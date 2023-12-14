Modern Warfare 3 Dec 14 update patch notes: Ghost perk buffs, weapon nerfs, more

Modern Warfare 3 Dec 14 update patch notes: Ghost perk buffs, weapon nerfs, moreActivision Blizzard
Modern Warfare 3 is getting some major changes in the most recent patch notes as multiple guns have been nerfed.
The December 14 update to Modern Warfare 3 is bringing a host of changes to the game. The most important of which are changes to the Ghost perk, multiple weapon nerfs, and some bug fixes across the board.
The December 6 and 7 patches implemented some much-needed changes to the Riot Shield and more multiplayer content. This update seemed to be more about quality-of-life improvements to make the game feel better for players across the board.
Changes to Ghost
The developer said changes came to the popular multiplayer perk due to player feedback. A grace period has been added to the movement requirement so momentary pauses will no longer see the player’s position revealed.
- Players can now be stationary for 2 seconds before anti-radar effects are disabled.
Weapon nerfs
Big changes are coming to weapons across the board, hitting Submachine Guns, Shotguns, Marksman Rifles, Handguns, Battle Rifles and Assault Rifles.
All the weapons listed below have had their damage nerfed:
- DG-56
- FR 5.56
- BAS-B
- COR-45
- Renetti
- DM56
- KVD Enforcer
- MTZ Interceptor
- TYR
- Haymaker
- Fennec 45
Full Modern Warfare 3 December 14 patch notes
Here are the full MW3 December 14 update patch notes from Activision Blizzard.
Global
Stability & Performance
- Addressed an issue experienced by some players that caused items previously unlocked to become unavailable to equip.
Weapons & Attachments
Assault Rifles
- RAM-7 (MWIII)
- Speedway v5 Short Barrel Attachment is now available to equip in the Gunsmith.
Equipment
- Breacher Drone (Lethal)
- Improved impact detection to prevent inflicting more explosive damage to players than intended.
Customization
- Crimson Fate and Carbon Fate Laser Attachment Skins will no longer appear as default Skins when equipped to Shotguns.
- Players who purchased the GG EZ Weapon Vault Bundle will now be able to use customizations on the Houndeye Integrated Optic Attachment.
- Animated Emblems are now properly rewarded upon reaching Prestige Levels 1-5.
- Note: In the coming days, we’ll retroactively grant these items to players who met the requirements prior to today’s fix.
- The Stormender’s Priceless and Interstellar reward Emblems will now display the correct Emblem art.
Multiplayer
UIX
- Bug Fixes
- Kills column on the Scoreboard will now track properly in War Mode.
- Conversion Kits Attachment slot for certain Weapons will no longer appear locked despite requirements being met.
- Exiting a Blueprint Preview will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu.
- When using a Controller, hovering the Santa’s Slayground Battle Pass sector will no longer kick the player back to the Multiplayer menu.
- Clicking the ‘View Bundle’ button on a Battle Pass Bundle in the Operators tab will no longer kick players back to the Multiplayer menu.
Progression
- Challenges that require enemy Equipment to be destroyed will now progress upon the destruction of the following Field Upgrades:
- A.C.S.
- Comms Scrambler
- Deployable Cover
- Med Box
- Munitions Box
- Portable Radar
- Suppression Mine
- Tactical Camera
- Tactical Insertion
- Trophy System
- Fixed several challenges where progression wasn’t tracking.
Weapons & Attachments
- Ray Gun
- Implemented measures to prevent illicit usage outside of support Modes.
Maps
- Operation Spearhead (War)
- Eliminated an out of map exploit in which players were able to access an unintended rooftop near the Launch Site.
- Eliminated an out of map exploit in which players were able to get underneath the map near the Garage.
Modes
- Gunfight
- In Private Match, split-screen play will no longer cause DEV ERROR 12744.
- Search and Destroy
- Addressed an issue causing unintended XP rates for various match events.
- Playlists
- Increased Team Deathmatch and Kill Confirmed score limits in certain limited-time Playlists.
- 12v12: 150
- 10v10: 125
- Small Maps: 125
- Private Match
- With CDL Rules enabled, restrictions are now accurate to the Competitive Settings v1.0 specification.
- Training Course has returned, allowing players to learn basic movements and combat skills.
Perks
- Ghost T/V Camo (Gear)
- Players can now be stationary for 2s before anti-radar effects are disabled.