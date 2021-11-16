Halo Infinite Season 1 Battle Pass: New skins, tiers & rewards

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is here, here’s how to unlock all of the Battle Pass rewards for Season One: Heroes of Reach.

Following an exciting, and at times emotional, Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer launched early as a surprise to fans. This also includes the launch of Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass and Season One: Heroes of Reach.

Halo Infinite Season One sees players return to one of Halo’s most harrowing and well-known locations. Those who’ve finished the prequel game, Halo Reach, will remember why this is such an iconic location – and why it’s synonymous with heroes.

Here’s everything you need to know to unlock each of the Battle Pass rewards in Season One of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.

Halo Infinite Season One: Heroes of Reach Battle Pass rewards

There’s a total of 168 Battle Pass rewards to claim in Season One of Halo Infinite. This includes weapons, armor, experience boosts, and a variety of cosmetics. This is likely to keep players busy for some time, at least until the Halo Infinite campaign releases on December 8, 2021.

Anyone can earn these Battle Pass rewards, but those who want to unlock the rarer items will need to purchase the premium version of Halo Infinite when it releases.

All Season One Battle Pass rewards

Here’s all the standard Battle Pass rewards in Season 1 and at what level/tier they unlock.

Level 1 to 30 rewards:

Lv. 1: FUI Epic Backdrop, Mark V (Epic Armor Core)

Lv. 2: UA/Type B1 (Rare Helmet)

Lv. 3: Challenge Swap, UA/DO-01-CRR Breaching Kit (Epic Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 4: UA/P1DA Bracer (Rare Wrist for Mark V)

Lv. 5: Challenge Swap, Blue Rampage (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII )

Lv. 6: Bryce (Rare Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 7: SAP/EVA (Rare Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V B)

Lv. 8: Challenge Swap, SAP/EVA (Rare Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V)

Lv. 9: TAC/RS/Willow (Rare Helment Attachment)

Lv. 10: Challenge Swap, EVA (Epic Helmet)

Lv. 11: Stone Green (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 12: TAC/MAT – 2519C Communicator (Epic Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 13: Challenge Swap, TAC/MC5 TACPAD (Epic Wrist for Mark V)

Lv. 14: Noble Principle (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)

Lv. 15: Challenge Swap, Commando (Epic Helmet for Mark V)

Lv. 16: Calm Blossom (Rare Stance), XP Boost

Lv. 17: Noble (Epic Visor for Mark V)

Lv. 18: Challenge Swap, HUL-3 (Epic Helmet Attachment)

Lv. 19: Noble Command (Epic Stance)

Lv. 20: Challenge Swap, Carter-A259 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)

Lv. 21: UTIL Beacon (Rare Chest for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 22: Noble (Epic Nameplate)

Lv. 23: Challenge Swap, Noble (Epic Charm)

Lv. 24: UA/DO-O6 (Rare Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 25: Challenge Swap, FC-I Fascia (Legendary Helmet Attachment

Lv. 26: Vandal (Epic Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 27: TAC/SRT (Epic Wrist for Mark V)

Lv. 28: Challenge Swap, System of Systems (Epic Backdrop)

Lv. 29: TAC/T-MAGS (Rare Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 30: Challenge Swap, Aviator (Rare Helmet for Mark VII)

Level 31 to 60 rewards

Lv. 31: Ancient Code (Epic AI Color), XP Boost

Lv. 32: SAP/SNP (Legendary Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V)

Lv. 33: Challenge Swap, SAP/SNP (Legendary Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V)

Lv. 34: Noble Observer (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)

Lv. 35: Challenge Swap, Scout (Epic Helmet for Mark V)

Lv. 36: Lumu (Rare AI Model), XP Boost

Lv. 37: HUL-I (Legendary Helmet Attachment)

Lv. 38: Challenge Swap, UTIL/Desert Patrol (Epic Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 39: Noble Strike (Epic Stance)

Lv. 40: Challenge Swap, Jun-A266 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)

Lv. 41: Tempest Lilac (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 42: Noble (Epic Armor Emblem)

Lv. 43: Challenge Swap, TAC/Recon Package (Rare Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 44: Search and Assess (Rare Stance)

Lv. 45: Challenge Swap, Recon (Legendary Helmet for Mark V)

Lv. 46: UA/Agathius (Epic Left Shoulder Pad for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 47: MK59E (Epic Helmet Attachment)

Lv. 48: Challenge Swap, Challenger (Epic Gloves for Mark V)

Lv. 49: UA/Agathius (Epic Right Shoulder Pad for Mark VII), Critical Path (Epic Backdrop)

Lv. 50: Challenge Swap, Judgement Phoenix (Legendary Kill Effect)

Lv. 51: Dynasty (Epic Visor for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 52: UA/Type FJ (Epic Knee Pads for Mark V)

Lv. 53: Challenge Swap, M45 Hardcase (Epic Utility for Mark V)

Lv. 54: Noble Intercessor (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)

Lv. 55: Challenge Swap, Air Assault (Epic Helmet for Mark V)

Lv. 56: Ghost Grey (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 57: Noble (Epic Vehicle Emblem0

Lv. 58: Challenge Swap, TAC/RS/Starlight (Epic Helmet Attachment)

