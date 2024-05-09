Teamfight Tactics patch 14.10 early notes: Fated and Porcelain nerfs, Exalted buffs

Teamfight Tactics’ upcoming patch 14.10 is changing up the meta once more. With nerfs to powerful traits like Porcelain and Fated, what’s strong will shift once more, opening up new pathways for comps to succeed.

When is TFT Patch 14.10 going live?

TFT Patch 14.10 will launch alongside the main release of League’s patch on May 15, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.10?

Porcelain and Fated nerfs

Both Porcelain and Fated have risen as the strongest comps to play at the moment, easily beating out the competition. Riot is looking to take the traits and units down a notch by nerfing them in Patch 14.10.

Exalted buffs

Exalted is one of the most unique traits to come from Set 11. With the units changing each game, it requires players to think and play flexibly, highlighting some of the best aspects of smart TFT play. Riot is bumping up the damage boost provided by the trait, which should incentivize players to push for it more.

TFT Patch 14.10 early notes

System

Prismatic Orbs

Can no longer appear in stage 2

Will now contain an average of 40 gold, up from 24

Traits

Behemoth

Increased armor and magic resistance duration: 5 seconds >>> 8 seconds

6 breakpoint MR and Armor increased: 80 >>> 85

Exalted

5 breakpoint bonus damage increased: 5% >>> 7%

Fated

Fated bonus applied to all champions at breakpoints five and seven reduced: 200/300 >>> 180/250

Ghostly

Damage taken before spawning Spectres reduced: 6 times >>> 5 times

Inkshadow

Bonus damage and damage reduction at 5 breakpoint increased: 5% >>> 10%

Mythic

Ability and AD increased: 10/20/32 >>> 11/22/35

Porcelain

Attack speed at 4 breakpoint reduced: 60% >>> 55%

Damage reduction at 4 breakpoint reduced: 35% >>> 33%

Reaper

Critical strike chance increased: 20% >>> 25%

4 breakpoint bleed increased: 45% >>> 50%

Sniper

Damage per hex buffed: 7/15/30 >>> 8/18/35

Trickshot

Two ricochets damage reduced: 60% of previous damage >>> 50% of previous damage

Umbral

Shield reduced: 200/500/1000 >>> 200/450/900

Warden

Reduced damage at start of combat increased: 15% >>> 18%

Damage reduction increased: 10/20/33% >>> 10/22/35%

Items

Radiant Red Buff

Bonus damage reduced: 8% >>> 5%

Radiant Quicksilver Sash

Attack speed increased: 7% >>> 9%

Radiant Warmog’s Armor

Maximum health increased: 12% >>> 15%

Blighting Jewel

Magic resistance reduced by magic damage increased: 3 >>> 4

Talisman of Ascension

Duration before buff increased: 22 seconds

Damage nerfed: 150% >>> 120%

Unending Despair

Shield value damage dealt to nearest enemy increased: 100% >>> 125%

Knight’s Vow

Omnivamp increased: 12% >>> 15%

Spite

AD for allies increased: 30% >>> 50%

The Eternal Flame

Extra damage by allies increased: 6% >>> 8%

Augments

Haunted House

Spectres passed on increased: 1 >>> 2

Heroic Grab Bag

Gold increased: 4 >>> 6

Inspiring Epitaph

Shield reduced: 25% >>> 20%

Little Buddies

Health gain decreased: 75>>> 65

Long Shot

Attack speed gained increased: 15% >>> 18%

Low Interest Rates

Maximum interest gold increased: 3 >>> 4

Midnight Siphon

Additional damage based on max health decreased: 25% >>> 20%

Mulched

Additional damage from Dryads reduced: 10% >>> 2%

ReinFOURcement

Gold increased: 8 >>> 12

Stars Are Born

Gold increased: 5 >>> 7

Living Forge

Player combat rounds reduced: 10 >>> 8

Prismatic Ticket

Chance to gain a free reroll increased: 45% >>> 50%

Units: Tier 1

Ahri

Spell damage increased: 280/420/630 >>> 300/450/675

Adjacent enemy damage increased: 130/195/295 >>> 150/225/335

Garen

Mana decreased: 30/80 >>> 30/70

Jax

Armor and MR increased: 70

Kobuko

Mana decreased: 30/80 >>> 30/70

Rek’Sai

Armor and MR increased: 75

Yasuo

Shield buffed: 193/232/309 >>> 243/282/359

Fated bonus shield reduced: 300 >>> 250

Units: Tier 2

Aatrox

Heal reduced: 120/150/200

Gnar

AD from passive reduced: 2.5% >>> 1.5%

Kindred

Spell damage increased: 125/185/285 >>> 135/200/300

Fated bonus attack speed increased: 18 >>> 20%

Neeko

Heal increased: 275/300/350 >>> 300/350/400

Teemo

Dumpling damage increased: 380/570/1050 >>> 400/600/1150

Yorick

Mana changed: 40/90 >>> 40/80

Units: Tier 3

Aphelios

Fated bonus AD increased: 25% >>> 33%

Soraka

Spell damage buffed: 230/345/550 >>> 260/360/600

Zoe

Main spell damage nerfed: 280/420/650

Ricochet damage buffed: 140/210/325

Units: Tier 4

Annie

Passive heal reduced: 53/95/170 >>> 40/72/130

Active first cast nerfed: 458/634/2010 >>> 450/620/1686

Burn and wound duration decreased: 8 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Health reduced: 1050 >>> 1000

Ashe

Damage per arrow decreased: 48 <<< 45

Health reduced: 900 >>> 850

Galio

Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Kai’Sa

Health reduced: 900 >>> 850

Kayn

Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Lee Sin

Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Nautilus

Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1150

Ornn

Shield nerfed: 480/674/1783 >>> 465/647/1735

Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Sylas

Heal reduced: 120/140/600 >>> 110/130/600

Health reduced: 1200 >>> 1100

Syndra

Fated bonus damage buffed: 11% >>> 12%

Units: Tier 5

Lissandra

Extra text added to ability: New—Otherwise, Lissandra throws the teapot at the largest group of enemies, dealing 150/225/600 magic damage to all enemies hit.

Sett

Mana changed: 100/180 >>> 80/160

Xayah