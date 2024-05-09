GamingLeague of Legends

Teamfight Tactics patch 14.10 early notes: Fated and Porcelain nerfs, Exalted buffs

Liam Ho
Teamfight Tactics’ upcoming patch 14.10 is changing up the meta once more. With nerfs to powerful traits like Porcelain and Fated, what’s strong will shift once more, opening up new pathways for comps to succeed.

When is TFT Patch 14.10 going live?

TFT Patch 14.10 will launch alongside the main release of League’s patch on May 15, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.10?

Porcelain and Fated nerfs

Both Porcelain and Fated have risen as the strongest comps to play at the moment, easily beating out the competition. Riot is looking to take the traits and units down a notch by nerfing them in Patch 14.10.

Exalted buffs

Exalted is one of the most unique traits to come from Set 11. With the units changing each game, it requires players to think and play flexibly, highlighting some of the best aspects of smart TFT play. Riot is bumping up the damage boost provided by the trait, which should incentivize players to push for it more.

TFT Patch 14.10 early notes

System

Prismatic Orbs

  • Can no longer appear in stage 2
  • Will now contain an average of 40 gold, up from 24

Traits

Behemoth

  • Increased armor and magic resistance duration: 5 seconds >>> 8 seconds
  • 6 breakpoint MR and Armor increased: 80 >>> 85

Exalted

  • 5 breakpoint bonus damage increased: 5% >>> 7%

Fated

  • Fated bonus applied to all champions at breakpoints five and seven reduced: 200/300 >>> 180/250

Ghostly

  • Damage taken before spawning Spectres reduced: 6 times >>> 5 times

Inkshadow

  • Bonus damage and damage reduction at 5 breakpoint increased: 5% >>> 10%

Mythic

  • Ability and AD increased: 10/20/32 >>> 11/22/35

Porcelain

  • Attack speed at 4 breakpoint reduced: 60% >>> 55%
  • Damage reduction at 4 breakpoint reduced: 35% >>> 33%

Reaper

  • Critical strike chance increased: 20% >>> 25%
  • 4 breakpoint bleed increased: 45% >>> 50%

Sniper

  • Damage per hex buffed: 7/15/30 >>> 8/18/35

Trickshot

  • Two ricochets damage reduced: 60% of previous damage >>> 50% of previous damage

Umbral

  • Shield reduced: 200/500/1000 >>> 200/450/900

Warden

  • Reduced damage at start of combat increased: 15% >>> 18%
  • Damage reduction increased: 10/20/33% >>> 10/22/35%

Items

Radiant Red Buff

  • Bonus damage reduced: 8% >>> 5%

Radiant Quicksilver Sash

  • Attack speed increased: 7% >>> 9%

Radiant Warmog’s Armor

  • Maximum health increased: 12% >>> 15%

Blighting Jewel

  • Magic resistance reduced by magic damage increased: 3 >>> 4

Talisman of Ascension

  • Duration before buff increased: 22 seconds
  • Damage nerfed: 150% >>> 120%

Unending Despair

  • Shield value damage dealt to nearest enemy increased: 100% >>> 125%

Knight’s Vow

  • Omnivamp increased: 12% >>> 15%

Spite

  • AD for allies increased: 30% >>> 50%

The Eternal Flame

  • Extra damage by allies increased: 6% >>> 8%

Augments

Haunted House

  • Spectres passed on increased: 1 >>> 2

Heroic Grab Bag

  • Gold increased: 4 >>> 6

Inspiring Epitaph

  • Shield reduced: 25% >>> 20%

Little Buddies

  • Health gain decreased: 75>>> 65

Long Shot

  • Attack speed gained increased: 15% >>> 18%

Low Interest Rates

  • Maximum interest gold increased: 3 >>> 4

Midnight Siphon

  • Additional damage based on max health decreased: 25% >>> 20%

Mulched

  • Additional damage from Dryads reduced: 10% >>> 2%

ReinFOURcement

  • Gold increased: 8 >>> 12

Stars Are Born

  • Gold increased: 5 >>> 7

Living Forge

  • Player combat rounds reduced: 10 >>> 8

Prismatic Ticket

  • Chance to gain a free reroll increased: 45% >>> 50%

Units: Tier 1

Ahri

  • Spell damage increased: 280/420/630 >>> 300/450/675
  • Adjacent enemy damage increased: 130/195/295 >>> 150/225/335

Garen

  • Mana decreased: 30/80 >>> 30/70

Jax

  • Armor and MR increased: 70

Kobuko

  • Mana decreased: 30/80 >>> 30/70

Rek’Sai

  • Armor and MR increased: 75

Yasuo

  • Shield buffed: 193/232/309 >>> 243/282/359
  • Fated bonus shield reduced: 300 >>> 250

Units: Tier 2

Aatrox

  • Heal reduced: 120/150/200

Gnar

  • AD from passive reduced: 2.5% >>> 1.5%

Kindred

  • Spell damage increased: 125/185/285 >>> 135/200/300
  • Fated bonus attack speed increased: 18 >>> 20%

Neeko

  • Heal increased: 275/300/350 >>> 300/350/400

Teemo

  • Dumpling damage increased: 380/570/1050 >>> 400/600/1150

Yorick

  • Mana changed: 40/90 >>> 40/80

Units: Tier 3

Aphelios

  • Fated bonus AD increased: 25% >>> 33%

Soraka

  • Spell damage buffed: 230/345/550 >>> 260/360/600

Zoe

  • Main spell damage nerfed: 280/420/650
  • Ricochet damage buffed: 140/210/325

Units: Tier 4

Annie

  • Passive heal reduced: 53/95/170 >>> 40/72/130
  • Active first cast nerfed: 458/634/2010 >>> 450/620/1686
  • Burn and wound duration decreased: 8 seconds >>> 5 seconds
  • Health reduced: 1050 >>> 1000

Ashe

  • Damage per arrow decreased: 48 <<< 45
  • Health reduced: 900 >>> 850

Galio

  • Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Kai’Sa

  • Health reduced: 900 >>> 850

Kayn

  • Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Lee Sin

  • Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Nautilus

  • Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1150

Ornn

  • Shield nerfed: 480/674/1783 >>> 465/647/1735
  • Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Sylas

  • Heal reduced: 120/140/600 >>> 110/130/600
  • Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Syndra

  • Fated bonus damage buffed: 11% >>> 12%

Units: Tier 5

Lissandra

  • Extra text added to ability: New—Otherwise, Lissandra throws the teapot at the largest group of enemies, dealing 150/225/600 magic damage to all enemies hit.

Sett

  • Mana changed: 100/180 >>> 80/160

Xayah

  • AD reduced: 85 >>> 77