Lv. 59: Noble Confidence (Epic Stance)

Lv. 60: Challenge Swap, Catherine-B320 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)

Level 61 to 100 rewards

Lv. 61: Kill Count (Epic Backdrop), XP Boost

Lv. 62: SAP/ODST (Rare Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V)

Lv. 63: Challenge Swap, SAP/ODST (Rare Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V)

Lv. 64: Helljumper (Rare Visor for Mark V)

Lv. 65: Challenge Swap, ODST (Epic Helmet for Mark V)

Lv. 66: Karaba Sirocco (Rare Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 67: UA/ODST (Rare Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 68: Challenge Swap, Keep It Clean (Rare Charm0

Lv. 69: Super Tone (Legendary AI Color)

Lv. 70: Challenge Swap, Superintendent (Legendary AI Model)

Lv. 71: UA/M557 (Rare Chest for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 72: UA/Type Jor (Epic Knee Pads for Mark V)

Lv. 73: Challenge Swap, UA/Vaultlock (Legendary Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 74: Noble Defender (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)

Lv. 75: Challenge Swap, Grenadier (Epic Helmet for Mark V)

Lv. 76: Noble Portal (Epic Armor Coating for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 77: Stalwart (Legendary Visor for Mark V)

Lv. 78: Challenge Swap, UA/Type E3 (Rare Helmet Attachment)

Lv. 79: Noble Justice (Legendary Stance)

Lv. 80: Challenge Swap, Jorge-052 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)

Lv. 81: Trailblazer (Epic Helmet for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 82: SAP/MKVI (Epic Left Shoulder Pad for Mark V)

Lv. 83: Challenge Swap, SAP/MKVI (Epic Right Shoulder Pad for Mark V)

Lv. 84: FCI-I/Airwolf (Epic Helmet Attachment), Mark VI (Epic Helmet for Mark V)

Lv. 85: Challenge Swap, Judgement Mantle (Legendary Armor Effect)

Lv. 86: Claw Marks (Rare Backdrop), XP Boost

Lv. 87: M10 Tactical Soft Case (Rare Utility for Mark V)

Lv. 88: Challenge Swap, TAC/CASC (Epic Wrist for Mark V)

Lv. 89: M550D Halfplate (Rare Chest for Mark VII), Noble Executioner (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)

Lv. 90: Challenge Swap, EVA-C (Legendary Helmet for Mark V)

Lv. 91: Special Delivery (Legendary Stance), XP Boost

Lv. 92: Visigoth (Rare Visor for Mark V)

Lv. 93: Challenge Swap, Sapper Rig (Epic Chest for Mark V)

Lv. 94: Dragoon (Epic Visor for Mark VII), Noble Fury (Epic Stance)

Lv. 95: Challenge Swap, Emile-A239 (Legendary Armor Kit for Mark V)

Lv. 96: Mark VII (Legendary Helmet for Mark VII), XP Boost

Lv. 97: Challenge Swap, Judgement Helm (Legendary Armor Effect)

Lv. 98: UA/Armet (Legendary Helmet Attachment), MIA (Rare Visor for Mark V)

Lv. 99: Challenge Swap, Redacted Records (Epic Armor Coating for Mark V)

Lv. 100: UA/Type II-A1 Buckler (Legendary Wrist for Mark VII), Judgement Flame (Legendary Mythic Effect)

Season 1 Legendary rewards

For those who want to unlock each of these Legendary Battle Pass rewards, here’s what tier you’ll need to reach in Heroes of Reach:

Lv. 20: Carter-A259 Kit (Armor set)

Lv. 25: FC-I/Fascia (Helmet attachment)

Lv. 32: SAP/SNP (Left shoulder pad)

Lv. 33: SAP/SNP (Right shoulder pad)

Lv. 37: HUL-I/RS/Argon (Helmet attachment)

Lv. 40: JUN-A266 Kit (Armor set)

Lv. 45: Recon (Helmet)

Lv. 50: Judgement Phoenix (Kill effect)

Lv. 60: Catherine-B320 Kit (Armor set)

Lv. 69: Super Tone (AI color change)

Lv. 70: Superintendent (AI model)

Lv. 73: UA/Vauntlock (Chest piece)

Lv. 77: Stalwart (Visor)

Lv. 79: Noble Justice (Stance)

Lv: 80: Jorge-052 Kit (Armor set)

Lv. 85: Judgment Mantle (Armor effect)

Lv. 90: EVA (C) (Helmet)

Lv. 91: Special Delivery (Stance)

Lv. 95: Emile-A239 Kit (Armor set)

Lv. 96: Mark VII (Helmet)

Lv. 97: Judgment Helm (Armor effect)

Lv. 98: UV/Armet (Helmet attachment)

Lv. 100: UA/Type II-A1 Buckler (Wrist piece)

Lv. 100: Judgment Flame (Mythic effect)

When does Halo Infinite Season 1 end?

Halo Infinite’s Season 1 and all related Battle Pass rewards will end in May 2022. This means players have plenty of time to work their way up the ranks and unlock each legendary reward.

Remember, any progress you made in the Halo Infinite beta will also transfer to the live version of the game. So, make sure you take advantage of this if you took part.