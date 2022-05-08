TFT patch 12.9 notes: Dragonlands teasers, wild balance changes, more

TFT patch 12.9 is on its way, and it’s going to be spicy. Riot have said as much with some wild balance changes on their way after the Gizmos & Gadgets Championship wrapped up. There’s also teasers for Set 7, Dragonlands, abound ⁠— here’s the patch notes.

Well, TFT Set 6 is finally coming to its end. Gizmos & Gadgets revolutionized the League of Legends-inspired autobattler with the beloved Hextech Augments system, unique units like Silco, and more.

Riot are taking all of those learnings into TFT Set 7 and beyond, but first, there’s some fun to be had. The last couple of patches in a set are where the developers let their hair down with wacky balancing, and TFT patch 12.9 is the start of it.

Expect some spicy carry picks, a bit of an unbalanced meta, and some teasers for TFT Set 7 when the update drops. Here’s the patch notes.

When is TFT patch 12.9?

TFT patch 12.9 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 12.9?

Wild changes incoming with “fun patches”

It’s the end of Set 6, and that means Riot goes a little bit crazy with the balance. If you’re on the late-season ranked grind it can be a bit annoying, but the developers don’t just throw everything out the window.

Developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer did open up the floor to the community, letting them decide (somewhat) on the buffs Riot should implement for the final updates. Responses ranged from changing Augments like Gold Reserves to be uncapped, uncapping traits like Enforcer, or even some fun carry units like Poppy.

Patch 12.9 (May 11th) is the "For Fun" patch for Neon Nights, and will include some spicy stuff that should make the final month fun. It's also focusing on buffing a lot of stuff that isn't as standard. So with that in mind…what do you want to see buffed? — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) April 26, 2022

Not all of the community changes will make it in, but expect the unexpected when it comes to balance in TFT patch 12.9.

Set 7 Dragonlands teasers begin

With TFT Set 7, Dragonlands, set to launch in patch 12.11, Riot are rolling out the teasers in the next update to get players hyped as well.

This includes a special Dragon Egg every player will get at the start of each match, eventually hatching into something usable. Every player gets the exact same value, so you don’t need to worry about losing to egg RNG.

There’s also a teaser in the “Hatching” egg: “There are always stories from the days of old; whispers about gifts from the blessed ancient. Before technology, and before Hextech, there were dragons.”

Our next set is Dragon themed, but in patch 12.9 we've got a special spoiler hatching early! Every player will start with a Dragon Egg that hatches at the same time with contents of the same value! pic.twitter.com/U3wtzFh4ik — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) April 27, 2022

Exactly what is inside the egg remains a mystery, but for the last four weeks of TFT Set 6.5 you’ll have some bonus loot to play around with.

We will update you with the full TFT patch 12.9 notes when Riot makes them public.