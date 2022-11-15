All Regular Augments added in TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack expansion

Regular Augments are making their return in TFT Set 8 alongside the new Hero Augments. You’ll need to strike a good balance between team-wide and individual power-ups to get victories in Monsters Attack. We’ve got a rundown of them all here.
Augments are now a permanent part of Teamfight Tactics as of Monsters Attack and TFT Set 8. After their introduction in Gizmos & Gadgets, players have fallen in love with the mechanic which has added agency and depth to the autobattler.
Set 8 shook up the system in the biggest way with a new set of Hero Augments. However they still exist alongside the Regular Augments, and you’ll need to keep that in mind when playing. Learn everything you need to know about TFT Set 8’s Regular Augments right here.
What are Augments in TFT?
Augments were first introduced to Teamfight Tactics in TFT Set 6. Not much has changed since their introduction. Augments are made to power up your team with various buffs increasing the power of specific traits, or more general teamwide buffs.
Players get offered a selection of Augments three times throughout the game: Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2. If you don’t like what you’re presented with, you get one reroll for the whole game.
What’s different in TFT Set 8 and Monsters Attack is the introduction of Hero Augments, which buff up individual units instead. The two systems work alongside each other — Hero Augment shops replace Regular Augment ones occasionally, but players are still only ever offered Augments at three points in the game.
All Regular Augments in TFT Set 8
Despite the addition of 118 new Hero Augments, there are still 170-plus Regular Augments to choose from in TFT Set 8. There’s nothing new: they’re practically all reprints from previous sets. However they are still key at pushing your comp into a certain direction.
We’ve got the full rundown of Regular Augments in TFT Set 8 right here, broken up into their respective rarity tiers.
Silver
|Name
|Details
|A.D.M.I.N. Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional A.D.M.I.N. Gain a Camille.
|AFK
|You cannot perform actions for the next 3 rounds. Afterwards, gain 20 gold.
|Anima Squad Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Anima Squad. Gain a Jinx.
|Axiom Arc I
|Your units gain 25 Mana on kill.
|Band of Thieves I
|Gain 1 Thief’s Gloves.
|Battlemage I
|Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 15 Armor and 15 Ability Power.
|Big Friend I
|Your units that start combat next to a unit with over 2000 Health take 10% less damage for the rest of combat.
|Blue Battery I
|After casting their Ability, your units restore 10 Mana.
|Brawler Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Brawler. Gain a Vi.
|Built Different I
|Your units with no Traits active gain 250-400 Health and 30-75% Attack Speed. (based on current Stage)
|Celestial Blessing I
|Your units heal for 10% of the damage dealt by attacks and Abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 200 Health.
|Consistency
|Gain double streak gold.
|Cybernetic Implants I
|Your champions holding an item gain 100 Health and 8 Attack Damage.
|Cybernetic Shell I
|Your champions holding an item gain 100 Health and 20 Armor.
|Cybernetic Uplink I
|Your champions holding an item gain 100 Health and restore 2 Mana per second.
|Defender Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Defender. Gain a Rell.
|Disintegrator I
|Your units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 2% of the target’s maximum Health.
|Double Trouble I
|If you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 20 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy.
|Duelist Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Duelist. Gain a Fiora.
|Electrocharge I
|When your units receive critical strikes, they deal 50-110 (based on current Stage) magic damage to nearby enemies. (1 second cooldown).
|Exiles I
|Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 25% maximum Health shield for 10 seconds.
|Featherweights I
|Your 1 and 2 cost champions gain 25% Attack Speed and Move Speed.
|First Aid Kit
|All healing and shielding on your units is increased by 25%.
|Future Sight I
|Know who you will fight next. Gain a Zephyr.
|Gadgeteen Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Gadgeteen. Gain an Annie.
|Hacker Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Hacker. Gain 2 gold.
|Heart Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Heart. Gain a Lee Sin.
|Item Grab Bag I
|Gain 1 random completed item.
|Knife’s Edge I
|Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 15 Attack Damage.
|LaserCorps Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional LaserCorps. Gain a Yasuo.
|Lategame Specialist
|Gain 40 gold when you reach Level 9.
|Luden’s Echo I
|When your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 40-130 (based on current Stage) magic damage.
|Makeshift Armor I
|Your units with no items gain 30 Armor and Magic Resist.
