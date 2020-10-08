TFT Patch 10.20b notes: Spirit nerf, Aphelios & Ashe nerfs, more - Dexerto

Ahead of the next update, Riot have slid in a little addendum to TFT Patch 10.20 with a “b-patch” hotfix. The devs are keeping a keen eye on Spirit, Aphelios, Ashe, and more, as they look to tone down the “overperformers” urgently.

While Riot seemingly did away with the b-patches during the latter stages of Galaxies, the mid-update changes are back. In TFT Fates, Riot will be keeping more of a keen eye during the week following a major update to potentially drop even more changes.

They were happy after the set’s launch initially, but there have been a few overperformers in TFT Patch 10.20 Riot want to tone down ahead of the next update. They aren’t doing too much though, as they want the next patch to be a big one.

💥LIVE💥We've got a few "B-Side" micropatch nerfs to some overpowered outliers… Aphelios starting Mana ⬇️

Janna Total Mana ⬆️

Ashe Hunter's Focus Bonus Attack Speed ⬇️

Patch Notes update soon: https://t.co/8hUQAa1Sy0

“[TFT Patch] 10.21 is shaping up to be a big patch, but these changes felt worth getting out a little earlier. B-Patches are limited to number changes, so bigger changes have to wait,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer explained after the October 7 update went live.

Spirit 4 nerfed, Brawler-Ashe targeted

The major changes in TFT Patch 10.20b are to Spirit, Ashe, and Aphelios. The two champions, and the trait, have been the crux of many of the meta compositions.

Looking at Spirit, Riot has decided the Patch 10.20 changes weren’t enough originally. Spirit 4 is being nerfed by another 10% bonus attack speed, dropping from 80% of the mana cost to 70%. This should hopefully bring it more in line, although without Ahri nerfs being shipped, that remains to be seen.

Brawler-Ashe has been one of the most consistent compositions of the set so far. With Ashe being able to dish out huge amounts of damage with an in-built attack speed steroid, she’s risen to be one of the best units in the set. Riot will be toning that back though, reducing her ability’s attack speed at one and two-star.

Aphelios carry is also another popular composition. Riot has deemed his ability to generate turrets a bit too efficient though, so he’s losing some of his starting mana so he can’t automatically start firing away.

Janna and Veigar are also being targeted in TFT Patch 10.20b. Janna’s total mana is going up from 50 to 60, while Veigar is losing damage on his Dark Blossom ability at all levels.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.20b changes below.

TFT Patch 10.20b notes

Champions

Aphelios starting Mana: 120 ⇒ 90

Janna max Mana: 50 ⇒ 60

Ashe Hunter’s Focus Bonus Attack Speed: 50/75/300 ⇒ 45/65/300

Veigar Dark Blossom Damage: 500/650/1000 ⇒ 450/600/900

Traits