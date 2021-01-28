 TFT Set 5 leaks: new champions & traits, release date - Dexerto
Everything we know about TFT Set 5: champions, traits, release date

Published: 28/Jan/2021 4:39

by Andrew Amos
God King Darius and Garen in TFT Set 5
With the TFT Fates Mid-Set update, Festival of Beasts, now live, all eyes are turned towards what Set 5 could potentially bring. We’ve got all the latest news, including leaked champions and traits, as well as a release date, right here.

TFT is just about to hit its second anniversary, and the celebrations are expected to be massive. In fact, they’re going to be so big that players are going to be treated to a whole new set as June 26 comes around.

TFT Set 5 is expected to come a bit earlier than that, and we already know a few details about what to expect. Here’s what you need to know, from the champions and traits already teased, to the official release date, and more.

TFT Set 5 champions & traits

TFT Set 5 has been described as the “most dramatic set yet.” TFT designer TJ ‘GreenTeej’ Bourus really sold it that way at the “TFT in 2021” reveal early in January.

“Corruption is nigh, and the balance between good and evil has tilted. The rising tension could yield great consequence in the convergence, so we’ll need you to restore the balance,” he said.

Segment begins at 2:04.

There are some champions we know are coming though based on that reveal. These include:

  • Darius (God King skin)
  • Garen (God King skin)
  • Volibear (The Thousand-Pierced Bear skin)
  • Morgana (Coven skin)
  • Viego (base skin)
  • Teemo (Little Devil skin)
  • Riven (Dawnbringer skin)

The addition of Viego could be primed for more characters in Ruined King ⁠— the first game developed under Riot Forge ⁠— to join the set too.

That’d mean the potential return of: Ahri, Braum, Pyke, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Thresh, Yasuo, Gangplank, Maokai, Senna, Lucian, and Ryze. All of these champions feature in Ruined King, and have all been a part of the TFT roster in previous sets.

As for traits, Riot have been tightlipped about these. However, with the “Good vs Evil” theme locked in, you can expect Demacia vs Noxus warfare in some capacity.

We will update this section as more information arises.

Viego in League of Legends
Viego’s addition in TFT Set 5 is a big hint towards what champions could be added, including Pyke, Illaoi, and Thresh.

When is TFT Set 5 releasing?

TFT Set 5 is locked in for “Spring 2021,” according to Riot, but there’s a more precise date likely nailed down. With the Fates II Pass expiring on May 11, it’s likely TFT Set 5 will release on May 12 ⁠— lining up with patch 11.10’s release date.

There’s still some time left to grind Fates, but once TFT patch 11.10 rolls around, the set will be retired for the time being. One can hope it may return in a new game mode ⁠— something Riot has planned for 2021.

Gaming

Pokemon GO Team GO Rocket event: date & time, Raikou & Suicune raids

Published: 28/Jan/2021 4:08

by Brad Norton
Pokemon Go event
Team GO Rocket is celebrating in a mysterious new Pokemon GO event, and we’ve got a complete rundown on everything from the starting time to the specific Pokemon up for grabs.

There are plenty of Pokemon GO events to keep on top of at the moment but none are quite as secretive as the Team GO Rocket celebration. We have no idea why there’s a cause for celebration, but we do know what to expect from the festivities.

Everything from your typical Pokemon GO event is featured throughout, along with a few surprises. The expected raids are here in full force, rare Pokemon will be more common throughout the event, and of course, there are a few exclusive items to get your hands on as well.

However, you’ve only got a short window to claim all the goodies and figure out why Team GO Rocket is even celebrating. Here’s everything you need to know.

Team GO Rocket celebration event features

Pokemon Go gameplay
A number of rare Pokemon will be easier to find throughout this event.

Keeping in line with other major Pokemon GO events, this limited-time celebration comes with a better chance of finding select Pokemon. Golbat, Koffing, and Ariados to name just a few, will be appearing far more frequently throughout this event.

Moreover, Pokemon like the Corphish, Absol, and Skorupi will be hatching from rare Strange Eggs. If you’re trying to fill out your Pokedex there’s no better time to hunt down some of these elusive Pokemon. 

The full list of features for the brief Team GO Rocket celebration event can be seen below:

  • Golbat, Koffing, Ariados, Qwilfish, Sneasel, Houndour, Nuzleaf, Stunky, Skorupi, and Venipede appearing more often in the wild.
  • Qwilfish, Larvitar, Corphish, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby, and Deino will be hatching from Strange Eggs during and after the event.
  • Event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research will be available.
  • The Team GO Rocket–themed Timed Research that begins during the Johto Celebration event will continue during this event and will reward an encounter with the Legendary Pokémon Ho-Oh that knows the exclusive attack Earthquake.

Team GO Rocket celebration event raid details

As you would have guessed, raids play a huge role in this particular event as well. From one-star raids all the way through to mega raids, there’s something for everyone here.

Select Pokemon will be present in these limited-time raids so you can further build out your collection by tracking down the most challenging additions of them all. The full list can be found below.

  • One-star raids: Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Gligar, Sneasel, Shinx, and Klink.
  • Three-star raids: Nidoqueen, Ariados, Umbreon, Tyranitar, and Absol.
  • Five-star raids: Raikou and Suicune will both be appearing at different times. 
  • Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur, Mega Ampharos, and Mega Houndoom.

Team GO Rocket celebration event start date and time

Team GO Rocket in Pokemon GO
Team GO Rocket are taking over Pokemon GO.

The Team GO Rocket celebration is almost upon us. The mysterious event won’t be around for long, however, so you’ll have to make the most of it while it’s around.

This particular celebration begins on Tuesday, February 2 at 10 AM in your local time and runs through until Sunday, February 7 at 8 PM local time.

So you’ve only got a few quick days to get on top of the event and collect as much as possible. In the meantime, there’s also plenty of five-star raids to keep you occupied outside of this event in February. 