the entire team like Augments have done in the past. Instead, players pick a single Hero Augment from a wide array of options, supercharging that particular champion.”

Exactly what power-ups are offered, how many, and exactly how they synergize are still a mystery. It’s relatively easy to envision buffing a backline carry to deal huge damage, or a tank to become nigh-unkillable with this offering though.

However, that’ll all be cleared up once TFT Set 8 goes onto PBE servers on November 15, 2022 ahead of TFT patch 12.23.

The launch of Monsters Attack will include a new roster of champions and traits in the autobattler and other gameplay adjustments, including a reimagining of PvE rounds with anvils giving players more agency.