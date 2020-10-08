 TFT Patch 10.20b notes: Spirit nerf, Aphelios & Ashe nerfs, more - Dexerto
Logo
League of Legends

TFT Patch 10.20b notes: Spirit nerf, Aphelios & Ashe nerfs, more

Published: 8/Oct/2020 1:07

by Andrew Amos
Aphelios and Ashe in TFT Fates
Riot Games

Share

Teamfight Tactics

Ahead of the next update, Riot have slid in a little addendum to TFT Patch 10.20 with a “b-patch” hotfix. The devs are keeping a keen eye on Spirit, Aphelios, Ashe, and more, as they look to tone down the “overperformers” urgently.

While Riot seemingly did away with the b-patches during the latter stages of Galaxies, the mid-update changes are back. In TFT Fates, Riot will be keeping more of a keen eye during the week following a major update to potentially drop even more changes.

Advertisement

They were happy after the set’s launch initially, but there have been a few overperformers in TFT Patch 10.20 Riot want to tone down ahead of the next update. They aren’t doing too much though, as they want the next patch to be a big one.

“[TFT Patch] 10.21 is shaping up to be a big patch, but these changes felt worth getting out a little earlier. B-Patches are limited to number changes, so bigger changes have to wait,” developer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer explained after the October 7 update went live.

Advertisement

Spirit 4 nerfed, Brawler-Ashe targeted

The major changes in TFT Patch 10.20b are to Spirit, Ashe, and Aphelios. The two champions, and the trait, have been the crux of many of the meta compositions.

Looking at Spirit, Riot has decided the Patch 10.20 changes weren’t enough originally. Spirit 4 is being nerfed by another 10% bonus attack speed, dropping from 80% of the mana cost to 70%. This should hopefully bring it more in line, although without Ahri nerfs being shipped, that remains to be seen.

Brawler-Ashe has been one of the most consistent compositions of the set so far. With Ashe being able to dish out huge amounts of damage with an in-built attack speed steroid, she’s risen to be one of the best units in the set. Riot will be toning that back though, reducing her ability’s attack speed at one and two-star.

Advertisement
High Noon Ashe in League of Legends
Riot Games
Brawler-Ashe is getting a notable nerf if you don’t manage to find three-star Ashe.

Aphelios carry is also another popular composition. Riot has deemed his ability to generate turrets a bit too efficient though, so he’s losing some of his starting mana so he can’t automatically start firing away.

Janna and Veigar are also being targeted in TFT Patch 10.20b. Janna’s total mana is going up from 50 to 60, while Veigar is losing damage on his Dark Blossom ability at all levels.

You can find the full TFT Patch 10.20b changes below.

Advertisement
Spirit Blossom Ahri in TFT Fates
Riot Games
Spirit is getting nerfed again, but power carry Ahri remains untouched.

TFT Patch 10.20b notes

Champions

  • Aphelios starting Mana: 120 ⇒ 90
  • Janna max Mana: 50 ⇒ 60
  • Ashe Hunter’s Focus Bonus Attack Speed: 50/75/300 ⇒ 45/65/300
  • Veigar Dark Blossom Damage: 500/650/1000 ⇒ 450/600/900

Traits

  • Spirit Attack Speed: 35/80 ⇒ 35/70
Cosplay

WWE’s Zelina Vega wows Overwatch fans as poolside D.Va

Published: 8/Oct/2020 18:17

by Georgina Smith
Wrestler Zelina Vega next to D.Va from Overwatch
Instagram: zelina_vegawwe / Blizzard Enternatinment

Share

D.Va Overwatch

WWE wrestler and occasional cosplayer Zelina Vega has released a stunning cosplay of Overwatch’s D.Va after going viral back in August with a different take on the fan-favorite character.

Zelina Vega, also known by her real name Thea Trinidad, is an American pro-wrestler signed to WWE, and is a hugely recognizable star on the wrestling scene. While an extremely talented wrestler, she has also shown her love for cosplay in various forms.

Advertisement

A clear lover of video games, in the past she has recreated looks from Apex Legend’s Loba, Green Lantern’s Jessica Cruise, and has cosplayed several characters from popular shooter game Overwatch, including Sombra.

She also went viral in August for a cosplay that was an almost exact match for D.Va’s original costume, a quirky video that saw her don the iconic bright bodysuit. That clip has now garnered over 90,000 views on Instagram.

Advertisement
WWE Press Pool / Respawn Entertainment
Zelina Vega regularly cosplays gaming characters like Apex Legends heroine Loba.

With the success of her previous cosplay, Vega wanted to give her fans something a little different, whilst also remaining inspired by the mech pilot and former pro-gamer D.Va’s iconic look that is loved by fans.

This time she opted for a more revealing look, with the original neon bodysuit swapped out for a bikini that looks strikingly similar; the main material matches the royal blue exactly, with the detail of the pink strings making her immediately recognisable of the fan-favorite Overwatch character.

Advertisement

Her bikini top even has D.Va’s pink bunny logo stamped onto one side, which just goes to show the level of detail put into an overall more minimalistic take on the character. She points her gun directly at the camera.

Her makeup is on point, complete with the classic pink triangle face paint and a gorgeous blush colored eye look, which along with the headphones and the gun pointed straight for the camera, make for a practically hypnotic real-life version of D.Va.

With Vega’s love for the gaming and cosplay communities abundantly clear, fans are no doubt excited to see which stunning take she’ll pull out of the bag next. The Instagram post has a whopping 80,000 likes at the time of writing.