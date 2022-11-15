All Regular Augments added in TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack expansion

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Regular Augments are making their return in TFT Set 8 alongside the new Hero Augments. You’ll need to strike a good balance between team-wide and individual power-ups to get victories in Monsters Attack. We’ve got a rundown of them all here.

Augments are now a permanent part of Teamfight Tactics as of Monsters Attack and TFT Set 8. After their introduction in Gizmos & Gadgets, players have fallen in love with the mechanic which has added agency and depth to the autobattler.

Set 8 shook up the system in the biggest way with a new set of Hero Augments. However they still exist alongside the Regular Augments, and you’ll need to keep that in mind when playing. Learn everything you need to know about TFT Set 8’s Regular Augments right here.

Riot Games Augments were added in TFT Set 6, and while the options have changed, the mechanic remains the same.

What are Augments in TFT?

Augments were first introduced to Teamfight Tactics in TFT Set 6. Not much has changed since their introduction. Augments are made to power up your team with various buffs increasing the power of specific traits, or more general teamwide buffs.

Players get offered a selection of Augments three times throughout the game: Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2. If you don’t like what you’re presented with, you get one reroll for the whole game.

What’s different in TFT Set 8 and Monsters Attack is the introduction of Hero Augments, which buff up individual units instead. The two systems work alongside each other ⁠— Hero Augment shops replace Regular Augment ones occasionally, but players are still only ever offered Augments at three points in the game.

Riot Games Hero Augments will co-exist alongside Regular Augments in Monsters Attack.

All Regular Augments in TFT Set 8

Despite the addition of 118 new Hero Augments, there are still 170-plus Regular Augments to choose from in TFT Set 8. There’s nothing new: they’re practically all reprints from previous sets. However they are still key at pushing your comp into a certain direction.

We’ve got the full rundown of Regular Augments in TFT Set 8 right here, broken up into their respective rarity tiers.

Silver

Name Details A.D.M.I.N. Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional A.D.M.I.N. Gain a Camille. AFK You cannot perform actions for the next 3 rounds. Afterwards, gain 20 gold. Anima Squad Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Anima Squad. Gain a Jinx. Axiom Arc I Your units gain 25 Mana on kill. Band of Thieves I Gain 1 Thief’s Gloves. Battlemage I Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 15 Armor and 15 Ability Power. Big Friend I Your units that start combat next to a unit with over 2000 Health take 10% less damage for the rest of combat. Blue Battery I After casting their Ability, your units restore 10 Mana. Brawler Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Brawler. Gain a Vi. Built Different I Your units with no Traits active gain 250-400 Health and 30-75% Attack Speed. (based on current Stage) Celestial Blessing I Your units heal for 10% of the damage dealt by attacks and Abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 200 Health. Consistency Gain double streak gold. Cybernetic Implants I Your champions holding an item gain 100 Health and 8 Attack Damage. Cybernetic Shell I Your champions holding an item gain 100 Health and 20 Armor. Cybernetic Uplink I Your champions holding an item gain 100 Health and restore 2 Mana per second. Defender Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Defender. Gain a Rell. Disintegrator I Your units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 2% of the target’s maximum Health. Double Trouble I If you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 20 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy. Duelist Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Duelist. Gain a Fiora. Electrocharge I When your units receive critical strikes, they deal 50-110 (based on current Stage) magic damage to nearby enemies. (1 second cooldown). Exiles I Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 25% maximum Health shield for 10 seconds. Featherweights I Your 1 and 2 cost champions gain 25% Attack Speed and Move Speed. First Aid Kit All healing and shielding on your units is increased by 25%. Future Sight I Know who you will fight next. Gain a Zephyr. Gadgeteen Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Gadgeteen. Gain an Annie. Hacker Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Hacker. Gain 2 gold. Heart Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Heart. Gain a Lee Sin. Item Grab Bag I Gain 1 random completed item. Knife’s Edge I Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 15 Attack Damage. LaserCorps Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional LaserCorps. Gain a Yasuo. Lategame Specialist Gain 40 gold when you reach Level 9. Luden’s Echo I When your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 40-130 (based on current Stage) magic damage. Makeshift Armor I Your units with no items gain 30 Armor and Magic Resist. Mascot Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Mascot. Gain a Yuumi. Ox Force Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Ox Force. Gain a Fiora. Pandora’s Bench Gain 2 gold. At the start of every turn, Champions on the 3 rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost. Pandora’s Items Gain a random component. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables). Preparation I Champions on your bench permanently gain 25, 3 Attack Damage and Ability Power every round, up to 4 times. Recombobulator Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions that cost 1 more. Gain 2 Magnetic Removers. Recon Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Recon. Gain an Ezreal. Renegade Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Renegade. Gain a Camille. Second Wind I After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 40% of their missing Health. Spellslinger Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Spellslinger. Gain an Annie. Stand United I Your units gain 1 Attack Damage and Ability Power per Trait active across your army. Star Guardian Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Star Guardian. Gain a Yuumi. Supers Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Super. Gain a Malphite. Sureshot Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Sureshot. Gain a Sivir. Thrill of the Hunt I Your units heal 300 Health on kill. Tiny Titans Your Tactician heals 30 Health, grows larger, and has 130 maximum Health. Tri Force I Your Tier 3 champions gain 133 Health, 13 starting Mana, and 13% Attack Speed. Underground Heart Your team counts as having 1 additional Underground. Gain a Vi.

