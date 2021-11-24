All Halo Infinite easter eggs: Locations, references, and more.

343 Studios have packed a lot of rather creative and funny Easter eggs into Halo Infinite. Here are the best ones we’ve seen so far.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer has been a great success so far, and despite its controversial Battle Pass issues, the game has rekindled players’ love for the series. It’s also being compared favorably to rivals Call of Duty Vanguard and Battlefield 2042. What’s clear is 343’s attention to detail when developing Halo Infinite, and players who look closely will also see the many Easter eggs that have been added to the multiplayer.

Easter eggs have been included in Halo games before, but Halo Infinite seems to have more than ever. Some of these reference earlier entries in the Halo series while others reference different franchises entirely, perhaps those that inspired the team during development, or just hidden as fun things for players to find. Some are just harmless fun while others are more bizarre.

Halo Infinite Easter eggs

Here’s a breakdown of the best Halo Infinite Easter eggs we’ve seen so far.

Master Chief mural

On the Streets map, look up at the upper-right side of the Dugout building, a mural of Master Chief can be seen. Of course, Chief is largely absent from the Halo Infinite multiplayer, but the fan-favorite Spartan will return in Halo Infinite’s campaign on December 8, 2021.

Oscar from Sesame Street

While you’re at the Dugout building on the Streets map, head right and check out the bins in the alley. One of these is clearly labeled Oscar’s house. This is a reference to the trash can-dwelling puppet Oscar from Sesame Street.

Is that a spider?

An unlockable armor emblem called ‘Stuck’ has something poking out the back of its head on the icon. If you examine the gear in the menus, it’s labeled ‘Is that a spider?’. This is a reference to some classic dialogue from the Halo web series Red vs Blue, where two soldiers tried to identify the thing sticking out of one of their heads. They eventually just argue about the color pink.

Halo ODST

When running down an alley in the Streets map in Halo Infinite, you may spot some graffiti that says ‘ODST We Remember’. This is a reference to the ODST team who also got their own Halo adventure.

Halo ODST was a standalone expansion to Halo 3 that was released on the Xbox 360. It kept Halo fans occupied for a while before Halo 4 became a reality. The characters from ODST have gone on to be included in later Halo media too.

Evangelion

The Old Town Bar in the Streets Map is full of Easter eggs, the first being a sticker on the wall that is clearly a reference to the anime series Evangelion. This series also used items called Halos.

The Sandwich Room

An elevator shaft in the Waterfall Base map has a random sandwich on the floor. The item is even called, ‘sandwich’ if the player tries to interact with it.

Halo novels

A selection of Halo novels can be seen on the floor of the Old Town Bar, complete with their actual titles. This is interesting, as 343 Studios consider much of the extended Halo media to be removed from canon in the Halo games.

This leaves the fates of characters like the Didact and 343 Guilty Spark up in the air, as both have returned in the extended media. This Easter egg could just be a harmless nod to the books, or it could be a sign of things to come.

Halo arcade machine music

The Old Town Bar also features an arcade machine that plays classic Halo music but in 8-bit.

Wort. Wort never changes

The Chibi Elite weapon emblem description reads, ‘Wort. Wort never changes’ – this is clearly a reference to the Fallout series which often uses the phrase, “War. War never changes.”

Doom cheat code

If you stop and explore the Streets map café in more detail, you’ll see a sticky note displaying the words ADDQD. This is a reference to the original Doom cheat code IDDQD. Halo arguably owes a lot of its success to Doom, with both games having a huge influence on the first-person shooter genre.

Craig’s greatest hits

343 are leaning into the Craig memes themselves now in Halo Infinite. Craig was the Brute who became an internet sensation after fans reacted poorly to the original gameplay trailer. Halo Infinite is full of Craig memes, but the funniest is a record labeled ‘Craig’s Greatest Hits’, that can be seen lying around some multiplayer maps.

It looks like a successful recording career was the reason for Craig’s glow-up rather than his imminent battle with Master Chief.

Credit to YouTuber xGarbett for these Easter eggs and images.