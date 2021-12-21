Viral Halo Infinite TikTok shows off fast travel trick for campaign

A viral Halo Infinite TikTok has revealed a new fast travel trick for getting around the game’s campaign quickly and in style.

Halo Infinite’s campaign is full of little tricks, hilarious grunts, and some giant sandwiches which all culminate to make it a wild experience.

But, one thing the single-player mode lacks is a way to quickly get around the map, as players are forced to rely almost solely on vehicles for quick travel.

That is until one Tiktoker found a neat little trick that allows you to coast around the vast map at blazing speeds.

Once you see it, you’ll want to try it for yourself.

Fast travel trick for Halo Infinite campaign

One of the most annoying parts of Halo Infinite’s amazing new campaign is the time it takes to traverse the different parts of the world.

Whether just trying to get to the next objective or hunting for one of the game’s 12 hidden skulls, travel time can add up quickly.

To help remedy this, one TikTok user has come up with an ingenious new way to navigate the campaign at a much faster pace.

All it took was a little creativity, a grapple, and a bang.

The video showing off the unique tech has racked up over 175,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments as players are showing their love for the idea.

How it works

To do this yourself, equip the gun the Tiktoker is using, deploy a drop wall on a Warthog, fire a delayed explosive round, and grapple onto the flying Warthog for dear life.

This puts you into a sort of gliding free fly that can propel you upwards of 3,500 meters, as the TikToker’s ping on the map indicates.

While the new Spider-Man attachment in Fortnite might have the limelight right now, this is as close as we’re probably going to get for the same thing in Halo Infinite.

So, enjoy the high-flying fun!