|Mascot Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Mascot. Gain a Yuumi.
|Ox Force Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Ox Force. Gain a Fiora.
|Pandora’s Bench
|Gain 2 gold. At the start of every turn, Champions on the 3 rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost.
|Pandora’s Items
|Gain a random component. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables).
|Preparation I
|Champions on your bench permanently gain 25, 3 Attack Damage and Ability Power every round, up to 4 times.
|Recombobulator
|Champions on your board permanently transform into random champions that cost 1 more. Gain 2 Magnetic Removers.
|Recon Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Recon. Gain an Ezreal.
|Renegade Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Renegade. Gain a Camille.
|Second Wind I
|After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 40% of their missing Health.
|Spellslinger Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Spellslinger. Gain an Annie.
|Stand United I
|Your units gain 1 Attack Damage and Ability Power per Trait active across your army.
|Star Guardian Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Star Guardian. Gain a Yuumi.
|Supers Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Super. Gain a Malphite.
|Sureshot Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Sureshot. Gain a Sivir.
|Thrill of the Hunt I
|Your units heal 300 Health on kill.
|Tiny Titans
|Your Tactician heals 30 Health, grows larger, and has 130 maximum Health.
|Tri Force I
|Your Tier 3 champions gain 133 Health, 13 starting Mana, and 13% Attack Speed.
|Underground Heart
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Underground. Gain a Vi.
Gold
|Name
|Details
|A.D.M.I.N. Crest
|Gain an A.D.M.I.N. Emblem and a Blitzcrank.
|Ace Crest
|Gain an Ace Emblem and 2 gold.
|Aegis Crest
|Gain an Aegis Emblem and a Vi.
|Ancient Archives I
|Gain 1 Tome of Traits.
|Anima Squad Crest
|Gain an Anima Squad Emblem and a Sylas.
|Ascension
|After 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 50% more damage.
|Axiom Arc II
|Your units gain 40 Mana on kill.
|Battlemage II
|Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 25 Armor and 25 Ability Power.
|Better Together
|Aura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33%. Gain a Locket of the Iron Solari.
|Big Friend II
|Your units that start combat next to a unit with over 1650 Health take 18% less damage for the rest of combat.
|Brawler Crest
|Gain a Brawler Emblem and a Lee Sin.
|Built Different II
|Your units with no Traits active gain 300-525 Health and 50-80% Attack Speed. (based on current Stage)
|Calculated Loss
|After losing your combat, gain 2 gold and a free Shop refresh.
|Celestial Blessing II
|Your units heal for 20% of the damage dealt by attacks and Abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 350 Health.
|Civilian Crest
|Gain a Civilian Emblem and a Galio.
|Clear Mind
|If you have no champions on your bench at the end of a round, gain 3 experience points.
|Cluttered Mind
|If your bench is full at the end of a round, gain 3 experience points.
|Combat Training
|Your Champions permanently gain 1 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 8 Attack Damage.
|Component Grab Bag
|Gain 3 random item components.
|Cybernetic Implants II
|Your champions holding an item gain 150 Health and 15 Attack Damage.
|Cybernetic Shell II
|Your champions holding an item gain 150 Health and 30 Armor.
|Cybernetic Uplink II
|Your champions holding an item gain 150 Health and restore 3 Mana per second.
|Defender Crest
|Gain a Defender Emblem and a Poppy.
|Disintegrator II
|Your units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 3% of the target’s maximum Health.
|Double Trouble II
|If you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 30 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy.
|Duelist Crest
|Gain a Duelist Emblem and a Yasuo.
|Electrocharge II
|When your units receive critical strikes, they deal 85-145 (based on current Stage) magic damage to nearby enemies. (1 second cooldown).
|Exiles II
|Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 35% maximum Health shield for 10 seconds.
|Featherweights II
|Your 1 and 2 cost champions gain 35% Attack Speed and Move Speed.
|First Aid Kit II
|All healing and shielding on your units is increased by 35%.
|Gadget Expert
|Direct Damage items deal 25% more damage as true damage. Gain a Statikk Shiv.
|Hacker Crest
|Gain a Hacker Emblem and 2 gold.
|Heart Crest
|Gain a Heart Emblem and a Yuumi.
|Hustler
|If you have less than 20 gold at the end of a round, gain 2 gold.
