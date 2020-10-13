 TFT Patch 10.21 notes: Divine & Moonlight rework, Azir buff, more - Dexerto
League of Legends

TFT Patch 10.21 notes: Divine & Moonlight rework, Azir buff, more

Published: 13/Oct/2020 7:32 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 7:55

by Brad Norton
TFT artwork
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

The latest Teamfight Tactics update is upon us, ushering in a ton of new balancing updates to fan-favorite Champions alongside fresh reworks for various Traits.

While Riot Games appeared comfortable with the state of TFT prior to the 10.20 patch, the latest update shakes things up once again.

A handful of Traits, Champions, and Runes have been adjusted in the 10.21 update to shake up the state of the game.

Expect the meta to be in flux as usual with new overhauls, as it could take a while to get comfortable with the new balance. Get caught up to speed with our complete overview of the patch down below.

Champions changed in TFT 10.21 patch

TFT Azir
Riot Games
Azir has been buffed quite significantly in the latest update.

First up, when it comes to Champions, multiple have been adjusted in every tier. Most tweaks are quite small in the grand scheme of things, though some have been changed drastically.

In Tier 4, Ahri has taken quite a hit. Ability damage has been dropped massively, so you’ll need to take that into consideration in your next games. Similar can be said for all of Jhin’s abilities too, though to a lesser extent.

At the very top, Azir has been buffed in Tier 5 with an increase to ability damage. Meanwhile, Zilean is able to strike more targets now than ever before.

Divine and Moonlight both overhauled in TFT 10.21 patch

TFT
Riot Games
Divine has been completely reworked in the latest TFT patch.

Moving on to Traits, nine have been adjusted in the new patch, though some more than others. Most just received slight statistical changes, but others have been completely redesigned.

Divine now has a new function as it removes “all crowd control and ascend” for targeted Champions. These units will take 66% less damage and also deal 50% bonus true damage while the effect lasts.

Meanwhile, Moonlight has an updated effect now too. At the beginning of combat, Champions with the lowest star-level will increase until the end of combat.

The full patch notes for the 10.21 update can be found below.

TFT Patch 10.21 preview notes

TFT Champions
Tier 1
Elise
  • Ability health on hit increased from 40/80/120 to 40/80/160
Nidalee
  • Ability damage amp per hex increased from 10% to 20%
Diana
  • Ability orbs changed from 4/5/6/10 to 4/5/6/9
Tier 2
Jarvan IV
  • Ability damage increased from 175/250/500 to 175/250/750
Teemo
  • Ability damage increased from 200/300/600 to 300/450/900
Tier 3
Kennen
  • Ability damage increased from 300/450/900 to 300/450/1350
Veigar
  • Ability damage lowered from 500/650/1000 to 450/600/900
Tier 4
Ashe
  • Ability attack speed lowered from 50/75/300% to 45/65/300%
Jhin
  • Ability damage lowered from 444/500/4444% to 444/500/1234%
Riven
  • Ability wave damage lowered from 300/450/1500 to 300/450/1350
Talon
  • Ability AD bonus % lowered from 2/2.25/3 to 2/2.25/2.5
Ahri
  • Ability damage lowered from 500/800/4000 to 500/750/3000
Tier 5

Kayn

  • Shadow assassin: Extra damage lowered from 75% to 65%
Azir
  • Ability damage increased from 200/350/2000 to 200/350/8888
Lillia
  • Ability sleep duration changed from 3.5/3.5/8 to 3/4/8
Zilean
  • Ability targets increased from 2/2/10 to 2/3/10
  • Ability health restored lowered from 350/700/3000 to 350/500/3000

