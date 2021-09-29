TFT patch 11.20 early notes: More reroll nerfs, second Radiant Armory added

TFT patch 11.20 is on its way, and with the Reckoning Championship soon to be in the rearview mirror, Riot are getting all funny business with the updates. Crazy new Radiant Blessings are dropping, an extra Armory is coming, and plenty of balance changes are expected.

Riot loves giving each TFT set the perfect send-off with some crazy patches really dialing the mechanics to 11. In Galaxies, it was the Big Bang. In Fates, Riot went crazy with Fortune.

Now in Reckoning, the gods will be shining down more Radiant armories and blessings for players.

It’s not all craziness ⁠— the devs are still trying to balance some OP comps and tackle the reroll problem. But who said you can’t have fun in ranked for the last couple of patches? Here’s what’s coming in TFT patch 11.20.

When is TFT patch 11.20?

TFT patch 11.20 is expected to roll out on Wednesday, October 6, perfectly on time. Servers usually shut down at around 5am local time (depending on location), and open back up at 8am.

Oceania is the first region to get the patch, with notes typically dropping as the update starts in Australia. Then, the global rollout begins across the next 24 hours.

What’s coming in TFT patch 11.20?

Kalista, Vayne, Kha’Zix reroll once again nerfed

If there’s been a story of the meta during Set 5.5, it’s that reroll is back with vengeance. While buffs to four-star carries have brought somewhat of a balance back, Riot are still finetuning the meta as Reckoning comes to a close.

The three most prominent one-cost reroll comps ⁠— Kalista, Vayne, and Kha’Zix ⁠— are all facing nerfs in TFT patch 11.20. Kalista’s AD scaling is being reduced, so too is Vayne’s base true damage on her Silver Bolts and Kha’Zix’s Taste Their Fear.

The nerfs are only a slight tune-down, so reroll comps won’t be going away. However, they’ll be more balanced around three and four-cost carries, especially with the likes of Nocturne receiving buffs.

Riot turns TFT “fun factor” to 11 with crazy Radiant Armory changes

The TFT Reckoning Championship is running across patch 11.19. You know what that means? 11.20 and 11.21 are going to be crazy updates with Riot sowing the seeds of chaos ahead of Set 6.

If you always wanted a second Radiant item (without Rasacl’s Gloves), then you’re in luck: A second Radiant Armory is coming. On top of the 3-6 shop, there’ll be a new armory at 5-1 with another choice of five Radiant items to choose from.

Not only that, but Riot are buffing the rare drop rate of Radiant Blessings by double and adding some new potential boosts. Ever needed a few Forces of Nature to save your game? The most powerful of the lot will give you not one, not two, but three FONs.

With the Reckoning Championship this weekend, we're able to release the fun changes we usually do at the end of the set a patch early. So expect these changes come 11.20 next week! pic.twitter.com/q1lktA1rre — Riot Mort (@Mortdog) September 28, 2021

Balance changes are also expected for Soraka, Brand, Miss Fortune, Nunu & Willump, and Akshan ⁠— and there’ll be more as the patch approaches. You can find the TFT patch 11.20 early patch notes below (h/t [email protected]).

TFT patch 11.20 early notes

Champions

1-cost

Kalista

%AD lowered from 180/200/240% to 180%/200%/220%

Vayne

Bonus true damage lowered from 70/90/110 to 70/85/100

Kha’Zix

Damage lowered from 250/350/500 to 250/350/450

2-cost

Soraka

Damage lowered from 175/275/425 to 200/275/400

Brand

Damage increased from 600/900/1500 to 650/950/1750

3-cost

Miss Fortune

Damage lowered from 250/375/600 to 250/375/550

Nocturne

Bonus damage increased from 80/90/100 to 100

Nunu & Willump

Damage lowered from 450/700/1750 to 450/700/1600

5-cost

Akshan