|Jeweled Lotus
|Magic and true damage from your units’ Abilities can critically strike. Your units gain 25% Critical Strike Chance.
|Knife’s Edge II
|Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 25 Attack Damage.
|LaserCorps Crest
|Gain an LaserCorps Emblem and a Yasuo.
|Last Stand
|The first time you would die, instead drop to 1 Health. After this effect triggers, your units gain 200 Health, 20 Armor and Magic Resist, and 20% Omnivamp.
|Luden’s Echo II
|When your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 55-160 (based on current Stage) magic damage.
|Makeshift Armor II
|Your units with no items gain 45 Armor and Magic Resist.
|Mascot Crest
|Gain a Mascot Emblem and a Yuumi.
|Mecha: PRIME Crest
|Gain a Mecha: PRIME Emblem and a Draven.
|Metabolic Accelerator
|Your Tactician moves faster and heals 2 Health after a PVP round.
|Ox Force Crest
|Gain an Ox Force Emblem and an Annie.
|Phony Frontline
|Gain 2 Target Dummies.
|Portable Forge
|Open an Armory and choose 1 of 3 unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn.
|Prankster Crest
|Gain a Prankster Emblem and a Jinx.
|Preparation II
|Champions on your bench permanently gain 35, 4 Attack Damage and Ability Power every round, up to 4 times.
|Recon Crest
|Gain a Recon Emblem.
|Renegade Crest
|Gain a Renegade Emblem and a Talon.
|Rich Get Richer
|Gain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7.
|Rich Get Richer+
|Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7.
|Salvage Bin
|Gain a random completed item. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown).
|Scoped Weapons I
|Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain +1 Attack Range and 15% Attack Speed.
|Second Wind II
|After 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 60% of their missing Health.
|Spellslinger Crest
|Gain a Spellslinger Emblem and an Annie.
|Stand United II
|Your units gain 2 Attack Damage and 3 Ability Power per Trait active across your army.
|Star Guardian Crest
|Gain a Star Guardian Emblem and a Rell.
|Sunfire Board
|At the start of combat, burn all enemies for 10% of their maximum Health over 20 seconds and reduce healing received by 50%.
|Sureshot Crest
|Gain a Sureshot Emblem and a Sivir.
|Three’s Company
|Gain 3 random 3-cost champions.
|Thrill of the Hunt II
|Your units heal 700 Health on kill.
|Trade Sector
|Gain a free Shop refresh each round.
|Trade Sector+
|Gain a free Shop refresh each round. Gain 8 gold.
|Tri Force II
|Your Tier 3 champions gain 133 Health, 23 starting Mana, and 23% Attack Speed.
|True Twos
|Gain 1 random 2-star Tier 1 champions and 1 random 2-star Tier 2 champion.
|Underground Crest
|Gain an Underground Emblem and a Vi.
Prismatic
|Name
|Details
|A.D.M.I.N. Crown
|Gain an A.D.M.I.N. Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Camille.
|Ace Crown
|Gain an Ace Emblem, a Runaan’s Hurricane, and 2 gold.
|Aegis Crown
|Gain an Aegis Emblem, a Redemption, and an Alistar.
|Ancient Archives II
|Gain 2 Tome of Traits.
|Anima Squad Crown
|Gain an Anima Squad Emblem, an Ionic Spark, and a Riven.
|Band of Thieves II
|Gain 2 Thief’s Gloves.
|Battlemage III
|Your units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 35 Armor and 35 Ability Power.
|Binary Airdrop
|Your champions equipped with 2 items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat.
|Birthday Present
|Gain a 2-star champion every time you level up. The champion’s tier is your level minus 4 (min: Tier 1). Gain additional 1 gold every time you level up.
|Brawler Crown
|Gain a Brawler Emblem, a Redemption, and a Riven.
|Built Different III
|Your units with no Traits active gain 350-650 Health and 50-95% Attack Speed. (based on current Stage)
|Celestial Blessing III
|Your units heal for 35% of the damage dealt by attacks and Abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 450 Health.
|Civilian Crown
|Gain a Civilian Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Sivir.
|Cruel Pact
|Buying XP costs 6 Health instead of gold. Heal 3 Health after a round.
|Cursed Crown
|Gain +2 maximum team size, but take 100% increased player damage.
|Cybernetic Implants III
|Your champions holding an item gain 180 Health and 30% Attack Damage.
