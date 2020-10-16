When is Wild Rift coming out in NA & Europe? Open beta details, more - Dexerto

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s closed beta has been a roaring success so far, and Riot are getting the ball rolling with the open beta kicking off on October 27. However, when can North American and European players expect to get their hands on the game?

Players across the world are slowly getting their hands on Riot’s newest title, Wild Rift. The League of Legends mobile clone is expected to take the market by storm, bringing your favorite Runeterra champions along for a ride ⁠— wherever you go with your phone.

While the game has launched across Asia, North American and European players have been left in the lurch. Fear not though, as with the open beta launching on Oct. 27, it means North American and European servers are just around the corner.

Snow, swords, shurikens, and a star. Check out the newest round of skins! ❄↗ Arctic Ops Varus

⚔🌸 Soaring Sword Fiora

💨⚔ Sacred Sword Janna

💀🤞 Death Sworn Zed

😈⭐ Dark Star Jarvan IV pic.twitter.com/yFaILD5efd — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) October 16, 2020

Wild Rift open beta launches October 27 in select regions

The Wild Rift Open Beta will be launched in all closed beta regions from October 27. This means that you don’t need an invite to play ⁠— just download the game, log on, and get started.

It is limited to only regions with pre-existing servers. Those are: Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand.More regions, including North America, South America, and Europe will be coming in the coming months.

K/DA stars Kai’Sa, Evelynn, Akali, & Serpahine added for Wild Rift beta

K/DA are making waves across Runeterra. Their first EP titled “ALL OUT” is set to drop in the coming days. They’ve received new looks in League of Legends, and Seraphine is about to make her on-stage and Summoner’s Rift debut.

That’s not where the fun stops if you are a K/DA fan though. The quintet are joining the Wild Rift roster during the open beta. Kai’Sa, Evelynn, Akali, and Seraphine will be added as Riot looks to test out their kits on mobile. They won’t be a permanent addition for now though. Ahri is already in Wild Rift.

Noxian brothers Darius and Draven are also going live for testing during the Wild Rift beta, while Lee Sin is making his permanent arrival in the title on Oct. 27.

Wild Rift North America and Europe release date

So, when exactly is Wild Rift expected to come to the West? Well, if you’re in Europe, you’re in luck ⁠— Riot are planning on opening up servers sometime in December 2020. Oceania, Vietnam, and Taiwan will also join them at the same time.

North American players will have to wait a little bit longer though. Riot are planning on dispatching Wild Rift to the Americas in Spring 2021.

If you’re just getting started in Wild Rift, we’ve got everything you need to know about the mobile League of Legends clone right here.