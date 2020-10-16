 TFT Patch 10.22 to feature Keeper & Dazzler reworks, Morgana buffs, more - Dexerto
League of Legends

TFT Patch 10.22 to feature Keeper & Dazzler reworks, Morgana buffs, more

Published: 16/Oct/2020 1:59 Updated: 16/Oct/2020 2:22

by Andrew Amos
Morgana and Kennen in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Teamfight Tactics

TFT Patch 10.21 featured a major rework to Divine, making it one of the strongest comps in the game. Could the same happen to Keeper and Dazzler after TFT Patch 10.22? There’s potential, with the two traits set to be the big talking points of the update.

The previous TFT Fates update drastically shook up the meta. Elderwood-Mages and Brawler-Ashe are out, Divine is the new meta composition everyone is running.

However, could there be some changes to that power balance in TFT Patch 10.22? One of Divine’s biggest counters, Dazzler, is set to get a huge buff in a trait rework. Keeper is also slowly creeping up the rankings too.

Here’s everything you need to know about TFT Patch 10.22, which is set to go live on October 28.

Lunar Empress Lux in League of Legends
Riot Games
Dazzler could be the answer to all your Divine worries.

Dazzler to cut up to 80% total attack damage after rework

Dazzler looked like one of the more interesting traits in TFT Fates, however it’s proven to be a relative flop compared to some more powerful counterparts. It’s much more efficient going Vanguard or Mystic for defensive traits than just slamming Dazzler in.

However, there might be a real reason to pursue Dazzler 4 after TFT Patch 10.22. The trait has been reworked so the more units you have on board, the stronger the attack damage reduction.

At two units, enemies will have their attack damage reduced by 50% for eight seconds ⁠— a buff on the current Dazzler 2. The big buff comes at four though, reducing enemy AD by a whopping 80% for eight seconds.

If you’re struggling against Duelist, Divine, Hunter, or any AD-centric compositions, Dazzler could be your get out of jail free card.

Riven in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Keeper is set to receive some more buffs in TFT Patch 10.22.

Keeper now gives units tenacity while shielded

Keeper as a trait has been in a bit of flux. While it was buffed in TFT Patch 10.21, and the trait is home to the ultra-powerful Riven and Kennen, it’s still fallen a bit flat.

Riot have acknowledged this, and are looking to make Keeper stronger for all units, not just Keepers themselves. Instead of granting a bonus shield to Keeper units, the trait will now give shielded units 75% tenacity (crowd control duration reduction).

The shield health is also going up at all ranks to compensate for the removal of the Keeper-specific increase, meaning all units ⁠— not just Keepers ⁠— will have an ultra-strong barrier.

Outside of the Keeper and Dazzler changes, Riot are targeting a few specific champions. Vayne and Morgana are getting buffs, while five-cost units Lillia, Kayn, and Lee Sin are all getting nerfed.

Spirit Blossom Lillia in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Lillia is one of three five-costs getting nerfed in TFT Patch 10.22.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.22 preview notes below, courtesy of [email protected]. Some of these changes might arrive in the B-Patch on October 20, but we will let you know when it rocks around.

TFT Patch 10.22 preview notes

Champions

Tier 1

Vayne

  • Ability bonus true damage increased from 40/75/125 to 50/90/140

Tier 4

Morgana

  • Ability damage increased from 250/400/2000 to 325/525/2000

Tier 5

Kayn

  • Shadow assassin ability damage lowered from 65% to 50%

Lee Sin

  • Ability stun duration lowered from 3/4/10 to 1.5/2/10

Lillia

  • Ability break sleep damage lowered from 500/750/1000 to 500/500/500

Traits

Dazzler

Effect changed: Dazzler’s spells reduce the attack damage of enemies hit for 8 seconds.

  • 2 units: 50% Attack Damage reduction
  • 4 units: 80% Attack Damage reduction

Keeper

Effect changed: At the start of combat, Keepers grant themselves a shield for 8 seconds. While the shield holds, incoming crowd control durations are reduced by 75%.

  • 2 units: 200-strength shield
  • 4 units: 350-strength shield
  • 6 units: 650-strength shield
Esports

Blizzard confirms StarCraft II will no longer receive dev updates

Published: 16/Oct/2020 1:42

by Brad Norton
StarCraft II cover
Blizzard

StarCraft II

Just a few weeks removed from StarCraft II’s 10th-anniversary celebration and Blizzard has today announced a significant cutback on development, meaning that no new content will be coming to the iconic game.

StarCraft II launched in July 2010. Ever since, it has carried the legacy of its predecessor as one of the most iconic real-time strategy (RTS) games. It shot to stardom in the esports landscape and has been a staple of competitive gaming. However, the current form of the game appears to be its last.

Support for the title has been scaled back yet again, Blizzard revealed in an October 15 statement. No new content will is in development moving forward as developers look towards the future of “the StarCraft universe as a whole.”

The original StarCraft was updated for over a decade following its release. Its sequel is now winding down shortly after its 10-year anniversary celebrations.

StarCraft II gameplay
Blizzard
There will be no future content for StarCraft II.

“We’re not going to be producing addition for-purchase content,” Blizzard outlined. From Commanders to War Chests, no new microtransactions will be added in the future. However, that’s not to say that the game won’t be receiving any updates again.

“We’re going to continue supporting Starcraft II in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games.” This means Blizzard will be focusing on the competitive side of things with balance updates and patches of that nature, rather than any new content.

“We will continue doing season rolls and necessary balance fixes moving forward.” Don’t expect to see another one this calendar year, however. “We’re not planning a Q4 balance update, but as always, we do plan to continue doing them as needed in the future.”

Addressing the competitive ecosystem for the game, Blizzard also outlined how StarCraft II will continue forward as an esport. The title will “continue going strong,” in this regard, thanks to Blizzard’s partners in ESL Gaming and GSL.

StarCraft II gameplay
Blizzard
StarCraft II featured three mainline entries over the past decade.

“We’re eternally grateful for your ongoing support,” Blizzard added. “We’ll keep you updated on any and all plans we have for future voyages into the Koprulu Sector.”

Blizzard has a history of long gaps between sequels. Therefore, it could very well be years before we see anything new in the world of StarCraft. 

