TFT Reckoning Battle Pass: all Set 5 rewards - Dexerto

TFT Set 5 Reckoning is finally here, and that means a new battle pass is now live too. It’s packed with excellent rewards, and the more you play, the more you’ll unlock. Here are all the details.

TFT Set 5, which has been officially dubbed ‘Reckoning,’ is now live on PBE. It added 58 new champions, 27 new traits, a new set mechanic, a new game mode, and more. You can find all the details here.

But while it’s all exciting stuff, TFT players are losing their minds over the brand new battle pass. If you want to know the ins and outs before you start the grind or are wondering if it’s worth buying at all, we’ve got you covered.

How much does the battle pass cost?

The TFT Reckoning Battle Pass has two tracks; a free one and a paid one. The free track has limited access to rewards. It typically consists of a few emotes and eggs, and that’s about it.

The Pass+ will set you back 1295 RP, which works out to be around $10. However, it comes with plenty of content. The more you play, the more you’ll unlock. It will keep you busy for weeks to come, and by the end, you’ll be handsomely rewarded.

How many tiers are there in the TFT Reckoning Battle Pass?

The TFT Reckoning Battle Pass has 44 tiers, which is surprisingly one level less than the previous one. However, it still practically has the same amount of rewards and will take around the same time to complete.

If you play enough, you should be able to unlock all the tiers in a few weeks. But there’s no need to rush. The battle pass will be around for a couple of months, which means there’s plenty of time to complete it.

What rewards are on offer?

As we mentioned above, the TFT Reckoning Battle Pass has 44 tiers, which means there are plenty of rewards up for grabs.

From Little Legends to Booms to Arena and Star Shards, you can customize your TFT experience as you grind through the battle pass.

Level Reward Track 0 Evil Sprite Pass+ 1 God King Faceoff Emote Free 2 1-Star Infernal Flock Pass+ 3 30 Star Shards Pass+ 4 Magical Misfits Egg Pass+ 5 1-Star Rune Surge Pass+ 6 Random Emote Free 7 2-Star Infernal Flock Pass+ 8 30 Star Shards Pass+ 9 Chaos Pengu Egg Pass+ 10 Little Legend Egg 1-7 Free 11 3-Star Infernal Flock Pass+ 12 30 Star Shards Pass+ 13 2-Star Rune Surge Pass+ 14 Random Emote Free 15 30 Star Shards Pass+ 16 1-Star Prismatic Smite Pass+ 17 30 Star Shards Pass+ 18 Realm of Balance Pass+ 19 Evil Grin Emote Free 20 3-Star Rune Surge Pass+ 21 Magical Misfits Egg Pass+ 22 30 Star Shards Pass+ 23 2-Star Prismatic Smite Pass+ 24 Little Legend Egg 1-7 Free 25 30 Star Shards Pass+ 26 1-Star Wings of Fury Pass+ 27 30 Star Shards Pass+ 28 Sanctum of Order Pass+ 29 Random Emote Free 30 2-Star Wings of Fury Pass+ 31 30 Star Shards Pass+ 32 3-Star Prismatic Smite Pass+ 33 Magical Misfits Egg Pass+ 34 Little Legend Egg 1-7 Free 35 30 Star Shards Pass+ 36 3-Star Wings of Fury Pass+ 37 30 Star Shards Pass+ 38 Chaos Pengu Egg Pass+ 39 Court of Chaos Pass+ 40 Magical Misfits Egg Free 41 Please Ruin Me Emote Free 42 Little Legend Egg 1-7 Pass+ 43 Magical Misfits Egg Pass+ 44 Legendary Little Legend Egg Free Bonus 1 Reckoning: Perseverance Pass+ Bonus 2 Reckoning: Tenacity Pass+ Bonus 3 Reckoning: Devotion Pass+

When does the TFT Reckoning Battle Pass expire?

The TFT Reckoning Battle Pass officially launches when the new set goes live on April 28.

But if you want to explore the battle pass and the new set, you can test everything out on the PBE.

Once it’s live, it will last until the set’s final day, which is expected to be sometime in August.