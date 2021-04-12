Every TFT Set 5 champion & trait added for Reckoning expansion - Dexerto

TFT Set 5, named Reckoning, is introducing 58 new champions and 27 new traits. It’s a lot to wrap your head around, but we’ve got everything you need to know right here, with a list of what every new champion and trait does.

TFT Set 5 is finally here. Fates is now in the rear view mirror, and Reckoning is the new toy in everyone’s hands for the next six months.

With each new TFT set, there’s a ton of new champions, traits, and more to learn. It’s practically a new game. We’ve got you covered with this one-stop shop into all of the new champions ⁠— 58 of them ⁠— as well as 27 new traits, and what else you need to know, including Shadow Items.

Advertisement

TFT Set 5 champions

58 new champions are here in TFT Set 5. Many of them appeared in some points of Fates, or sets before, but some of them are also entirely new. Most of them have been reimagined since you last saw them, so be sure to read carefully before jumping into game!

Aatrox

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Redeemed Legionnaire

Redeemed Legionnaire Ability: Deathbringer Strike: Aatrox strikes his target, dealing a percentage of his attack damage and healing himself for a percentage of his maximum health.

Aphelios

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Nightbringer Ranger

Nightbringer Ranger Ability: Dark Vigil: Aphelios launches four attacks simultaneously, one at his target and the rest at enemies nearest to them, dealing a percentage of his attack damage plus bonus physical damage to each.

Ashe

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Verdant Draconic Ranger

Verdant Draconic Ranger Ability: Enchanted Arrow: Ashe fires an arrow at the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to the first enemy hit and stunning them. If the arrow travels at least five hexes, the stun duration is doubled. Enemies within one hex receive 50% of the effects.

Brand

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Abomination Spellweaver

Abomination Spellweaver Ability: Sear: Brand launches a ball of fire at the nearest non-seared enemy, searing them for magic damage over 12 seconds. Seared enemies have reduced magic resist.

Darius

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Nightbringer God-King Knight

Nightbringer God-King Knight Ability: God-Wolf’s Carnage: Darius transforms into a God-Wolf, becoming unstoppable as he lunges towards a nearby enemy. Up to three God-Wolves join him in his hunt, each targeting their own prey. Enemies bitten by a God-Wolf are dealt a percentage of Darius’ attack damage as physical damage and have their armor reduced by 60% for six seconds. After biting his prey, Darius’ next three attacks restore health.

Diana

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Dragonslayer Nightbringer Assassin

Dragonslayer Nightbringer Assassin Ability: Moonfall: Diana calls forth moonlight, drawing in all nearby enemies, dealing magic damage and stunning them.

Draven

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Forgotten Legionnaire

Forgotten Legionnaire Ability: Spinning Axes: Draven starts spinning an axe, empowering his next attack to deal a percentage of his attack damage plus bonus physical damage. It will return to his location after striking the target and if Draven catches it, it will refresh the buff. Draven can spin up to two axes at a time.

Garen

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Dawnbringer God-King Knight

Dawnbringer God-King Knight Ability: God-Lion’s Justice: Garen calls down a sword that strikes a large area around his target, dealing a percent of each target’s maximum health in magic damage and reducing their magic resist. Garen gains a shield equal to a portion of his maximum health.

Gragas

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Dawnbringer Brawler

Dawnbringer Brawler Ability: Drunken Rage: Gragas drinks from his cask, granting him damage reduction for four seconds and causing his next basic attack to deal bonus magic damage.

Hecarim

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Forgotten Cavalier

Forgotten Cavalier Ability: Spirit of Dread: Hecarim creates an aura around himself for three seconds. Each enemy within the aura takes magic damage and heals Hecarim over the duration.

Heimerdinger

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Draconic Renewer Caretaker

Draconic Renewer Caretaker Ability: Upgrade!!!: Heimerdinger empowers his Baby Dragon, causing its next basic attack to be overcharged, launching three fireballs across the battlefield, dealing magic damage while burning enemies for a percentage of their maximum health as true damage over six seconds, and reducing healing by 50%. If Heimerdinger doesn’t have a turret, this spell will create one instead.

