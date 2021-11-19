How to unlock Halo Infinite’s Yoroi Samurai armor

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched on November 15, and already the cosmetic options are vast — but the Yoroi Samurai Spartan armor might be the coolest in the game already.

Halo Infinite is already fast becoming a fan-favorite, with top pros, streamers, and casual players sinking hours into the game to level up their Battle Pass and earn their Onyx ranking.

That said, Season 1: Heroes of Reach doesn’t officially kick off until Monday, November 22, at which point a lot of fresh content will be available for players.

This includes the Yoroi Samurai armor. Here’s how you can unlock it.

How to get Yoroi Samurai armor in Halo Infinite

The Yoroi Samurai armor should be available to unlock from Monday, November 22, as part of the Fracture: Tenrai event.

To get it, you’ll need to complete a series of challenges and activities in-game. At the time of writing, exact details of what players will have to do have not been released.

That said, we’ll make sure to update this page as soon as the challenges are live. This is by far one of the most impressive Spartan armors we’ve seen in Halo Infinite so far, so if you can unlock it early on, you’ll be the envy of the battlefield in no time.

Season 1 will last until May 2022. Along the way #HaloInfinite will have multiple in-game events with their own rewards and activities! The first is Fracture: Tenrai, featuring a limited time Event Pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards starting next week. pic.twitter.com/3XtGQj5tgf — Halo (@Halo) November 15, 2021

The Fracture: Tenrai event will feature a limited-time Event pass, playlist, and Samurai-themed rewards, so there might be more to come alongside the Yoroi Samurai armor.

You can use it to flex on your opponents in Halo Infinite’s ranked play and, hopefully, with the devs announcing a change to make Battle Pass progression easier, you’ll be filling up your armor inventory in no time.