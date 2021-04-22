TFT patch 11.9 early notes: Set 5 Reckoning launch, release date - Dexerto

TFT patch 11.9 is the big one ⁠— Set 5, named Reckoning, is finally hitting live servers. The big launch features 58 new champions, an abundance of new traits, the Shadow Items mechanic, TFT Labs, and more.

TFT Fates is finally being retired. TFT Set 5 is here in patch 11.9, and it’ll be a refreshing take on the autobattler for players around the world.

Named Reckoning, the update features 58 new champions, 27 new traits, and a bunch of new mechanics. It’s all coming on TFT patch 11.9 in one mega update. Here’s what you need to know.

When is TFT patch 11.9?

TFT patch 11.9 is expected to roll out on-time Wednesday, April 28. Servers usually shutdown at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.9?

TFT Set 5 launch: New champions, traits

TFT Reckoning means a whole new set of champions and traits will be dropping into the autobattler. It’s a lot to take in ⁠— 58 champions, 27 traits, and no Chosen mechanic to build around means the game is going to change drastically.

There are some returning faces, like Vayne and Kayle. However, new designs like Heimerdinger, Viego, and Kindred with Wolf have been added. You can find a full breakdown of the new champions and traits here.

Shadow Items revealed as TFT Set 5 mechanic

The Chosen mechanic has been replaced in TFT Set 5 by Shadow Items. The new mechanic has effectively doubled the game’s item pool, with Shadow variants of all the builds you already know.

Shadow Items have altered effects compared to their regular counterparts, allowing for min-max builds to really let your carries and tanks shine. We’ve got all of them listed right here in this guide.

TFT Labs added: New experimental game mode

Finally, TFT is getting an alternate game mode. Called TFT Labs, Riot will develop “experiments” to cycle through the lab, giving players a break from the regular autobattler experience.

Read More: Everything we know about TFT Labs

The first Lab is called “Hyper Roll.” There’s no gold income, no levelling, just rolling. The game goes at a much faster pace, lasting around 15 minutes. You can find out all about it here.

That’s not all, because the TFT Reckoning Pass is also launching with the TFT patch 11.9 update, as well as a bunch of new Little Legends inspired by the new set. You can find the TFT patch 11.9 early notes below.

TFT patch 11.9 early notes

TFT Fates

TFT Set 4 retired.

TFT Reckoning

TFT Set 5 launched.

Champions

58 new champions added.

Traits

27 new traits added.

Shadow Items