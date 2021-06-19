xQc slams ‘disgraceful’ Amouranth & Indiefoxx after ASMR Twitch bans

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell has blasted Twitch streamers Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa and Jenelle ‘Indiefoxx’ Dagres after they picked up bans from the platform, amid controversy over their ASMR streams.

For a time, the biggest controversy on Twitch was over the ‘hot tub meta’, which took over the Just Chatting category. Some streamers were using the “contextual exceptions” clause, which permitted the wearing of swimwear in certain places, to broadcast from hot tubs while wearing exposing clothing.

Since the introduction of the Pools, Hot Tubs and Beaches category, however, the most famous hot tub streamers, Amouranth and Indiefoxx, have moved into the ASMR category and produced some polarizing content involving wearing tight leggings and licking microphones.

On June 18, Twitch took a stance against this new content and banned both streamers within minutes of each other. But the platform has also been criticized by prominent streamers such as Summit1g and Asmongold for not putting their foot down earlier.

And xQc is one of the latest high-profile streamers to offer their take on the situation, as he angrily criticized Amouranth and Indiefoxx for their abuse of the ASMR category.

“I think it’s been a disaster,” he said. “To sit on the sidelines and watch people break the rules and do it so shamelessly and with a smile on their face, laughing at how they’re getting away with it, and how they’re making money with it.”

xQc also believes, while action has been taken, the debacle could cause long-term relationship issues between Twitch and its partnered streamers.

“I think it caused a lot of damage and distrust with the people and the partners,” he added. “Because people can bend one rule and laugh with it, and others can’t. I’m sad action didn’t get taken earlier.”

The former Overwatch pro then explained why Indiefoxx, whose latest ban is her fifth, should have already been permabanned, and accused Twitch of ‘double standards’ with other streamers who break the rules.

He added: “This person should have been permabanned [before] the last two bans. Now it’s three past the line, and is now still gonna get a small temp[orary ban].

“And I think that’s a f***ing disgrace, that’s what it is. I don’t even know these people, but this rubs off on people really badly. This creates a very negative environment for other partners. See, if they break two or three rules over two years, they’re gonna get clapped on.”

It’s not yet known if and when Amouranth and Indiefoxx will be unbanned from Twitch, but the former certainly won’t be out of pocket either way, given the influx of OnlyFans subscriptions she’s received since the ban hammer came down.