Gold

Name Details A.D.M.I.N. Crest Gain an A.D.M.I.N. Emblem and a Blitzcrank. Ace Crest Gain an Ace Emblem and 2 gold. Aegis Crest Gain an Aegis Emblem and a Vi. Ancient Archives I Gain 1 Tome of Traits. Anima Squad Crest Gain an Anima Squad Emblem and a Sylas. Ascension After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 50% more damage. Axiom Arc II Your units gain 40 Mana on kill. Battlemage II Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 25 Armor and 25 Ability Power. Better Together Aura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33%. Gain a Locket of the Iron Solari. Big Friend II Your units that start combat next to a unit with over 1650 Health take 18% less damage for the rest of combat. Brawler Crest Gain a Brawler Emblem and a Lee Sin. Built Different II Your units with no Traits active gain 300-525 Health and 50-80% Attack Speed. (based on current Stage) Calculated Loss After losing your combat, gain 2 gold and a free Shop refresh. Celestial Blessing II Your units heal for 20% of the damage dealt by attacks and Abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 350 Health. Civilian Crest Gain a Civilian Emblem and a Galio. Clear Mind If you have no champions on your bench at the end of a round, gain 3 experience points. Cluttered Mind If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain 3 experience points. Combat Training Your Champions permanently gain 1 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 8 Attack Damage. Component Grab Bag Gain 3 random item components. Cybernetic Implants II Your champions holding an item gain 150 Health and 15 Attack Damage. Cybernetic Shell II Your champions holding an item gain 150 Health and 30 Armor. Cybernetic Uplink II Your champions holding an item gain 150 Health and restore 3 Mana per second. Defender Crest Gain a Defender Emblem and a Poppy. Disintegrator II Your units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 3% of the target’s maximum Health. Double Trouble II If you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 30 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy. Duelist Crest Gain a Duelist Emblem and a Yasuo. Electrocharge II When your units receive critical strikes, they deal 85-145 (based on current Stage) magic damage to nearby enemies. (1 second cooldown). Exiles II Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 35% maximum Health shield for 10 seconds. Featherweights II Your 1 and 2 cost champions gain 35% Attack Speed and Move Speed. First Aid Kit II All healing and shielding on your units is increased by 35%. Gadget Expert Direct Damage items deal 25% more damage as true damage. Gain a Statikk Shiv. Hacker Crest Gain a Hacker Emblem and 2 gold. Heart Crest Gain a Heart Emblem and a Yuumi. Hustler If you have less than 20 gold at the end of a round, gain 2 gold. Jeweled Lotus Magic and true damage from your units’ Abilities can critically strike. Your units gain 25% Critical Strike Chance. Knife’s Edge II Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 25 Attack Damage. LaserCorps Crest Gain an LaserCorps Emblem and a Yasuo. Last Stand The first time you would die, instead drop to 1 Health. After this effect triggers, your units gain 200 Health, 20 Armor and Magic Resist, and 20% Omnivamp. Luden’s Echo II When your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 55-160 (based on current Stage) magic damage. Makeshift Armor II Your units with no items gain 45 Armor and Magic Resist. Mascot Crest Gain a Mascot Emblem and a Yuumi. Mecha: PRIME Crest Gain a Mecha: PRIME Emblem and a Draven. Metabolic Accelerator Your Tactician moves faster and heals 2 Health after a PVP round. Ox Force Crest Gain an Ox Force Emblem and an Annie. Phony Frontline Gain 2 Target Dummies. Portable Forge Open an Armory and choose 1 of 3 unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn. Prankster Crest Gain a Prankster Emblem and a Jinx. Preparation II Champions on your bench permanently gain 35, 4 Attack Damage and Ability Power every round, up to 4 times. Recon Crest Gain a Recon Emblem. Renegade Crest Gain a Renegade Emblem and a Talon. Rich Get Richer Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7. Rich Get Richer+ Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7. Salvage Bin Gain a random completed item. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown). Scoped Weapons I Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain +1 Attack Range and 15% Attack Speed. Second Wind II After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 60% of their missing Health. Spellslinger Crest Gain a Spellslinger Emblem and an Annie. Stand United II Your units gain 2 Attack Damage and 3 Ability Power per Trait active across your army. Star Guardian Crest Gain a Star Guardian Emblem and a Rell. Sunfire Board At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 10% of their maximum Health over 20 seconds and reduce healing received by 50%. Sureshot Crest Gain a Sureshot Emblem and a Sivir. Three’s Company Gain 3 random 3-cost champions. Thrill of the Hunt II Your units heal 700 Health on kill. Trade Sector Gain a free Shop refresh each round. Trade Sector+ Gain a free Shop refresh each round. Gain 8 gold. Tri Force II Your Tier 3 champions gain 133 Health, 23 starting Mana, and 23% Attack Speed. True Twos Gain 1 random 2-star Tier 1 champions and 1 random 2-star Tier 2 champion. Underground Crest Gain an Underground Emblem and a Vi.

Prismatic