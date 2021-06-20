LEC host Sjokz mocks banned ASMR streamers on Twitch broadcast

LEC host Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere poked fun at the Twitch ASMR meta with a showcase of her own whispering skills, during the 2021 LEC Summer Split.

The LEC production is notorious for producing light-hearted moments alongside the more serious competition on display. Back in April, G2 owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodriguez parodied the hot tub meta on the Spring Split finals stream, much to the enjoyment of viewers.

But with the creation of the Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches category, the hot tub meta has died down. And in its place, select hot tub streamers, such as Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa and Jenelle ‘Indiefoxx’ Dagres, have been producing controversial ASMR content involving wearing leggings and licking microphones.

And the pair were banned within minutes of each other on June 18, with Twitch taking a stance against sexualized forms of ASMR content. Of course, the LEC production team couldn’t resist having a bit of fun with the debacle.

As Fnatic was preparing to square off with Excel Esports in the British Derby, Sjokz welcomed viewers back to the studio with a barely-audible piece of ASMR, complete with fingertapping on the table for extra impact.

Co-host and shoutcaster Trevor ‘Quickshot’ Henry also joined in on the action. “Exceptional setup for the ASMR match introduction,” he whispered.

Analyst Andy ‘Vedius’ Day interrupted, and Sjokz polished off the skit with a quick roast of Amouranth and Indiefoxx. “Hey, we got to do everything to keep up with the viewership,” she added.

The introduction set up Fnatic better than Excel, with the veteran org taking down their challengers in a 39-minute victory as Bwipo continued his fine form in his new Jungle role.

While the LEC had some fun with roasting the banned ASMR streamers, Twitch content creators such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar have displayed much more anger towards the controversy.

Indiefoxx and Amouranth’s bans are expected to be temporary, with the former joking that the platform had given them the weekend off.