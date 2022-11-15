GamingLeague of Legends

All Regular Augments added in TFT Set 8 Monsters Attack expansion

Teamfight TacticsTFT Set 8
Program Soraka in League of LegendsRiot Games

Regular Augments are making their return in TFT Set 8 alongside the new Hero Augments. You’ll need to strike a good balance between team-wide and individual power-ups to get victories in Monsters Attack. We’ve got a rundown of them all here.

Augments are now a permanent part of Teamfight Tactics as of Monsters Attack and TFT Set 8. After their introduction in Gizmos & Gadgets, players have fallen in love with the mechanic which has added agency and depth to the autobattler.

Set 8 shook up the system in the biggest way with a new set of Hero Augments. However they still exist alongside the Regular Augments, and you’ll need to keep that in mind when playing. Learn everything you need to know about TFT Set 8’s Regular Augments right here.

There are some new Hextech Augments arriving in TFT Set 6.5Riot Games
Augments were added in TFT Set 6, and while the options have changed, the mechanic remains the same.

What are Augments in TFT?

Augments were first introduced to Teamfight Tactics in TFT Set 6. Not much has changed since their introduction. Augments are made to power up your team with various buffs increasing the power of specific traits, or more general teamwide buffs.

Players get offered a selection of Augments three times throughout the game: Stages 2-1, 3-2, and 4-2. If you don’t like what you’re presented with, you get one reroll for the whole game. 

What’s different in TFT Set 8 and Monsters Attack is the introduction of Hero Augments, which buff up individual units instead. The two systems work alongside each other ⁠— Hero Augment shops replace Regular Augment ones occasionally, but players are still only ever offered Augments at three points in the game.

Hero Augment shop in TFT Set 8Riot Games
Hero Augments will co-exist alongside Regular Augments in Monsters Attack.

All Regular Augments in TFT Set 8

Despite the addition of 118 new Hero Augments, there are still 170-plus Regular Augments to choose from in TFT Set 8. There’s nothing new: they’re practically all reprints from previous sets. However they are still key at pushing your comp into a certain direction.

We’ve got the full rundown of Regular Augments in TFT Set 8 right here, broken up into their respective rarity tiers.

Silver

NameDetails
A.D.M.I.N. HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional A.D.M.I.N. Gain a Camille.
AFKYou cannot perform actions for the next 3 rounds. Afterwards, gain 20 gold.
Anima Squad HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Anima Squad. Gain a Jinx.
Axiom Arc IYour units gain 25 Mana on kill.
Band of Thieves IGain 1 Thief’s Gloves.
Battlemage IYour units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 15 Armor and 15 Ability Power.
Big Friend IYour units that start combat next to a unit with over 2000 Health take 10% less damage for the rest of combat.
Blue Battery IAfter casting their Ability, your units restore 10 Mana.
Brawler HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Brawler. Gain a Vi.
Built Different IYour units with no Traits active gain 250-400 Health and 30-75% Attack Speed. (based on current Stage)
Celestial Blessing IYour units heal for 10% of the damage dealt by attacks and Abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 200 Health.
ConsistencyGain double streak gold.
Cybernetic Implants IYour champions holding an item gain 100 Health and 8 Attack Damage.
Cybernetic Shell IYour champions holding an item gain 100 Health and 20 Armor.
Cybernetic Uplink IYour champions holding an item gain 100 Health and restore 2 Mana per second.
Defender HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Defender. Gain a Rell.
Disintegrator IYour units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 2% of the target’s maximum Health.
Double Trouble IIf you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 20 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy.
Duelist HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Duelist. Gain a Fiora.
Electrocharge IWhen your units receive critical strikes, they deal 50-110 (based on current Stage) magic damage to nearby enemies. (1 second cooldown).
Exiles IYour units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 25% maximum Health shield for 10 seconds.
Featherweights IYour 1 and 2 cost champions gain 25% Attack Speed and Move Speed.
First Aid KitAll healing and shielding on your units is increased by 25%.
Future Sight IKnow who you will fight next. Gain a Zephyr.
Gadgeteen HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Gadgeteen. Gain an Annie.
Hacker HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Hacker. Gain 2 gold.
Heart HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Heart. Gain a Lee Sin.
Item Grab Bag IGain 1 random completed item.
Knife’s Edge IYour units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 15 Attack Damage.
LaserCorps HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional LaserCorps. Gain a Yasuo.
Lategame SpecialistGain 40 gold when you reach Level 9.
Luden’s Echo IWhen your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 40-130 (based on current Stage) magic damage.
Makeshift Armor IYour units with no items gain 30 Armor and Magic Resist.
Mascot HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Mascot. Gain a Yuumi.
Ox Force HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Ox Force. Gain a Fiora.
Pandora’s BenchGain 2 gold. At the start of every turn, Champions on the 3 rightmost bench slots transform into random champions of the same cost.
Pandora’s ItemsGain a random component. At the start of each round, items on your bench are randomized (excluding Tactician’s Crown, Spatula, and consumables).
Preparation IChampions on your bench permanently gain 25, 3 Attack Damage and Ability Power every round, up to 4 times.
RecombobulatorChampions on your board permanently transform into random champions that cost 1 more. Gain 2 Magnetic Removers.
Recon HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Recon. Gain an Ezreal.
Renegade HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Renegade. Gain a Camille.
Second Wind IAfter 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 40% of their missing Health.
Spellslinger HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Spellslinger. Gain an Annie.
Stand United IYour units gain 1 Attack Damage and Ability Power per Trait active across your army.
Star Guardian HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Star Guardian. Gain a Yuumi.
Supers HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Super. Gain a Malphite.
Sureshot HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Sureshot. Gain a Sivir.
Thrill of the Hunt IYour units heal 300 Health on kill.
Tiny TitansYour Tactician heals 30 Health, grows larger, and has 130 maximum Health.
Tri Force IYour Tier 3 champions gain 133 Health, 13 starting Mana, and 13% Attack Speed.
Underground HeartYour team counts as having 1 additional Underground. Gain a Vi.

