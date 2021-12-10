Simple Halo Infinite settings trick makes graphics insanely better

There is a simple Halo Infinite settings change that can drastically improve the game’s graphics and you won’t want to miss it.

Halo Infinite’s campaign went live on December 8 on the heels of a successful free-to-play multiplayer debut.

The campaign has immediately made waves in the gaming world thanks to its spectacular open-world playstyle, harkening back to the previous iterations of the franchise with some amazing easter eggs.

And while the campaign is already beautiful on its own, there is one setting change that takes its graphics to another level. Once you change it, you’ll never want to go back.

Halo Infinite settings change for better graphics instantly

Players have been finding tons of UI changes that allow for improvements in the game, like a better field of view, but there’s one simple change that seriously takes Halo Infinite’s graphics up a notch.

In a post to the game’s subreddit that got over 1,300 upvotes and over 100 comments, one player shows a side-by-side after changing their game’s brightness setting.

“Lowering your brightness settings makes this game look a lot better,” wrote the post’s author.

A simple change to be sure, but the results speak for themselves. Here are the two images compared side-by-side.

The top commenter agrees with the OP, writing, “Just gave it a shot, moved it from 0 to -25 brightness. Much better experience and atmosphere.”

Some in the thread have found -25 to be too severe, however. As one player wrote, “Somewhere between -15 to -20 was a happy medium for me.”

The difference in the change is most clear when looking at the sky and certain landscapes, which become rich with detail after the change. Certain caves or already dark areas, however, need to still be visible for players.

While a higher brightness will keep more details around in some cases, if you’re looking for a purely aesthetic experience while exploring Halo Infinite’s open world, consider dropping the brightness down just a bit. Just, make sure you can still see.