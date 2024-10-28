Black Ops 6 players discover secret outside of the map flank routes

If players want to catch enemies off guard on Stakeout and Protocol, there are two secret routes they won’t be expecting.

Black Ops 6 received generally positive reception, but we argued that “lackluster maps” hold back Multiplayer in our review. CoD pros Dashy & Shotzzy agreed and slammed the “dogs**t” map pool.

For fans who don’t like the current map selection, fortunately the iconic BO2 map Nuketown returns on Friday and Season 1 is right around the corner. Treyarch has also been proactive in adjusting maps to improve the overall experience.

On Oct. 26 a minor update addressed several map exploits that allowed players to leave the intended playspace on Babylon, Lowtown, and Red Card. However, a few other exploits slipped through the cracks.

CharlieIntel posted outside of the map flank routes on the Stakeout and Protocol.

For the Stakeout route, players just have to go up the stairs and jump down to the central roof area. As for the Protocol play, you have to jump down underneath the helicopter pad, and run along the outside of the map for easy access into the enemy spawn.

To make these plays even better, we recommend using Ninja in your Perk 1 slot to make footsteps quieter. And players should also equip Double Time as their Perk 3 because it greatly increases Tactical Sprint duration, which will make it easier to get in behind faster.

In addition, you no longer have to equip a knife as a secondary weapon, because BO6 introduced a dedicated melee feature. Holding a knife for these flank routes is a good idea because it significantly increases movement speed.

To equip a knife on PC press and hold V. For Console, hold the melee button which is either B on Xbox or Circle on PlayStation or RS on Xbox or R3 on PlayStation if you are using a different control scheme.

Players should take advantage of these while they can because there is always the possibility that Treyarch removes them from the game like it did with the other similar exploits.