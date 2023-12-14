Modern Warfare 3 Dec 14 update patch notes: Ghost perk buffs, weapon nerfs, more

Modern Warfare 3 is getting some major changes in the most recent patch notes as multiple guns have been nerfed.

The December 14 update to Modern Warfare 3 is bringing a host of changes to the game. The most important of which are changes to the Ghost perk, multiple weapon nerfs, and some bug fixes across the board.

The December 6 and 7 patches implemented some much-needed changes to the Riot Shield and more multiplayer content. This update seemed to be more about quality-of-life improvements to make the game feel better for players across the board.

Changes to Ghost

The developer said changes came to the popular multiplayer perk due to player feedback. A grace period has been added to the movement requirement so momentary pauses will no longer see the player’s position revealed.

Players can now be stationary for 2 seconds before anti-radar effects are disabled.

Weapon nerfs

Big changes are coming to weapons across the board, hitting Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Marksman Rifles, Handguns, Battle Rifles and Assault Rifles.

All the weapons listed below have had their damage nerfed:

DG-56

FR 5.56

BAS-B

COR-45

Renetti

DM56

KVD Enforcer

MTZ Interceptor

TYR

Haymaker

Fennec 45

Full Modern Warfare 3 December 14 patch notes

Activision MW3 developers have been quick to fix its multiplayer in first season.

Here are the full MW3 December 14 update patch notes from Activision Blizzard.

Global

Stability & Performance

Addressed an issue experienced by some players that caused items previously unlocked to become unavailable to equip.

Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

RAM-7 (MWIII) Speedway v5 Short Barrel Attachment is now available to equip in the Gunsmith.



Equipment

Breacher Drone (Lethal) Improved impact detection to prevent inflicting more explosive damage to players than intended.



Customization

Crimson Fate and Carbon Fate Laser Attachment Skins will no longer appear as default Skins when equipped to Shotguns.

Players who purchased the GG EZ Weapon Vault Bundle will now be able to use customizations on the Houndeye Integrated Optic Attachment.

Animated Emblems are now properly rewarded upon reaching Prestige Levels 1-5. Note: In the coming days, we’ll retroactively grant these items to players who met the requirements prior to today’s fix.

The Stormender’s Priceless and Interstellar reward Emblems will now display the correct Emblem art.

Multiplayer

UIX

Bug Fixes Kills column on the Scoreboard will now track properly in War Mode. Conversion Kits Attachment slot for certain Weapons will no longer appear locked despite requirements being met. Exiting a Blueprint Preview will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu. When using a Controller, hovering the Santa’s Slayground Battle Pass sector will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu. Clicking the ‘View Bundle’ button on a Battle Pass Bundle in the Operators tab will no longer kick players back to the Multiplayer menu.



Progression

Challenges that require enemy Equipment to be destroyed will now progress upon the destruction of the following Field Upgrades: A.C.S. Comms Scrambler Deployable Cover Med Box Munitions Box Portable Radar Suppression Mine Tactical Camera Tactical Insertion Trophy System

Fixed several challenges where progression wasn’t tracking.

Weapons & Attachments

Ray Gun Implemented measures to prevent illicit usage outside of support Modes.



Maps

Operation Spearhead (War) Eliminated an out of map exploit in which players were able to access an unintended rooftop near the Launch Site. Eliminated an out of map exploit in which players were able to get underneath the map near the Garage.



Modes

Gunfight In Private Match, split-screen play will no longer cause DEV ERROR 12744.

Search and Destroy Addressed an issue causing unintended XP rates for various match events.

Playlists Increased Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed score limits in certain limited-time Playlists. 12v12: 150 10v10: 125 Small Maps: 125

Private Match With CDL Rules enabled, restrictions are now accurate to the Competitive Settings v1.0 specification. Training Course has returned, allowing players to learn basic movements and combat skills.



Perks