Ivern

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Revenant Invoker Renewer

Revenant Invoker Renewer Ability: Daisy!: Ivern summons his Sentinel friend Daisy to fight with him, gifting her 100% of his ability power. Daisy immediately casts Shockwave upon arrival. If Daisy is already summoned, Ivern increases her ability power and commands her to cast Shockwave again.

Jax

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Ironclad Skirmisher

Ironclad Skirmisher Ability: Empowered Strike: Jax slams his target for a percentage of his attack damage and gains stacking attack speed for the remainder of combat. Jax leaps to the nearest enemy if no target is in his attack range.

Kalista

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Abomination Legionnaire

Abomination Legionnaire Ability: Pierce: Kalista hurls a spear towards the farthest enemy, dealing a percentage of her attack damage plus bonus physical damage to the first enemy it hits. If this kills the target, the spear continues and will deal the overkill damage to the next target it hits.

Karma

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Dawnbringer Invoker

Dawnbringer Invoker Ability: Soulflare: Karma fires a burst of energy towards a random enemy’s location that detonates upon impact, dealing magic damage to adjacent enemies and reducing Karma’s maximum mana. Karma empowers every third cast, increasing the radius of the explosion.

Katarina

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Forgotten Assassin

Forgotten Assassin Ability: Sinister Blade: Katarina throws a dagger at the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage. When the dagger lands near the target Katarina teleports to it and immediately launches three additional daggers at the nearest enemies that deal magic damage.

Kayle

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Redeemed Verdant Legionnaire

Redeemed Verdant Legionnaire Ability: Divine Ascent: Passive: Kayle ascends every five seconds, gaining additional bonuses. 1st: Attacks deal a percentage of Kayle’s attack damage as bonus true damage. 2nd: Attacks explode around the target, dealing attack damage and bonus true damage to adjacent enemies. 3rd: Every 7th attack grants Kayle damage immunity for one second. 4th: Hits cause swords to rain down around the target, dealing magic damage.

Passive: Kayle ascends every five seconds, gaining additional bonuses.

Kennen

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Hellion Skirmisher

Hellion Skirmisher Ability: Flame Rush: Kennen engulfs himself in flame, dashing behind his target, then to the farthest enemy. Enemies he passes through are zapped, dealing magic damage and stunning them.

Kha’Zix

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Dawnbringer Assassin

Dawnbringer Assassin Ability: Taste their Fear: Kha’Zix slashes the nearest enemy, dealing magic damage. If the enemy has no adjacent allies, this damage is tripled.

Kindred

Lamb

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Eternal Ranger Mystic

Eternal Ranger Mystic Ability: Lamb’s Respite: Lamb creates a zone around herself that prevents allies within from falling below a certain amount of health or dying. While Lamb’s Respite is active, Wolf is invulnerable

Wolf

Cost: N/A

N/A Traits: N/A

N/A Ability: Wolf’s Frenzy: Wolf returns to Lamb, healing them both and then launches himself at the lowest health enemy, dealing magic damage.

Kled

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Hellion Cavalier

Hellion Cavalier Ability: Violent Tendencies: Passive: Kled enters combat on Skaarl, granting him a shield for a percentage of his maximum health. When the shield is broken he dismounts, granting him bonus attack speed and causing every fourth attack to deal bonus attack damage.

LeBlanc

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Coven Assassin

Coven Assassin Ability: Ethereal Chains: LeBlanc launches ethereal chains at two enemies nearest her, dealing magic damage and after a short delay stunning them.

Lee Sin

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Nightbringer Skirmisher

Nightbringer Skirmisher Ability: Cripple: Lee Sin slams the ground, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies, and slowing their attack speed.

Leona

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Redeemed Knight

Redeemed Knight Ability: Solar Barrier: Leona creates a barrier around herself, reducing all incoming damage for four seconds.

