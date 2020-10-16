TFT Patch 10.22 to feature Keeper & Dazzler reworks, Morgana buffs, more - Dexerto

TFT Patch 10.21 featured a major rework to Divine, making it one of the strongest comps in the game. Could the same happen to Keeper and Dazzler after TFT Patch 10.22? There’s potential, with the two traits set to be the big talking points of the update.

The previous TFT Fates update drastically shook up the meta. Elderwood-Mages and Brawler-Ashe are out, Divine is the new meta composition everyone is running.

However, could there be some changes to that power balance in TFT Patch 10.22? One of Divine’s biggest counters, Dazzler, is set to get a huge buff in a trait rework. Keeper is also slowly creeping up the rankings too.

Here’s everything you need to know about TFT Patch 10.22, which is set to go live on October 28.

Dazzler to cut up to 80% total attack damage after rework

Dazzler looked like one of the more interesting traits in TFT Fates, however it’s proven to be a relative flop compared to some more powerful counterparts. It’s much more efficient going Vanguard or Mystic for defensive traits than just slamming Dazzler in.

However, there might be a real reason to pursue Dazzler 4 after TFT Patch 10.22. The trait has been reworked so the more units you have on board, the stronger the attack damage reduction.

At two units, enemies will have their attack damage reduced by 50% for eight seconds ⁠— a buff on the current Dazzler 2. The big buff comes at four though, reducing enemy AD by a whopping 80% for eight seconds.

If you’re struggling against Duelist, Divine, Hunter, or any AD-centric compositions, Dazzler could be your get out of jail free card.

Keeper now gives units tenacity while shielded

Keeper as a trait has been in a bit of flux. While it was buffed in TFT Patch 10.21, and the trait is home to the ultra-powerful Riven and Kennen, it’s still fallen a bit flat.

Riot have acknowledged this, and are looking to make Keeper stronger for all units, not just Keepers themselves. Instead of granting a bonus shield to Keeper units, the trait will now give shielded units 75% tenacity (crowd control duration reduction).

The shield health is also going up at all ranks to compensate for the removal of the Keeper-specific increase, meaning all units ⁠— not just Keepers ⁠— will have an ultra-strong barrier.

Outside of the Keeper and Dazzler changes, Riot are targeting a few specific champions. Vayne and Morgana are getting buffs, while five-cost units Lillia, Kayn, and Lee Sin are all getting nerfed.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.22 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. Some of these changes might arrive in the B-Patch on October 20, but we will let you know when it rocks around.

TFT Patch 10.22 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Vayne

Ability bonus true damage increased from 40/75/125 to 50/90/140

Tier 4

Morgana

Ability damage increased from 250/400/2000 to 325/525/2000

Tier 5

Kayn

Shadow assassin ability damage lowered from 65% to 50%

Lee Sin

Ability stun duration lowered from 3/4/10 to 1.5/2/10

Lillia

Ability break sleep damage lowered from 500/750/1000 to 500/500/500

Traits

Dazzler

Effect changed: Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit for 8 seconds.

2 units: 50% Attack Damage reduction

4 units: 80% Attack Damage reduction

Keeper

Effect changed: At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves a shield for 8 seconds. While the shield holds, incoming crowd control durations are reduced by 75%.