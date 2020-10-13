TFT Patch 10.21 notes: Divine & Moonlight rework, Azir buff, more - Dexerto

The latest Teamfight Tactics update is upon us, ushering in a ton of new balancing updates to fan-favorite Champions alongside fresh reworks for various Traits.

While Riot Games appeared comfortable with the state of TFT prior to the 10.20 patch, the latest update shakes things up once again.

A handful of Traits, Champions, and Runes have been adjusted in the 10.21 update to shake up the state of the game.

Expect the meta to be in flux as usual with new overhauls, as it could take a while to get comfortable with the new balance. Get caught up to speed with our complete overview of the patch down below.

Champions changed in TFT 10.21 patch

First up, when it comes to Champions, multiple have been adjusted in every tier. Most tweaks are quite small in the grand scheme of things, though some have been changed drastically.

In Tier 4, Ahri has taken quite a hit. Ability damage has been dropped massively, so you’ll need to take that into consideration in your next games. Similar can be said for all of Jhin’s abilities too, though to a lesser extent.

At the very top, Azir has been buffed in Tier 5 with an increase to ability damage. Meanwhile, Zilean is able to strike more targets now than ever before.

Divine and Moonlight both overhauled in TFT 10.21 patch

Moving on to Traits, nine have been adjusted in the new patch, though some more than others. Most just received slight statistical changes, but others have been completely redesigned.

Divine now has a new function as it removes “all crowd control and ascend” for targeted Champions. These units will take 66% less damage and also deal 50% bonus true damage while the effect lasts.

Meanwhile, Moonlight has an updated effect now too. At the beginning of combat, Champions with the lowest star-level will increase until the end of combat.

The full patch notes for the 10.21 update can be found below.

TFT Patch 10.21 preview notes

TFT Champions

Tier 1

Elise Ability health on hit increased from 40/80/120 to 40/80/160

Nidalee

Ability damage amp per hex increased from 10% to 20%

Diana