Lissandra

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Coven Renewer

Coven Renewer Ability: 1000 Daggers: Lissandra hurls a dagger towards an enemy with the highest attack damage, dealing magic damage to the first target it hits. After hitting its initial target or at its final destination, the dagger explodes, dealing magic damage to nearby enemies. All enemies hit by this spell have their attack damage reduced.

Lulu

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Hellion Mystic

Hellion Mystic Ability: Whimsey: Lulu casts an enchantment on the three units nearest to her. If this enchants an ally, they gain bonus attack speed for four seconds. If this enchants an enemy, they are transformed into a docile feline for two seconds, stunning them and causing them to take increased damage.

Lux

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Redeemed Mystic

Redeemed Mystic Ability: Prismatic Illumination: Lux launches her wand towards her farthest ally, which returns to her shortly after reaching them. Lux and each ally touched by the wand are shielding for three seconds. Additionally, Lux empowers her next basic attack to deal additional magic damage.

Mordekaiser

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Dragonslayer Legionnaire

Dragonslayer Legionnaire Ability: Infernal Rise: Mordekaiser shields himself for a percentage of his maximum health for five seconds, empowering his mace to deal bonus magic damage and gain one hex of range for the duration.

Morgana

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Nightbringer Coven Mystic

Nightbringer Coven Mystic Ability: Soul Shackles: Morgana fires chains to nearby enemies, dealing magic damage. After three seconds, all chained enemies are dealt additional magic damage and stunned.

Nautilus

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Ironclad Knight

Ironclad Knight Ability: Anchor Slam: Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target, knocking them up, stunning them, and dealing magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the target receive half of this effect.

Nidalee

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Dawnbringer Skirmisher

Dawnbringer Skirmisher Ability: Aspect of the Cougar: Nidalee transforms into a cougar, leaping behind her target. While in cougar form, Nidalee’s attack range is reduced to one hex, she gains 45% dodge chance, and whenever she dodges or critically strikes her next basic attack deals bonus magic damage.

Nocturne

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Revenant Assassin

Revenant Assassin Ability: Umbra Blades: Every third attack, Nocturne slashes all adjacent enemies for a percentage of his attack damage and heals himself for a percentage of the damage dealt. If only one target is hit, Nocturne increases his attack speed for three seconds.

Nunu & Willump

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Abomination Brawler

Abomination Brawler Ability: Consume: Willump bites his target, dealing magic damage. If Willump’s target has less Health than he does before the bite, it deals additional damage and becomes true damage.

Pantheon

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Dragonslayer Skirmisher

Dragonslayer Skirmisher Ability: Aegis Assault: Pantheon braces his shield, reducing all incoming damage for four seconds, dealing a percentage of his attack damage in the area in front of him over the duration.

Poppy

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Hellion Knight

Hellion Knight Ability: Buckler Toss: Poppy throws her buckler at the furthest enemy, dealing magic damage. The buckler then bounces back, granting Poppy a shield.

Rell

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Redeemed Ironclad Cavalier

Redeemed Ironclad Cavalier Ability: Attract and Repel: Rell leaps into the air, creating a tether between herself and her farthest ally. When she lands the tether is broken, granting all allies near and between them a shield for four seconds and stunning all enemies in the same area.

Riven

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Dawnbringer Legionnaire

Dawnbringer Legionnaire Ability: Blade of the Dawn: Riven empowers her blade, stunning nearby enemies while dealing magic damage. For the next eight seconds, she gains bonus attack damage.

Ryze

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Forgotten Abomination Mystic

Forgotten Abomination Mystic Ability: Rune Prison: Ryze imprisons the nearest enemy, dealing magic damage and stunning them. His next cast is then empowered to spread from his target, applying the same damage and stun to all enemies in a large area around that target.