Gold

NameDetails
A.D.M.I.N. CrestGain an A.D.M.I.N. Emblem and a Blitzcrank.
Ace CrestGain an Ace Emblem and 2 gold.
Aegis CrestGain an Aegis Emblem and a Vi.
Ancient Archives IGain 1 Tome of Traits.
Anima Squad CrestGain an Anima Squad Emblem and a Sylas.
AscensionAfter 15 seconds of combat, your units deal 50% more damage.
Axiom Arc IIYour units gain 40 Mana on kill.
Battlemage IIYour units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 25 Armor and 25 Ability Power.
Better TogetherAura items that buff your team have their effects increased by 33%. Gain a Locket of the Iron Solari.
Big Friend IIYour units that start combat next to a unit with over 1650 Health take 18% less damage for the rest of combat.
Brawler CrestGain a Brawler Emblem and a Lee Sin.
Built Different IIYour units with no Traits active gain 300-525 Health and 50-80% Attack Speed. (based on current Stage)
Calculated LossAfter losing your combat, gain 2 gold and a free Shop refresh.
Celestial Blessing IIYour units heal for 20% of the damage dealt by attacks and Abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 350 Health.
Civilian CrestGain a Civilian Emblem and a Galio.
Clear MindIf you have no champions on your bench at the end of a round, gain 3 experience points.
Cluttered MindIf your bench is full at the end of a round, gain 3 experience points.
Combat TrainingYour Champions permanently gain 1 Attack Damage every time they kill an enemy unit. Champions start with 8 Attack Damage.
Component Grab BagGain 3 random item components.
Cybernetic Implants IIYour champions holding an item gain 150 Health and 15 Attack Damage.
Cybernetic Shell IIYour champions holding an item gain 150 Health and 30 Armor.
Cybernetic Uplink IIYour champions holding an item gain 150 Health and restore 3 Mana per second.
Defender CrestGain a Defender Emblem and a Poppy.
Disintegrator IIYour units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 3% of the target’s maximum Health.
Double Trouble IIIf you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 30 Attack Damage, Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy.
Duelist CrestGain a Duelist Emblem and a Yasuo.
Electrocharge IIWhen your units receive critical strikes, they deal 85-145 (based on current Stage) magic damage to nearby enemies. (1 second cooldown).
Exiles IIYour units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 35% maximum Health shield for 10 seconds.
Featherweights IIYour 1 and 2 cost champions gain 35% Attack Speed and Move Speed.
First Aid Kit IIAll healing and shielding on your units is increased by 35%.
Gadget ExpertDirect Damage items deal 25% more damage as true damage. Gain a Statikk Shiv.
Hacker CrestGain a Hacker Emblem and 2 gold.
Heart CrestGain a Heart Emblem and a Yuumi.
HustlerIf you have less than 20 gold at the end of a round, gain 2 gold.
Jeweled LotusMagic and true damage from your units’ Abilities can critically strike. Your units gain 25% Critical Strike Chance.
Knife’s Edge IIYour units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 25 Attack Damage.
LaserCorps CrestGain an LaserCorps Emblem and a Yasuo.
Last StandThe first time you would die, instead drop to 1 Health. After this effect triggers, your units gain 200 Health, 20 Armor and Magic Resist, and 20% Omnivamp.
Luden’s Echo IIWhen your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 55-160 (based on current Stage) magic damage.
Makeshift Armor IIYour units with no items gain 45 Armor and Magic Resist.
Mascot CrestGain a Mascot Emblem and a Yuumi.
Mecha: PRIME CrestGain a Mecha: PRIME Emblem and a Draven.
Metabolic AcceleratorYour Tactician moves faster and heals 2 Health after a PVP round.
Ox Force CrestGain an Ox Force Emblem and an Annie.
Phony FrontlineGain 2 Target Dummies.
Portable ForgeOpen an Armory and choose 1 of 3 unique Artifacts crafted by Ornn.
Prankster CrestGain a Prankster Emblem and a Jinx.
Preparation IIChampions on your bench permanently gain 35, 4 Attack Damage and Ability Power every round, up to 4 times.
Recon CrestGain a Recon Emblem.
Renegade CrestGain a Renegade Emblem and a Talon.
Rich Get RicherGain 10 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7.
Rich Get Richer+Gain 15 gold. Your maximum interest is increased to 7.
Salvage BinGain a random completed item. Selling champions breaks apart their full items into components (excluding Tactician’s Crown).
Scoped Weapons IYour units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain +1 Attack Range and 15% Attack Speed.
Second Wind IIAfter 10 seconds of combat, your units heal 60% of their missing Health.
Spellslinger CrestGain a Spellslinger Emblem and an Annie.
Stand United IIYour units gain 2 Attack Damage and 3 Ability Power per Trait active across your army.
Star Guardian CrestGain a Star Guardian Emblem and a Rell.
Sunfire BoardAt the start of combat, burn all enemies for 10% of their maximum Health over 20 seconds and reduce healing received by 50%.
Sureshot CrestGain a Sureshot Emblem and a Sivir.
Three’s CompanyGain 3 random 3-cost champions.
Thrill of the Hunt IIYour units heal 700 Health on kill.
Trade SectorGain a free Shop refresh each round.
Trade Sector+Gain a free Shop refresh each round. Gain 8 gold.
Tri Force IIYour Tier 3 champions gain 133 Health, 23 starting Mana, and 23% Attack Speed.
True TwosGain 1 random 2-star Tier 1 champions and 1 random 2-star Tier 2 champion.
Underground CrestGain an Underground Emblem and a Vi.

