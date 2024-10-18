GTA 6-style game goes viral on TikTok as viewers beg for release

A TikToker has gone viral showing off their GTA-like game project that has actually got viewers begging for a chance to play it.

It’s not unusual for gaming fans to take inspiration from their favorite franchises when it comes to making their own projects. We’ve seen that time and time again with Fallout – especially over the last few months with Fallout London becoming a viral hit.

Grand Theft Auto fans who have gotten bored waiting for GTA 6 news have also done the same thing. They’ve mocked up ideas for games across different cities. We’ve seen it done with London and Chicago, leaving fans hoping they become a reality.

Now, another contender has entered that fray. TikToker linziclarkmusic has gone viral in mid-October, revealing her boyfriend’s – Bovine – project of a GTA-like game based just outside of Glasgow in Scotland.

The 5-minute long video shows how detailed he’s gotten recreating Paisley and the post has racked up over 330,000 views. It’s also got viewers hoping that they’ll get to experience it for themselves too.

“This is actually incredible! get him to start a go fund me and we could all get the ball rolling for an actual game of some kind, i’m sure people would be up for it,” one said. “Maaaaate a Glasgow crime game with the tenements at night. This looks brilliant,” another added.

“A Paisley game before GTA 6 is crazy,” commented another.

The TikToker replied to some of the comments, noting that they’re exploring their options for releasing it. “Yes we need to explore options. So good to see people are invested!” they replied.

As noted, it isn’t the only GTA-like game to spark a bit of a frenzy recently. Former Rockstar boss Leslie Benzies revealed part of his new game – Mindseye – as being in the works. And, it looks pretty interesting.