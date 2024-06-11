TFT Patch 14.12 notes: 5-year Bash and balance changes

Patch 14.12 for Teamfight Tactics brings the newest five-year anniversary event, alongside further balance changes to shake up the auto battlers meta.

The newest patch for Teamfight Tactics has just arrived in the auto battler. Patch 14.12 once again brings a heap of changes to the game, including several buffs to two cost units, five Exalted, and more.

Looking to know more about the new patch? We’ve got you covered.

When is TFT Patch 14.12 going live?

TFT Patch 14.12 will launch alongside the main release of League’s patch on June 12, 2024. As per usual, expect a brief period of server downtime before the patch goes live.

What’s changing in TFT Patch 14.12?

Five-year Bash arrives

The Five-year Bash will arrive in Patch 14.12. The limited-time event will bring a heap of rewards, as well as a new game mode for players to try out.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, you can grab plenty of Treasure Tokens by just logging into the game, making it a great opportunity if you’re looking to pull on the Treasure Realms.

Article continues after ad

Balance Changes

Patch 14.12 will bring more balance changes to the auto battler, this includes buffs to several two-cost units, as well as an overall nerf to Duelist — which has become a strong composition in the past few patches.

Teamfight Tactics Patch 14.12 notes

System

Shop Level Odds

Level 7: 20/33/36/10/1% >>> 19/30/40/10/1%

Large Changes

Traits

Duelist AS per stack: 5/10/14/18% >>> 5/9/13/18%

Exalted 5 XP per turn: 1 >>> 2

Reaper 4 Bleed duration: 3 seconds >>> 2 seconds

Sniper Damage increase per hex: 8/18/35% >>> 8/17/33%

Trickshot Ricochet damage: 40/60% >>> 45/60%

Units: Tier 2

Aatrox Ability damage: 260/390/600% AP >>> 275/415/645% AP

Janna Ability damage: 180/270/415% AP >>> 190/285/445% AP

Lux Ability damage: 225/340/525% AP >>> 240/360/560% AP

Riven Ability damage: 190/190/200% AD >>> 200/200/215% AD

Riven Ability 3rd cast damage: 300/300/310% AD >>> 310/310/325% AD

Senna Ability damage: 230/230/245% AD + 10/15/25% AP >>> 245/245/260% AD + 10/15/25% AP

Units: Tier 3

Soraka Ability damage: 260/390/600% AP >>> 260/390/650% AP

Soraka Ability secondary damage: 120/180/290% AP >>> 120/180/305% AP

Yone AS: 0.85 >>> 0.9

Units: Tier 4

Annie Mana: 70/140 >>> 70/120

Galio Mana: 70/140 >>> 70/120

Kayn AD: 75 >>> 80

Units: Tier 5

Hwei Ability damage: 180/270/2000% AP >>> 195/290/2000% AP

Lissandra Loot chance: 40% >>> 45%

Augments

Boiling Point (Porcelain) Gain a Lux >>> Gain a Lux and an Amumu

Built Different II AS: 40/45/50/55% >>> 45/50/55/60%

Crownguarded increased Crownguard buff effect: 75% >>> 100%

Long Shot (Sniper) AS: 18% >>> 15%

Wrath of the Moon (Umbral) Damage increase per second: 4% >>> 3.5%

Ba-BOOM! Damage increase: 75% >>> 90%

Items

Lich Bane Damage: 180/240/300/360/420 >>> 200/270/340/410/480

Suspicious Trench Coat Health: 250 >>> 100

Aegis of the Legion now displays VFX during planning phase of affected hexes.

Spite effects now stack

Spite VFX now better matches explosion range

Spite Attack Damage/Ability Power Reduction: 40% >>> 25%

Spite Attack Damage/Ability Power Increase: 50% >>> 40%

Spite Duration: 10s >>> 15s

Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) bonus damage: 5% >>> 10%

Crest of Cinders duration: 5 seconds >>> 30 seconds

More-Morellonomicon (Morellonomicon) Attack Speed: 10% >>> 25%

Small Changes

Units

Sivir Ability duration: 6 seconds >>> 6/7/8 seconds

Nautilus Health: 1150 >>> 1100

Augments