Traits

Spirit
  • 4 unit attack speed lowered from 80% of spells mana cost to 70% of spells mana cost
Hunter
  • Bonus damage changed:
    • 2 units lowered from 175% to 150%
    • 4 units increased from 175% to 200%
    • 5 units increased from 175% to 225%
Divine
  • [Trait changed]
“Upon attacking 6 times of dropping below 50% health, Divine champions remove all crowd control and ascend, taking 66% reduced damage and dealing 50% bonus true damage for the duration.”
2 units: 4 seconds
4 units: 7 seconds
6 units: 10 seconds
8 units: 14 seconds
Moonlight
  • [Changed effect]
“At the start of combat, the lowest star-level Moonlight Champions star up until combat ends.
(If tied, the champion with the most items is chosen.)
3 units: 1 champion
5 units: 2 champions”
Shade
  • 2 unit bonus damage increased from 100 to 125
  • 3 unit bonus damage increased from 325 to 400
  • 4 unit bonus damage increased from 650 to 750
Vanguard
  • 6 unit armor increased from 500 to 600
  • Added 8 unit bonus: 1500 armor.
Ninja
  • 4 unit
    • AD increased from 120 to 150
    • Spell Power increased from 120% to 150%
Adept
  • 2 unit duration increased from 2 to 2.5
  • 3 unit duration increased from 3 to 4
  • 4 unit duration increased from 5 to 7
Mystic
  • 2 unit MR increased from 35 to 40
  • 4 unit MR increased from 95 to 100
  • 6 unit MR increased from 175 to 200
League of Legends

League of Legends patch 10.21 notes: Aphelios buffs, Halloween skins

Published: 13/Oct/2020 8:12

by Isaac McIntyre
Riot Games

LoL Patch

Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends Patch 10.21 will be arriving on schedule, and we’ve got all the patch notes, balance changes, and more for LoL fans to dig through ahead of the new October 14 update.

This time around, it’s spooky season! The Halloween season brings with it new “Bewitching” skins, as well as a new set of “Odyssey” variants to join the space-faring collection.

Ominous buffs have also been delivered to high-skill cap marksman Aphelios, while Graves and Nidalee are paying the price for their huge dominance at Worlds 2020. Here are all the early details on League of Legends patch 10.21.

When is League of Legends Patch 10.21 coming?

The next League of Legends update is expected to be rolled out on Wednesday, October 14. It will begin in Oceania at 8am AEST (3pm Tuesday PT), and will be rolled out in all regions at 8am from there.

Players can expect a few hours of downtime.

Matchmaking and access to the LoL servers will be disabled around three hours before the patch is deployed. This will be around 5am PT on Oct. 14 for US players, and 5am GMT for European players.

League of Legends patch 10.21 has a hefty Halloween theme to celebrate the October holiday.
Riot Games
League of Legends patch 10.21 has a hefty Halloween theme to celebrate the October holiday.

Graves, Nidalee pay price for Worlds dominance

Deadly jungle duo Graves and Nidalee are on the chopping block in patch 10.21, after the duo have run riot at Worlds 2020. 

Nidalee, the Bestial Huntress, has had a 92% presence at the year-end tournament group stage so far. Nine of her fifteen games have been wins, and the jungle pick has averaged a huge 4.6 KDA. Graves comes close too with a 90% presence.

Their domination in Shanghai, which has warped the meta around the jungle role, won’t live for much longer in solo queue. All three will be nerfed in the next patch, Yetter revealed in his fortnightly LoL update.

Camille and Pantheon support are two more carry picks that have had a solid spin at Worlds so far. The pair have been played in nearly half the group stage games so far, with a ‘modest’ 75% win rate showing their potential.

Advertisement

Finally, new Season 10 bot lane champion Samira will be nerfed again too.

Samira was dominating League of Legends solo queue after her patch 10.19 release.
Riot Games
Samira has been dominating League of Legends solo queue since her patch 10.19 release.

Aphelios, back from the dead

It seems to fit ‘spooky season’ well that Aphelios, the bane of many ADC’s existences in the bot lane, could rise from the dead in League of Legends patch 10.21.

The Weapon of the Faithful will be getting multiple buffs. His lethality passive, ultimate mark damage, and “Gravitum” root are all getting minor boosts this update.

He will be joined by fellow AD carry Corki, as well as Karma, Udyr, and Trundle.

