TFT Reckoning Battle Pass: all Set 5 rewards - Dexerto

TFT Set 5 Reckoning is finally here, and that means a new battle pass is now live too. It’s packed with excellent rewards, and the more you play, the more you’ll unlock. Here are all the details.
TFT Set 5, which has been officially dubbed ‘Reckoning,’ is now live on PBE. It added 58 new champions, 27 new traits, a new set mechanic, a new game mode, and more. You can find all the details here.
But while it’s all exciting stuff, TFT players are losing their minds over the brand new battle pass. If you want to know the ins and outs before you start the grind or are wondering if it’s worth buying at all, we’ve got you covered.
Advertisement
How much does the battle pass cost?
The TFT Reckoning Battle Pass has two tracks; a free one and a paid one. The free track has limited access to rewards. It typically consists of a few emotes and eggs, and that’s about it.
- Read More: TFT patch 11.8 patch notes
The Pass+ will set you back 1295 RP, which works out to be around $10. However, it comes with plenty of content. The more you play, the more you’ll unlock. It will keep you busy for weeks to come, and by the end, you’ll be handsomely rewarded.
How many tiers are there in the TFT Reckoning Battle Pass?
The TFT Reckoning Battle Pass has 44 tiers, which is surprisingly one level less than the previous one. However, it still practically has the same amount of rewards and will take around the same time to complete.
Advertisement
If you play enough, you should be able to unlock all the tiers in a few weeks. But there’s no need to rush. The battle pass will be around for a couple of months, which means there’s plenty of time to complete it.
What rewards are on offer?
As we mentioned above, the TFT Reckoning Battle Pass has 44 tiers, which means there are plenty of rewards up for grabs.
From Little Legends to Booms to Arena and Star Shards, you can customize your TFT experience as you grind through the battle pass.
|Level
|Reward
|Track
|0
|Evil Sprite
|Pass+
|1
|God King Faceoff Emote
|Free
|2
|1-Star Infernal Flock
|Pass+
|3
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|4
|Magical Misfits Egg
|Pass+
|5
|1-Star Rune Surge
|Pass+
|6
|Random Emote
|Free
|7
|2-Star Infernal Flock
|Pass+
|8
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|9
|Chaos Pengu Egg
|Pass+
|10
|Little Legend Egg 1-7
|Free
|11
|3-Star Infernal Flock
|Pass+
|12
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|13
|2-Star Rune Surge
|Pass+
|14
|Random Emote
|Free
|15
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|16
|1-Star Prismatic Smite
|Pass+
|17
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|18
|Realm of Balance
|Pass+
|19
|Evil Grin Emote
|Free
|20
|3-Star Rune Surge
|Pass+
|21
|Magical Misfits Egg
|Pass+
|22
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|23
|2-Star Prismatic Smite
|Pass+
|24
|Little Legend Egg 1-7
|Free
|25
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|26
|1-Star Wings of Fury
|Pass+
|27
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|28
|Sanctum of Order
|Pass+
|29
|Random Emote
|Free
|30
|2-Star Wings of Fury
|Pass+
|31
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|32
|3-Star Prismatic Smite
|Pass+
|33
|Magical Misfits Egg
|Pass+
|34
|Little Legend Egg 1-7
|Free
|35
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|36
|3-Star Wings of Fury
|Pass+
|37
|30 Star Shards
|Pass+
|38
|Chaos Pengu Egg
|Pass+
|39
|Court of Chaos
|Pass+
|40
|Magical Misfits Egg
|Free
|41
|Please Ruin Me Emote
|Free
|42
|Little Legend Egg 1-7
|Pass+
|43
|Magical Misfits Egg
|Pass+
|44
|Legendary Little Legend Egg
|Free
|Bonus 1
|Reckoning: Perseverance
|Pass+
|Bonus 2
|Reckoning: Tenacity
|Pass+
|Bonus 3
|Reckoning: Devotion
|Pass+
When does the TFT Reckoning Battle Pass expire?
The TFT Reckoning Battle Pass officially launches when the new set goes live on April 28.
Advertisement
But if you want to explore the battle pass and the new set, you can test everything out on the PBE.
Once it’s live, it will last until the set’s final day, which is expected to be sometime in August.