Prismatic

NameDetails
A.D.M.I.N. CrownGain an A.D.M.I.N. Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Camille.
Ace CrownGain an Ace Emblem, a Runaan’s Hurricane, and 2 gold.
Aegis CrownGain an Aegis Emblem, a Redemption, and an Alistar.
Ancient Archives IIGain 2 Tome of Traits.
Anima Squad CrownGain an Anima Squad Emblem, an Ionic Spark, and a Riven.
Band of Thieves IIGain 2 Thief’s Gloves.
Battlemage IIIYour units that start combat in the front 2 rows gain 35 Armor and 35 Ability Power.
Binary AirdropYour champions equipped with 2 items temporarily gain a random completed item at the start of combat.
Birthday PresentGain a 2-star champion every time you level up. The champion’s tier is your level minus 4 (min: Tier 1). Gain additional 1 gold every time you level up.
Brawler CrownGain a Brawler Emblem, a Redemption, and a Riven.
Built Different IIIYour units with no Traits active gain 350-650 Health and 50-95% Attack Speed. (based on current Stage)
Celestial Blessing IIIYour units heal for 35% of the damage dealt by attacks and Abilities. Excess healing is converted to a shield up to 450 Health.
Civilian CrownGain a Civilian Emblem, a Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and a Sivir.
Cruel PactBuying XP costs 6 Health instead of gold. Heal 3 Health after a round.
Cursed CrownGain +2 maximum team size, but take 100% increased player damage.
Cybernetic Implants IIIYour champions holding an item gain 180 Health and 30% Attack Damage.
Cybernetic Shell IIIYour champions holding an item gain 250 Health and 40 Armor.
Cybernetic Uplink IIIYour champions holding an item gain 250 Health and restore 4 Mana per second.
Defender CrownGain a Defender Emblem, a Protector’s Vow, and a Riven.
Disintegrator IIIYour units’ attacks deal bonus magic damage equal to 4% of the target’s maximum Health.
Double Trouble IIIIf you have exactly 2 copies of a champion on your board, they both gain 40% Attack Damage and 40 Ability Power, Armor, and Magic Resist. When you 3-star, gain a 2-star copy.
Duelist CrownGain a Duelist Emblem, an Edge of Night, and a Nilah.
Electrocharge IIIWhen your units receive critical strikes, they deal 115-235 (based on current Stage) magic damage to nearby enemies. (1 second cooldown).
Exiles IIIYour units that start combat with no adajacent allies gain a 50% maximum Health shield for 10 seconds.
Featherweights IIIYour 1 and 2 cost units gain 60% Attack Speed and Move Speed.
Future Sight IIKnow who you fight next. Gain a Radiant Zephyr.
Gadgeteen SoulYour team counts as having 1 additional Gadgeteen. Gain an Ionic Spark and an Annie.
Golden TicketEach time your Shop is refreshed, you have a 50% chance to gain a free refresh.
Hacker CrownGain a Hacker Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Leblanc.
Heart CrownGain a Heart Emblem, a ZZ’rot Portal, and a Sona.
High RollerGain 3 Loaded Dice and 8 gold.
