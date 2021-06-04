How to watch LEC 2021 Summer Split: results, schedule, streams, standings - Dexerto

LEC 2021 Summer Split is here! Ten world-class League of Legends lineups battle it out to be crowned kings of Europe, and to lock one of three illustrious places at the 2021 World Championship in China later this year. Here’s the stream, schedule & standings to keep you in the loop.

Summer begins with blockbuster Super Week

G2 Esports face Spring champs MAD Lions in season opener

All eyes on Fantic after bold offseason roster shuffle

The League of Legends European Championship is back, and it’s expected to be as exciting, whacky, and competitive as ever. Throughout the course of the eight-week season (June 11 to August 1), ten teams will compete for a spot in the Summer Playoffs.

Last season, MAD Lions stunned the European elite by fighting from third place to the LEC Spring title.

Their victory, which came off the back of a 3-2 reverse sweep over Rogue in the decider, marked just the fourth time in the competition’s history they had crowned a new champion. Previously, G2 Esports (8), Fnatic (7), and Alliance (1) have been seated on the European throne.

This season will remain online, Riot Games has confirmed.

There’s €200,000 on the line, as well as the illustrious chance to represent Europe at the 2021 World Championship. Here’s everything you need to stay up-to-date.

LEC 2021 Summer Split: Stream

The LEC streams live on Twitch, the league’s new dedicated Youtube channel, and lolesports.com. Miss the action? Catch-up on all three platforms within 24 hours.

LEC 2021 Summer Split: Standings

Below are how each team places in the current standings. This will be updated once the opening round of play has been penned into the record books.

Placement Team Record 1 Astralis 0-0 1 Excel 0-0 1 FC Schalke 04 0-0 1 Fnatic 0-0 1 G2 Esports 0-0 1 MAD Lions 0-0 1 Misfits Gaming 0-0 1 Rogue 0-0 1 SK Gaming 0-0 1 Team Vitality 0-0

LEC 2021 Summer Split: Results & schedule

Week 1 schedule (June 11 – June 13)

Date Match GMT PT ET June 11 MAD Lions vs G2 Esports 5PM 9AM 12PM SK Gaming vs Astralis 6PM 10AM 1PM Rogue vs Excel 7PM 11AM 2PM Vitality vs Schalke 8PM 12PM 3PM Misfits vs Fnatic 9PM 1PM 4PM June 12 Excel vs Astralis 4PM 8AM 11AM SK Gaming vs Misfits 5PM 9AM 12PM Vitality vs Rogue 6PM 10AM 1PM Schalke vs G2 Esports 7PM 11AM 2PM MAD Lions vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM June 13 Schalke vs Excel 4PM 8AM 11AM Vitality vs Misfits 5PM 9AM 12PM MAD Lions vs Astralis 6PM 10AM 1PM SK Gaming vs G2 Esports 7PM 11AM 2PM Rogue vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM

Week 2 schedule (June 18 – June 19)

Date Match GMT PT ET June 18 SK Gaming vs Schalke 5PM 9AM 12PM MAD Lions vs Excel 6PM 10AM 1PM Rogue vs Misfits 7PM 11AM 2PM Vitality vs Fnatic 8PM 12PM 3PM G2 Esports vs Astralis 9PM 1PM 4PM June 19 Vitality vs SK Gaming 4PM 8AM 11AM Misfits vs Astralis 5PM 9AM 12PM Schalke vs MAD Lions 6PM 10AM 1PM Fnatic vs Excel 7PM 11AM 2PM Rogue vs G2 Esports 8PM 12PM 3PM

LEC 2021 Summer Split: Teams

All ten competing League of Legends European Championship teams have now submitted their Summer lineups, though the roster lock for the competition will officially shut mid-season.