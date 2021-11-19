 How to unlock Halo Infinite's Yoroi Samurai armor - Dexerto
Logo
Halo

How to unlock Halo Infinite’s Yoroi Samurai armor

Published: 19/Nov/2021 12:02

by Jacob Hale
Halo Infinite yoroi samurai armor
343 Industries

Share

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched on November 15, and already the cosmetic options are vast — but the Yoroi Samurai Spartan armor might be the coolest in the game already.

Halo Infinite is already fast becoming a fan-favorite, with top pros, streamers, and casual players sinking hours into the game to level up their Battle Pass and earn their Onyx ranking.

That said, Season 1: Heroes of Reach doesn’t officially kick off until Monday, November 22, at which point a lot of fresh content will be available for players.

This includes the Yoroi Samurai armor. Here’s how you can unlock it.

How to get Yoroi Samurai armor in Halo Infinite

yoroi samurai armor halo infinite
343 Industries
The Yoroi Samurai armor is bound to intimidate your foes in Halo Infinite.

The Yoroi Samurai armor should be available to unlock from Monday, November 22, as part of the Fracture: Tenrai event.

Advertisement

To get it, you’ll need to complete a series of challenges and activities in-game. At the time of writing, exact details of what players will have to do have not been released.

That said, we’ll make sure to update this page as soon as the challenges are live. This is by far one of the most impressive Spartan armors we’ve seen in Halo Infinite so far, so if you can unlock it early on, you’ll be the envy of the battlefield in no time.

The Fracture: Tenrai event will feature a limited-time Event pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards, so there might be more to come alongside the Yoroi Samurai armor.

Advertisement

You can use it to flex on your opponents in Halo Infinite’s ranked play and, hopefully, with the devs announcing a change to make Battle Pass progression easier, you’ll be filling up your armor inventory in no time.

Advertisement
Advertisement