Item Grab Bag IIGain 2 random completed items and 2 Reforgers.
Knife’s Edge IIIYour units that start combat in the first 2 rows gain 40 Attack Damage.
LaserCorps CrownGain a LaserCorps Emblem, a Hand of Justice, and a Senna.
Living ForgeGain a random Ornn item now and after every 10 player combats.
Lucky GlovesThief’s Gloves will always give your champions items that they can use well. Gain a Thief’s Gloves.
Luden’s Echo IIIWhen your units cast and deal Ability damage, the first target hit and a nearby enemy take 90-240 (based on current Stage) magic damage.
Makeshift Armor IIIYour units with no items gain 65 Armor and Magic Resist.
March of ProgressGain 5 bonus experience points per round. You can no longer use gold to level up.
Mascot CrownGain a Mascot Emblem, a Gargoyle Stoneplate, and an Malphite.
Mecha: PRIME CrownGain a Mecha: PRIME Emblem, a Titan’s Resolve , and a Jax.
New RecruitGain +1 maximum team size.
Ox Force CrownGain an Ox Force Emblem, a Titan’s Resolve, and an Alistar.
Prankster CrownGain a Prankster Emblem, an Edge of Night, and a Zoe.
Preparation IIIChampions on your bench permanently gain 50, 7 Attack Damage and Ability Power every round, up to 4 times.
Radiant RelicsOpen an Armory and choose 1 of 5 unique Radiant items.
Recon CrownGain a Recon Emblem, a Zeke’s Herald, and a Ezreal.
Renegade CrownGain a Renegade Crown, a Bloodthirster, and a Camille.
Scoped Weapons IIYour units that start combat in the back 2 rows gain infinite Attack Range.
Spellslinger CrownGain a Spellslinger Emblem, a Jeweled Gauntlet, and a Sona.
Stand United IIIYour units gain 3 Attack Damage and Ability Power per Trait active across your army.
Star Guardian CrownGain a Star Guardian Emblem, a Chalice of Power and a Nilah.
Supers SoulYour team counts as having 1 additional Super. Gain a Titan’s Resolve and a Lee Sin.
Sureshot CrownGain a Sureshot Emblem, an Infinity Edge, and a Senna.
The Golden EggGain a massive golden egg that hatches in 11 turns. If you won vs player, receive bonus turn.
Think FastShop refreshes are free until the end of this round. Traits and other augments do not benefit from these free shops. Gain 8 gold.
Tri Force IIIYour Tier 3 champions gain 333 Health, 33 starting Mana, and 33% Attack Speed.
Underground CrownGain an Underground Emblem, a Hextech Gunblade, and a Sona.
Urf’s Grab Bag IIGain 1 Spatula and 3 random item components.
Verdant VeilYour units are immune to crowd control effects for the first 20 seconds of combat.
WindfallGain 20 gold.
Windfall+Gain 35 gold.
Windfall++Gain 40 gold.
Wise SpendingGain 2 experience points when you refresh your Shop.
Woodland CharmYour highest Health champion is cloned. Clones cannot hold items.

keep reading

Star Guardian Kai'Sa in League of Legends
League of Legends

TFT Set 8 design philosophy shift sees champions shine as heroes

Andrew Amos