Sejuani

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Nightbringer Cavalier

Nightbringer Cavalier Ability: Fury of the North: Sejuani signals Bristle to charge, dealing magic damage and stunning the target. She then gains Frost Armor, granting her bonus armor and magic resist for four seconds.

Sett

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Draconic Brawler

Draconic Brawler Ability: Haymaker: Sett pulls back for a punch, shredding armor for 10 seconds and dealing a percentage of his attack damage as physical damage to all enemies in the area.

Soraka

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Dawnbringer Renewer

Dawnbringer Renewer Ability: Equinox: Soraka calms the area around the enemy with the highest current percent mana, dealing magic damage to all enemies hit and increasing the cost of their next ability.

Syndra

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Redeemed Invoker

Redeemed Invoker Ability: Force of Will: Syndra grabs the nearest enemy and flings them towards the farthest enemy, dealing magic damage to all nearby enemies upon impact and stunning the thrown target.

Taric

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Verdant Knight

Verdant Knight Ability: Nature’s Touch: All allies in a large area around Taric are healed and gain bonus armor for five seconds.

Teemo

Cost: 6 HP

6 HP Traits: Cruel Hellion Invoker

Cruel Hellion Invoker Ability: Teemo’s Cruelty: Teemo Infernal Souls around a random enemy. When an enemy nears an Infernal Soul (or after three seconds), it explodes on nearby enemies reducing their attack speed and dealing magic damage over three seconds.

Thresh

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Forgotten Knight

Forgotten Knight Ability: Death Sentence: Thresh throws his scythe, chaining to the farthest enemy dealing magic damage and pulling them towards himself.

Trundle

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Dragonslayer Skirmisher

Dragonslayer Skirmisher Ability: Subjugate: Trundle drains the strength of his current target, stealing a percentage of their health, armor, magic resist, and attack damage for six seconds.

Udyr

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Draconic Skirmisher

Draconic Skirmisher Ability: Feral Instinct: Udyr swaps between Turtle and Tiger stance with each cast, gaining the following benefits. Turtle: Gains a shield for four seconds. Tiger: Strikes three times quickly with his next basic attack for a percentage of his attack damage.

Varus

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Redeemed Ranger

Redeemed Ranger Ability: Holy Arrows: Varus fires a hail of arrows around his target, dealing a percentage of his attack damage as physical damage. Varus and allies within the area are blessed, causing them to deal bonus magic damage with their attacks for six seconds.

Vayne

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Forgotten Ranger

Forgotten Ranger Ability: Silver Bolts: Passive: Vayne’s third attack on a target deals bonus true damage.

Vel’Koz

Cost: 4

4 Traits: Redeemed Spellweaver

Redeemed Spellweaver Ability: Lifeform Disintegration Ray: Vel’Koz channels a ray of energy toward the enemy nearest to the center of the battlefield over three seconds, dealing magic damage. The beam widens as Vel’Koz channels, and he will turn if there are no enemies in the area.

Viego

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Forgotten Skirmisher Assassin

Forgotten Skirmisher Assassin Ability: Sovereign’s Domination: Viego attempts to corrupt the soul of his target for five seconds, stunning them and dealing magic damage each second. Viego will be interrupted if he is stunned. If his victim dies they are resurrected at full health to fight for him, but lose a percentage of their maximum health per second. Viego’s allies prefer not to target Viego’s victim while they’re being corrupted, and corrupted enemies benefit from your team’s traits rather than their original owner’s traits.

Viktor

Cost: 2

2 Traits: Forgotten Spellweaver

Forgotten Spellweaver Ability: Siphon Power: Viktor blasts his target, dealing magic damage to the nearest enemy and granting a shield to the ally nearest to that enemy.

Vladimir

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Nightbringer Renewer

Nightbringer Renewer Ability: Transfusion: Vladimir deals magic damage to the target and heals.

Volibear

Cost: 5

5 Traits: Revenant Brawler

Revenant Brawler Ability: Doombringer: Volibear leaps towards his target then slams the ground in a large area around him, removing any shields, dealing magic damage, and knocking up and stunning enemies.

