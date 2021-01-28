TFT Set 5 leaks: new champions & traits, release date - Dexerto

With the TFT Fates Mid-Set update, Festival of Beasts, now live, all eyes are turned towards what Set 5 could potentially bring. We’ve got all the latest news, including leaked champions and traits, as well as a release date, right here.

TFT is just about to hit its second anniversary, and the celebrations are expected to be massive. In fact, they’re going to be so big that players are going to be treated to a whole new set as June 26 comes around.

TFT Set 5 is expected to come a bit earlier than that, and we already know a few details about what to expect. Here’s what you need to know, from the champions and traits already teased, to the official release date, and more.

TFT Set 5 champions & traits

TFT Set 5 has been described as the “most dramatic set yet.” TFT designer TJ ‘GreenTeej’ Bourus really sold it that way at the “TFT in 2021” reveal early in January.

“Corruption is nigh, and the balance between good and evil has tilted. The rising tension could yield great consequence in the convergence, so we’ll need you to restore the balance,” he said.

Segment begins at 2:04.

There are some champions we know are coming though based on that reveal. These include:

Darius (God King skin)

Garen (God King skin)

Volibear (The Thousand-Pierced Bear skin)

Morgana (Coven skin)

Viego (base skin)

Teemo (Little Devil skin)

Riven (Dawnbringer skin)

The addition of Viego could be primed for more characters in Ruined King ⁠— the first game developed under Riot Forge ⁠— to join the set too.

That’d mean the potential return of: Ahri, Braum, Pyke, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Thresh, Yasuo, Gangplank, Maokai, Senna, Lucian, and Ryze. All of these champions feature in Ruined King, and have all been a part of the TFT roster in previous sets.

Read More: Riot exploring TFT set reruns in the future

As for traits, Riot have been tightlipped about these. However, with the “Good vs Evil” theme locked in, you can expect Demacia vs Noxus warfare in some capacity.

We will update this section as more information arises.

When is TFT Set 5 releasing?

TFT Set 5 is locked in for “Spring 2021,” according to Riot, but there’s a more precise date likely nailed down. With the Fates II Pass expiring on May 11, it’s likely TFT Set 5 will release on May 12 ⁠— lining up with patch 11.10’s release date.

There’s still some time left to grind Fates, but once TFT patch 11.10 rolls around, the set will be retired for the time being. One can hope it may return in a new game mode ⁠— something Riot has planned for 2021.