TFT Patch 10.21 notes: Divine & Moonlight rework, Azir buff, more - Dexerto

The latest Teamfight Tactics update is upon us, ushering in a ton of new balancing updates to fan-favorite Champions alongside fresh reworks for various Traits.
While Riot Games appeared comfortable with the state of TFT prior to the 10.20 patch, the latest update shakes things up once again.
A handful of Traits, Champions, and Runes have been adjusted in the 10.21 update to shake up the state of the game.
Expect the meta to be in flux as usual with new overhauls, as it could take a while to get comfortable with the new balance. Get caught up to speed with our complete overview of the patch down below.
Champions changed in TFT 10.21 patch
First up, when it comes to Champions, multiple have been adjusted in every tier. Most tweaks are quite small in the grand scheme of things, though some have been changed drastically.
In Tier 4, Ahri has taken quite a hit. Ability damage has been dropped massively, so you’ll need to take that into consideration in your next games. Similar can be said for all of Jhin’s abilities too, though to a lesser extent.
At the very top, Azir has been buffed in Tier 5 with an increase to ability damage. Meanwhile, Zilean is able to strike more targets now than ever before.
Divine and Moonlight both overhauled in TFT 10.21 patch
Moving on to Traits, nine have been adjusted in the new patch, though some more than others. Most just received slight statistical changes, but others have been completely redesigned.
Divine now has a new function as it removes “all crowd control and ascend” for targeted Champions. These units will take 66% less damage and also deal 50% bonus true damage while the effect lasts.
Meanwhile, Moonlight has an updated effect now too. At the beginning of combat, Champions with the lowest star-level will increase until the end of combat.
The full patch notes for the 10.21 update can be found below.
TFT Patch 10.21 preview notes
- Ability health on hit increased from 40/80/120 to 40/80/160
- Ability damage amp per hex increased from 10% to 20%
- Ability orbs changed from 4/5/6/10 to 4/5/6/9
- Ability damage increased from 175/250/500 to 175/250/750
- Ability damage increased from 200/300/600 to 300/450/900
- Ability damage increased from 300/450/900 to 300/450/1350
- Ability damage lowered from 500/650/1000 to 450/600/900
- Ability attack speed lowered from 50/75/300% to 45/65/300%
- Ability damage lowered from 444/500/4444% to 444/500/1234%
- Ability wave damage lowered from 300/450/1500 to 300/450/1350
- Ability AD bonus % lowered from 2/2.25/3 to 2/2.25/2.5
- Ability damage lowered from 500/800/4000 to 500/750/3000
Kayn
- Shadow assassin: Extra damage lowered from 75% to 65%
- Ability damage increased from 200/350/2000 to 200/350/8888
- Ability sleep duration changed from 3.5/3.5/8 to 3/4/8
- Ability targets increased from 2/2/10 to 2/3/10
- Ability health restored lowered from 350/700/3000 to 350/500/3000
Traits
- 4 unit attack speed lowered from 80% of spells mana cost to 70% of spells mana cost
- Bonus damage changed:
- 2 units lowered from 175% to 150%
- 4 units increased from 175% to 200%
- 5 units increased from 175% to 225%
- [Trait changed]
“Upon attacking 6 times of dropping below 50% health, Divine champions remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 66% reduced damage and dealing 50% bonus true damage for the duration.”
2 units: 4 seconds4 units: 7 seconds6 units: 10 seconds8 units: 14 seconds
- [Changed effect]
“At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight Champions star up until combat ends.(If tied, the champion with the most items is chosen.)
3 units: 1 champion5 units: 2 champions”
- 2 unit bonus damage increased from 100 to 125
- 3 unit bonus damage increased from 325 to 400
- 4 unit bonus damage increased from 650 to 750
- 6 unit armor increased from 500 to 600
- Added 8 unit bonus: 1500 armor.
- 4 unit
- AD increased from 120 to 150
- Spell Power increased from 120% to 150%
- 2 unit duration increased from 2 to 2.5
- 3 unit duration increased from 3 to 4
- 4 unit duration increased from 5 to 7
- 2 unit MR increased from 35 to 40
- 4 unit MR increased from 95 to 100
- 6 unit MR increased from 175 to 200