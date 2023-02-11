Hogwarts Legacy: Rowland Oakes quest guide & where to find Rowland’s map

Hogwarts Legacy’s quest revolving around the wizard Rowland Oakes has students fighting goblins, following a cryptic map, and exploring a dungeon. Here’s a breakdown of the entire Rowland Oakes sidequest.

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with sidequests for players to complete. While some of these sidequests are relatively short adventures, others prove to be pretty involved with multiple steps to complete.

The Tale of Rowland Oakes is one of these more involved sidequests, being full of combat, dungeon crawling, and open-world exploration.

As such, some players might need some help seeing everything this quest has to offer. This guide will break down each aspect of Rowland Oakes’ quest, including finding Rowland’s map and getting back his wand.

How to start Rowland Oakes’ quest

To begin ‘The Tale of Rowland Oakes,’ players must first complete ‘The Helm of Urtkot’ main story mission. Once completed, Adelaide Oakes will offer the quest in the Transfiguration Courtyard.

Avalanche Software Players can find Rowland Oakes’ journal and map at the bandit camp in the picture above.

She will ask the player to search for a camp where her uncle Rowland Oakes was last seen. Travel to the camp marked on your map and you will encounter a camp full of goblins that must be defeated.

Once the camp has been cleared, look around for both Rowland’s journal and map with Revelio. Players will find the journal on the ground and the map to the left of it resting on a crate.

Avalanche Software Rowland’s map is a cryptic hint of the direction players need to go to find the missing wizard.

Rowland’s map shows a path traveling from the camp down a river to a ruined castle. Next, players will have to follow the map’s clues to uncover where Rowland may be.

Following Rowland’s map

To find the location where Rowland is being held, open the map and search west of the bandit camp where you found the map. Players should see a river leading up to a bandit castle in the far corner of the North Hogwarts region.

Follow the river and you should come across the landmarks drawn on the map: a rock formation, a crooked tree, and a ruined tower. Finally, players should find the bandit castle filled with goblins.

Avalanche Software This image shows the location of the bandit castle and Korrow Ruins where Rowland is being held.

Explore the castle, take out the enemies, and open the various treasure chests scattered throughout the castle. You should eventually find the entrance to Korrow Ruins, which you must enter.

The dungeon is fairly straightforward, though it is also filled with goblins. Players can follow the quest marker on their mini-map to the lowest floor of the dungeon to find Rowland locked behind a door. He will ask players to search for his missing wand.

From here, players should return to the upper floor of the dungeon and enter a room with a two-sided staircase and an ornate metal door. Locate a large, silver boiler and light the fire underneath it with either Incendio or Confringo to open the door.

Here, players will fight the goblin boss Pergit and several other goblins. Once they are defeated, head into the room on the right side of the room. Here, there is a desk with Rowland’s wand. Collect the wand and return it to Rowland to complete the quest.

And that’s everything players need to know about completing The Tale of Rowland Oakes sidequest in Hogwarts Legacy! Those looking for more tips and tricks can check out our other Hogwarts Legacy guides below:

