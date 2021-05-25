Adam joins Fnatic for LEC Summer 2021 as Bwipo jungle rumors ramp up - Dexerto

Fnatic have officially signed French top laner Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane for their LEC Summer 2021 lineup, as speculation on Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau position on the team mounts.

Adam, previously ‘Ricadam,’ signs to Fnatic.

Adam was a star in Karmine Corp’s EM 2021 Spring championship run.

Signing raises questions on Bwipo’s role on the team.

Fnatic signs Adam in the top lane

Fnatic are revamping their top lane with 19-year-old Adam. The young Frenchman is coming off a dominant season with Karmine Corp in the European minor circuits.

Previously it was reported Fnatic agreed to buyout the rising talent for roughly $291,800 to be the new starter on the legendary EU org.

Adam must have impressed the orange-and-black coming off his performances to capture 1st in the LFL 2021 Spring split, a championship in the LFL Spring playoffs, and a broader win after coming in 1st at the European Masters Spring Main Event.

But the young buck will have massive shoes to fill. Adam is expected to slot in for Bwipo, Fnatic’s top laner for the last three years.

It’s unclear if the move means Bwipo will be transitioning out of the Fnatic squad or if he’s going to make the switch to the jungler position.

Current jungler Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Boderek has been linked to a transfer to Team Vitality, and Bwipo could slot into that role for the time being.

Fnatic LEC Summer 2021 roster: