Halo Infinite’s Master Chief gets ‘name reveal’ in hilarious Grunt roast

Halo Infinite’s Grunts are some of the sassiest ever, and this roast revealing Master Chief’s “real” name might be the best burn of them all.

Halo Infinite’s campaign is full of a range of different foes that the protagonist, Master Chief, has to fight along the way.

Widely considered the bottom-tier enemy, albeit one of the most iconic in the franchise, is the Grunt. These little guys die almost instantly at the game’s standard difficulty but can be huge sources of entertainment when they are alive.

This is especially true in Halo Infinite, where the Grunts have taken it so far as to reveal Master Chief’s real name in a hilarious roast that you won’t want to miss.

Halo Infinite Grunt roasts Master Chief in hilarious ‘name reveal’

The Master Chief, Halo’s long-time protagonist, has always just been known as that.

The mysterious and somewhat quiet main character rarely says much outside of his hardcore one-liners. But, we may have just learned a serious piece of Halo lore, thanks to one of the game’s many pesky Grunts.

This happens at some point in the Halo Infinite campaign, where you arrive at a Grunt who delivers a hilarious name-revealing roast to the solemn Master Chief.

A TikTok showing off this interaction has gone viral, with over 115,000 likes and well over half a million views. Rightfully so, because now we finally know the Chief’s name!

The Grunt Covenant Officer, in a full-on rant, says this about the Master Chief, “So, wait a minute–I just found out that the Master Chief’s name is John, John? JOHN? We’re afraid of a guy named JOHN? Are you kidding me?”

This is just one of the many hilarious roasts by Grunts in Halo Infinite and is presumed to be taken as a joke when referring to the Chief’s real name being John.

Or, is this just a wild way to reveal the true name of the protagonist to fans of the franchise?

It’s hard to know, but one thing is for certain, there’s no way these Grunts are going to stop making us laugh all the way through Halo Infinite’s campaign.