Halo Infinite November 19 update patch notes: Oddball changes, Steam Credits fix, more

Halo Infinite’s newest set of patch notes are here. the November 19 update takes aim at Oddball changes, a Steam Credits fix, and much more. Here’s everything you can expect from the update.

The Halo Infinite free-to-play multiplayer Beta has made waves since its release. Although it’s received mixed reviews from top streamers like NICKMERCS and Dr Disrespect, the game has had a very positive reception overall since its release in November 2021.

In addition to its well-received start, developers have also made an effort to quickly and swiftly patch the parts of the game that the community has called out.

In their latest November 19 update, the team continues in that effort, making changes to Oddball and fixing an issue with Steam Credits. Here’s more on what you can expect to change in the patch notes.

Halo Infinite November 19 update patch notes

According to the Halo Support website, the following changes are coming to Halo Infinite. These will go live and be available for download on November 19 at 8:00 am PT.

Halo Credits purchased outside of Steam, for example in the Microsoft Store, are now reflected when playing Halo Infinite on Steam

Oddball rounds now have a 5-minute timer in matchmaking

Stability improvements in Big Team Battle matches

Various service-related improvements

These serve mostly as quality of life fixes, with the exception of the change to the Oddball matchmaking timer and the issue with players receiving Halo Credits purchased outside of Steam.

The download size for this will vary based on your platform. Those on Xbox should expect a 710 mb download size, while the steam download size will only be 130 mb at max.

Halo’s free-to-play multiplayer beta is set to run all the way up until the game’s official release on December 8, 2021. At this time, the game’s campaign is set to come available, but there will be more to come throughout 2021 and 2022.

Until then, players still have plenty to enjoy in the game’s first battle pass season which has some great rewards and skins for players to earn along the way.

The game’s esports scene is also kicking off right around the corner. The HCS will start off in Raleigh, NC with the first Halo Infinite esports LAN.

All in all, there’s a ton happening right now for Halo fans, make sure to keep up with all the latest here at Dexerto!