High skill-cap jungler Lee Sin is also in line for boosts. He, alongside Udyr and Trundle, should spike back into LoL’s jungle meta with their Oct. 14 stat increases.

Aphelios League of Legends splashart.
Riot Games
Aphelios is finally getting a buff, after multiple nerfs dropped him into the lower competitive tiers.

Patch 10.21 debuts new Halloween, Odyssey skins

League of Legends patch 10.21 is actually bringing two new sets of skins to the game. One is based around Halloween, and one is even more futuristic Odyssey cosmetics.

Fizz will be getting a “Little Devil” skin, similar to Teemo’s 2016 cosmetics. Amumu will be handed a “Pumpkin Prince” variant, and Elise will become the next League champ to get a “Bewitching” skin alongside Miss Fortune, Morgana, and more.

All three new Halloween skins will be available for 1350RP next patch.

Halloween is here, and that means more Bewitching skins, and even a Pumpkin Prince!
Riot Games
Halloween is here, and that means more Bewitching skins, and even a Pumpkin Prince!

Five champions will also be getting new Odyssey skins in patch 10.21.

This includes Kha’zix, Aatrox, Sivir, Twisted Fate, and Karma. The five cosmetics will be added to LoL’s already popular futuristic skin line during the Oct. 15 update.

Karma is among five champions joining the Odyssey skin line this update.
Riot Games
Karma is among five champions joining the Odyssey skin line this update.

The final new skin set to be added in patch 10.21 is a new ultra-rare Hextech skin. Kassadin will be given the new blue-steel cosmetic, which can be unlocked for rare Purple Gemstones in the League of Legends loot store at any time after release.

Kassadin is getting his very own Hextech skin in LoL patch 10.21.
Riot Games
Kassadin is getting his very own Hextech skin in LoL patch 10.21.

Here’s the full League patch 10.21 notes.

The Oct. 14 patch notes will be updated with official changes when Riot Games releases them as OCE servers begin patching at 11am PT.

League of Legends Patch 10.21 early notes

Champions

Aphelios

  • Lethality stat passive 2-12 ⇒ 3-18.
  • Severum heal 200/300/400 ⇒ 250/375/500.
  • Calibrum R additional mark damage 20-70 ⇒ 40-100.
  • Crescendum Chakrams increased 3 ⇒ 4.
  • Gravitum R root 1 ⇒ 1.25s.
  • Inferum splash damage 75% ⇒ 85%.

Camille

  • E attack speed 40-80 ⇒ 40-60%.

Corki

  • Q base attack damage ratio 50% ⇒ 70%.

Graves

  • E armor per stack 8-20 ⇒ 6-18.

Hecarim

  • E base damage 45-165 ⇒ 354-155, base damage max 90-330 ⇒ 70-310.

Karma

  • P Mantra cooldown refund for spells 2/3/4 at level 1/7/13 ⇒ 2/4/6 at level 1/6/11, cooldown refund for attacks 1/1.5/2 ⇒ 1 at all levels.
  • R cooldown 45-36 ⇒ 40-34.

Lee Sin

  • Attack damage per level 3.2 ⇒ 3.7.

Nidalee

  • Attack damage 61 ⇒ 58.

Pantheon

  • Q damage 75-215 (+100% base attack damage) ⇒ 70-190 (+115% total attack damage), bonus damage scaling 100 ⇒ 115% base attack damage.

Samira

  • E cooldown 15-11 ⇒ 20-12, attack speed 30-50 ⇒ 20-40%.

Trundle

  • Passive healing 2/3/4/5/6% at level 1/5/9/12/15 ⇒ 2-7% smooth scaling by level.
  • W cooldown 15 ⇒ 15-11.

Udyr

  • R pulse total damage 40-240 ⇒ 50-300.

Runes

Nimbus Cloak (Sorcery)

  • Movement speed 10/20/30 ⇒ 5/20/35%.
  • Duration 2.5 seconds ⇒ 2 seconds.