Warwick

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Forgotten Brawler

Forgotten Brawler Ability: Infinite Duress: Warwick leaps to the enemy with the lowest percent heal, stunning them and dealing magic damage and healing himself over two seconds. If this ability kills the target, Warwick will instantly cast again.

Yasuo

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Nightbringer Legionnaire

Nightbringer Legionnaire Ability: Burning Blade: Yasuo strikes his target, dealing magic damage. He then empowers his blade, gaining stacking bonus true damage on-hit for the rest of combat.

Ziggs

Cost: 1

1 Traits: Hellion Spellweaver

Hellion Spellweaver Ability: Arcane Bomb: Ziggs throws an Arcane Bomb at his target, dealing magic damage.

Zyra

Cost: 3

3 Traits: Draconic Spellweaver

Draconic Spellweaver Ability: Grasping Roots: Zyra sends a surge of vines towards the farthest enemy. Enemies hit by the vines are dealt magic damage and stunned.

TFT Set 5 traits

Along with the 58 new champions, they are aligned with 27 entirely new traits.

Some of them, like Ranger and Assassin, have been staples of TFT since Set 1. Others like Dawnbringer and Nightbringer are tailor-made for the “Good vs Evil” theme of the set. Here’s what they all do.

Name Trait Breakpoints Abomination (Kalista, Brand, Nunu, Ryze) When three allied champions have died, the Monstrosity will awaken from its grave. The Monstrosity gets bonus Health and attack damage based on allied Abomination units’ star levels. The Monstrosity will also receive a random copy of an item from each of the three Abomination champions nearest the grave when combat starts. 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 Assassin (Kha’Zix, LeBlanc, Katarina, Nocturne, Diana, Viego) Innate: When combat starts, Assassins leap to the enemy backline. Assassins’ abilities can critically strike, and they gain bonus critical strike chance and critical strike damage 2 / 4 / 6 Brawler (Gragas, Warwick, Sett, Nunu & Willump, Volibear) Brawlers gain additional maximum health. 2 / 4 Caretaker (Heimerdinger) Caretakers deploy with a Baby Dragon that can be placed anywhere on the battlefield. The baby dragon gains 100% of its handler’s attack speed and resotres 50 mana to its caretaker upon death. 1 Cavalier (Kled, Hecarim, Sejuani, Rell) Innate: Cavaliers charge quickly towards their target whenever they move. Cavaliers take reduced damage. At the start of combat and after each charge, this effect is doubled for four seconds. 2 / 3 / 4 Coven (Lissandra, LeBlanc, Morgana) At the start of combat, the Champion nearest to the center of your Coven Champions is chosen as the Coven Leader, gaining 50% bonus ability power. Each time a Coven Champion casts, 25% of the cost is bestowed upon the Coven Leader as mana. 3 Cruel (Teemo) Cruel champions are purchased with Little Legends health instead of gold. They can be sold for gold but not health. You’re welcome. Never underestimate the hunger of a cruel champion in single combat. 1 Dawnbringer (Gragas, Kha’Zix, Soraka, Nidalee, Riven, Karma, Garen) Dawnbringers rapidly heal some of their maximum health the first time they drop below 50%. When this heal occurs, all allied Dawnbringers gain bonus damage. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Draconic (Udyr, Sett, Ashe, Zyra, Heimerdinger) At the end of each player combat, gain a dragon egg on your bench. The bigger the egg, the longer it takes to hatch, and the rarer the reward. 3 / 5 (spawns Golden Eggs with rarer loot) Dragonslayer (Trundle, Pantheon, Diana, Mordekaiser, Garen) Dragonslayers gain bonus ability power. After the first ally dragonslayer scores a takedown on an enemy with at least 1400 maximum health, all allies gain additional ability power for the rest of the round. 2 / 4 Eternal (Kindred) Wolf separated from Kindred to become a second champion. Wolf does not count towards your unit cap, and received all of Kindred’s stat bonuses 1 Forgotten (Vayne, Warwick, Hecarim, Thresh, Viktor, Katarina, Draven, Ryze, Viego) Forgotten champions have bonus attack damage and ability power. Each shadow item held by a forgotten champion increases these bonuses by 10% of all forgotten champions, stacking up to four times. 3 / 6 / 9 God-King (Garen, Darius) If you have exactly one God-King they deal 20% bonus damage to enemies who have at least one of their Rival Traits. Garen: Forgotten, Nightbringer, Coven, Hellion, Dragonslayer, Abomination, Revenant