|Cybernetic Shell III
|Your champions holding an item gain 250 Health and 40 Armor.
|Cybernetic Uplink III
|Your champions holding an item gain 250 Health and restore 4 Mana per second.
|Defender Crown
|Gain a Defender Emblem, a Protector’s Vow, and a Riven.
|Disintegrator III
|Your units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 4% of the target’s maximum Health.
|Double Trouble III
|If you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 40% Attack Damage and 40 Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy.
|Duelist Crown
|Gain a Duelist Emblem, an Edge of Night, and a Nilah.
|Electrocharge III
|When your units receive critical strikes, they deal 115-235 (based on current Stage) magic damage to nearby enemies. (1 second cooldown).
|Exiles III
|Your units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 50% maximum Health shield for 10 seconds.
|Featherweights III
|Your 1 and 2 cost units gain 60% Attack Speed and Move Speed.
|Future Sight II
|Know who you fight next. Gain a Radiant Zephyr.
|Gadgeteen Soul
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Gadgeteen. Gain an Ionic Spark and an Annie.
|Golden Ticket
|Each time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 50% chance to gain a free refresh.
|Hacker Crown
|Gain a Hacker Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Leblanc.
|Heart Crown
|Gain a Heart Emblem, a ZZ’rot Portal, and a Sona.
|High Roller
|Gain 3 Loaded Dice and 8 gold.
|Item Grab Bag II
|Gain 2 random completed items and 2 Reforgers.
|Knife’s Edge III
|Your units that start combat in the first 2 rows gain 40 Attack Damage.
|LaserCorps Crown
|Gain a LaserCorps Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Senna.
|Living Forge
|Gain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combats.
|Lucky Gloves
|Thief’s Gloves will always give your champions items that they can use well. Gain a Thief’s Gloves.
|Luden’s Echo III
|When your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 90-240 (based on current Stage) magic damage.
|Makeshift Armor III
|Your units with no items gain 65 Armor and Magic Resist.
|March of Progress
|Gain 5 bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to level up.
|Mascot Crown
|Gain a Mascot Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and an Malphite.
|Mecha: PRIME Crown
|Gain a Mecha: PRIME Emblem, a Titan’s Resolve , and a Jax.
|New Recruit
|Gain +1 maximum team size.
|Ox Force Crown
|Gain an Ox Force Emblem, a Titan’s Resolve, and an Alistar.
|Prankster Crown
|Gain a Prankster Emblem, an Edge of Night, and a Zoe.
|Preparation III
|Champions on your bench permanently gain 50, 7 Attack Damage and Ability Power every round, up to 4 times.
|Radiant Relics
|Open an Armory and choose 1 of 5 unique Radiant items.
|Recon Crown
|Gain a Recon Emblem, a Zeke’s Herald, and a Ezreal.
|Renegade Crown
|Gain a Renegade Crown, a Bloodthirster, and a Camille.
|Scoped Weapons II
|Your units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain infinite Attack Range.
|Spellslinger Crown
|Gain a Spellslinger Emblem, a Jeweled Gauntlet, and a Sona.
|Stand United III
|Your units gain 3 Attack Damage and Ability Power per Trait active across your army.
|Star Guardian Crown
|Gain a Star Guardian Emblem, a Chalice of Power and a Nilah.
|Supers Soul
|Your team counts as having 1 additional Super. Gain a Titan’s Resolve and a Lee Sin.
|Sureshot Crown
|Gain a Sureshot Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Senna.
|The Golden Egg
|Gain a massive golden egg that hatches in 11 turns. If you won vs player, receive bonus turn.
|Think Fast
|Shop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain 8 gold.
|Tri Force III
|Your Tier 3 champions gain 333 Health, 33 starting Mana, and 33% Attack Speed.
|Underground Crown
|Gain an Underground Emblem, a Hextech Gunblade, and a Sona.
|Urf’s Grab Bag II
|Gain 1 Spatula and 3 random item components.
|Verdant Veil
|Your units are immune to crowd control effects for the first 20 seconds of combat.
|Windfall
|Gain 20 gold.
|Windfall+
|Gain 35 gold.
|Windfall++
|Gain 40 gold.
|Wise Spending
|Gain 2 experience points when you refresh your Shop.
|Woodland Charm
|Your highest Health champion is cloned. Clones cannot hold items.