Mortdog confirms TFT Patch 10.21b will nerf OP Warwick-Shiv combo - Dexerto

Mortdog confirms TFT Patch 10.21b will nerf OP Warwick-Shiv combo

Published: 18/Oct/2020 7:40

by Andrew Amos
TFT Patch 10.21 has been dominated by three things ⁠— Divine, Warwick, and Statikk Shiv ⁠— forging one of the most OP comps ever. Riot are aware though, with lead developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer confirming a nerf is on its way in just a couple of days.

Divine was one of the weakest traits when TFT Fates released. Then, Patch 10.21 came through. The buff now gave Divine units even more damage, more defences, and even a cleanse.

This made units like Warwick, who was already pretty contested in Brawler-Ashe compositions, a lot more valuable. It could have ended there, but there was another change ⁠— Statikk Shiv got a huge damage buff, dealing more damage if a unit was affected by crowd control.

Warwick has risen up to be the most broken character in TFT Fates after Patch 10.21.

This catapulted Divine from one of the weakest traits, to the strongest almost immediately. Off the back of Warwick, Statikk Shiv, and Divine, lobbies were filled with people rolling for the insta-win combination.

TFT players have been calling for a hotfix for days. Now, Riot are heralding their calls, although they remain cautious of what they want to do.

“I don’t think the new Divine is OP with Warwick. I don’t think Shiv is that out of line on non Warwick champs. But the combination of the two is clearly out of line,” lead developer Mortdog told players on Reddit.

Riot still aren’t sure of the exact solution they are going to implement in TFT Patch 10.21b. Mortdog has stated the dev team are working on a solution that cuts down the power of both Divine and Statikk Shiv without making the two useless.

This includes a nerf to Divine’s damage reduction and true damage, and converting Shiv’s damage from true damage to magic damage. Neither of these changes have been locked in however.

They haven’t locked the patch in with 100% certainty either. They want to give players a bit more time to figure out some counters. However, Mortdog admitted that it’s coming with “basically a 100% chance” in the coming days ⁠— likely on October 20.

Riot haven’t decided if any other changes will be shipped in the b-patch. The mini-update in TFT Patch 10.20 included nerfs to Aphelios, Ashe, and Spirit. It’s likely Divine could be the only trait targeted, but if something else crops up as being meta-breaking, Riot won’t hesitate.

“We’re willing to B-Patch frequently as needed so you aren’t stuck in a bad state for two weeks,” Mortdog said.

We will update you once Riot release the TFT Patch 10.21b notes.

Metroid cosplayer rolls out all the firepower with insane Samus outfit

Published: 18/Oct/2020 1:24

by Bill Cooney
One Metroid fan has shared their awesome new Samus cosplay, and it’s safe to say it’s packing just as much firepower as the intergalactic bounty hunter herself.

We may have gone a couple of years without a new Metroid game at this point, but the series’ protagonist Samus Aran is still one of Nintendo fans’ favorite characters.

She’s also one of the original stars of the Super Smash Bros series, and as of Ultimate, one of the few besides Mario that has two different playable characters: Regular Samus and Zero Suit Samus.

Twitch streamer and cosplayer ‘emmycosplays‘ recently rolled out her own take on the bounty hunter that would look right at home blasting away any unfortunate alien foe that gets in the way.

The Australian took a battle-scarred angle to her Samus, and it certainly looks as though she’s been tangling with a Metroid or two, tearing off the armor around her left shoulder.

At least she still has the deadly arm cannon ready to roll and make whoever or whatever took that chunk of her suit severely regret their decision.

Emmy said the costume is made completely out of EVA foam, with the battle marks added with paint and some strategic sanding and cutting. Underneath the armor, appropriately enough, she’s rocking the Zero Suit, because what else would Samus wear?

With plenty of awesome cosplays under her belt already, including Wonder Woman, Mystique, and more, we can’t wait to see what she comes up with next.

As for Samus herself, fans looking forward to Metroid Prime 4 – announced back in 2017 – have settled in for the long haul with no release date in sight and almost no info on the game from Nintendo either.