Darius: Redeemed, Dawnbringer, Verdant, Draconic, Ironclad 1 Hellion (Kled, Poppy, Ziggs, Kennen, Lulu, Teemo) Hellions gain attack speed. Whenever a hellion dies, a Doppelhellion of the same type (with one less star and no items) will leap from the Hellion portal and join the fight. 3 / 5 / 7 Invoker (Syndra, Ivern, Karma, Teemo) All allies gain extra mana from their basic attacks 2 / 4 Ironclad (Nautilus, Rell, Jax) All allies gain armor 2 / 3 Knight (Leona, Poppy, Nautilus, Thresh, Taric, Darius, Garen) All allies block a flat amount of damage from all sources 2 / 4 / 6 Legionnaire (Aatrox, Kalista, Riven, Yasuo, Draven, Mordekaiser, Kayle) Legionnaires gain bonus attack speed and their first attack after casting a spell heals them for 50% of the damage dealt. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Mystic (Lulu, Lux, Morgana, Ryze, Kindred) All allies gain Magic Resist 2 / 3 / 4 Nightbringer (Vladimir, Sejuani, Lee Sin, Morgana, Yasuo, Aphelios, Diana, Darius) Nightbringers gain a shield equal to a percentage of their maximum health the first time they drop below 50%. When this occurs, that Nightbringer gains bonus damage. 2 / 4 / 6 / 8 Ranger (Vayne, Varus, Ashe, Aphelios, Kindred) After 4 seconds, Rangers gain attack speed for 4 seconds. They regain this bonus every 4 seconds thereafter. 2 / 4 Redeemed (Aatrox, Leona, Syndra, Varus, Lux, Rell, Vel’Koz, Kayle) Redeemed have increased Armor, Magic Resist, and Ability Power. When they die, they pass this bonus split among remaining Redeemed allies. 3 / 6 / 9 Renewer (Lissandra, Vladimir, Soraka, Ivern, Heimerdinger) Renewers heal for a percentage of their maximum health each second. If they’re full health, they restore mana instead. 2 / 4 Revenant (Nocturne, Ivern, Volibear) Revenants revive after their first death each combat. Once revived, they take and deal 30% increased damage. 2 / 3 Skirmisher (Udyr, Kennen, Trundle, Lee Sin, Nidalee, Pantheon, Jax, Viego) Skirmishers gain a shield at the start of combat, and gain attack damage each second 3 / 6 Spellweaver (Ziggs, Brand, Viktor, Zyra, Vel’Koz) Spellweavers have increased Ability Power and get bonus Ability Power any time a champion uses an ability, stacking up to 10 times. 2 / 4 Verdant (Ashe, Taric, Kayle) Champions that start combat adjacent to at least one Verdant ally are immune to crowd control for the first five seconds of combat. 2

What else is coming in TFT Set 5?

TFT Set 5 is also set to introduce a new mechanic called Shadow Items. These new items can turn the tides of battle in your favor by adding new effects to the items you know and love. For as much as they can be a blessing though, they can also be a curse.

Advertisement

TFT Labs is set to launch with Set 5 too. The experimental new game mode will introduce quick-fire arcade-style modes on a regular basis, cycling through experiments that add a different spin to the regular TFT experience.

TFT Set 5 launches on PBE on April 14. It’ll hit live servers on TFT patch 11.9, penned in for April 28.