How to watch LEC 2021 Summer Split: results, schedule, streams, standings - Dexerto

LEC 2021 Summer Split is here! Ten world-class League of Legends lineups battle it out to be crowned kings of Europe, and to lock one of three illustrious places at the 2021 World Championship in China later this year. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop.
- Summer begins with blockbuster Super Week
- G2 Esports face Spring champs MAD Lions in season opener
- All eyes on Fantic after bold offseason roster shuffle
The League of Legends European Championship is back, and it’s expected to be as exciting, whacky, and competitive as ever. Throughout the course of the eight-week season (June 11 to August 1), ten teams will compete for a spot in the Summer Playoffs.
Last season, MAD Lions stunned the European elite by fighting from third place to the LEC Spring title.
Their victory, which came off the back of a 3-2 reverse sweep over Rogue in the decider, marked just the fourth time in the competition’s history they had crowned a new champion. Previously, G2 Esports (8), Fnatic (7), and Alliance (1) have been seated on the European throne.
This season will remain online, Riot Games has confirmed.
There’s €200,000 on the line, as well as the illustrious chance to represent Europe at the 2021 World Championship. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.
LEC 2021 Summer Split: Stream
The LEC streams live on Twitch, the league’s new dedicated Youtube channel, and lolesports.com. Miss the action? Catch-up on all three platforms within 24 hours.
LEC 2021 Summer Split: Standings
Below are how each team places in the current standings. This will be updated once the opening round of play has been penned into the record books.
|Placement
|Team
|Record
|1
|Astralis
|0-0
|1
|Excel
|0-0
|1
|FC Schalke 04
|0-0
|1
|Fnatic
|0-0
|1
|G2 Esports
|0-0
|1
|MAD Lions
|0-0
|1
|Misfits Gaming
|0-0
|1
|Rogue
|0-0
|1
|SK Gaming
|0-0
|1
|Team Vitality
|0-0
LEC 2021 Summer Split: Results & schedule
Week 1 schedule (June 11 – June 13)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|June 11
|MAD Lions vs G2 Esports
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|SK Gaming vs Astralis
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Rogue vs Excel
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Vitality vs Schalke
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|Misfits vs Fnatic
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|June 12
|Excel vs Astralis
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|SK Gaming vs Misfits
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Vitality vs Rogue
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Schalke vs G2 Esports
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|MAD Lions vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|June 13
|Schalke vs Excel
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|Vitality vs Misfits
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|MAD Lions vs Astralis
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|SK Gaming vs G2 Esports
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Rogue vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
Week 2 schedule (June 18 – June 19)
|Date
|Match
|GMT
|PT
|ET
|June 18
|SK Gaming vs Schalke
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|MAD Lions vs Excel
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Rogue vs Misfits
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Vitality vs Fnatic
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
|G2 Esports vs Astralis
|9PM
|1PM
|4PM
|June 19
|Vitality vs SK Gaming
|4PM
|8AM
|11AM
|Misfits vs Astralis
|5PM
|9AM
|12PM
|Schalke vs MAD Lions
|6PM
|10AM
|1PM
|Fnatic vs Excel
|7PM
|11AM
|2PM
|Rogue vs G2 Esports
|8PM
|12PM
|3PM
LEC 2021 Summer Split: Teams
All ten competing League of Legends European Championship teams have now submitted their Summer lineups, though the roster lock for the competition will officially shut mid-season.
|Team
|Top
|Jungle
|Mid
|AD Carry
|Support
|Astralis
|WhiteKnight
|Zanzarah
|MagiFelix
|Jeskla
|promisq
|Excel Esports
|Kryze
|Dan
|Nukeduck
|Patrik
|Denyk
|FC Schalke 04
|Broken Blade
|Kirei
|NUCLEARINT
|Neon
|LIMIT
|Fnatic
|Adam
|Bwipo
|Nisqy
|Upset
|Hylissang
|G2 Esports
|Wunder
|Jankos
|Caps
|Rekkles
|Mixkyx
|MAD Lions
|Armut
|Elyoya
|Humanoid
|Crazzy
|Kaiser
|Misfits Gaming
|Agresivoo/HiRit
|Razork
|Vetheo
|Kobbe
|denyk/Vander
|Rogue
|Odoamne
|Inspired
|Larssen
|Hans Sama
|Trymbi
|SK Gaming
|Jenax
|Treatz
|Blue
|Jezu
|Jesiz
|Team Vitality
|SLT
|Selfmade
|Lider
|Crownshot
|Labrov