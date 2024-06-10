Helldivers 2 June 13 early patch notes: Infinite grenade bug fix, 100 changes, more

Early patch notes for Helldivers 2’s June 13 update have gone live, revealing that players can expect invite-only lobbies, 100-plus fixes, and more.

Helldivers 2 has received plenty of updates since its February 2024 launch, but not all of them have brought welcome changes. In a few cases, the sequel’s patches have introduced new problems on top of fixing old ones.

Developer Arrowhead responded to this criticism in May, informing the community of its plan to slow down the release cadence of patches.

The next major update will launch three weeks after the announcement in question, bringing a whole host of changes.

Helldivers 2’s June 13 patch includes over 100 bug fixes

In a post on social media, Helldivers 2 developers confirmed the next update will hit PC and PS5 on Thursday, June 13.

An edited meme in the Twitter/X thread’s first post features a summary of the biggest changes in the patch. For one, players can expect more than 100 adjustments, including one that finally fixes Helldivers 2’s infinite grenade glitch.

The post also confirms the forthcoming addition of visible supply lines and attack origins, reverted patrols and spawn rate, and super samples becoming available at difficulty level 6.

Super samples have previously been exclusive to difficulty levels 7 through 9, so the latter point will prove especially notable for players who’ve been waiting for this change since launch.

Arrowhead also used the thread to clarify its new approach to releasing patches. While developers will issue Helldivers 2 patches at a slower rate, they don’t want players thinking anyone’s resting on their laurels.

The team is confident the upcoming patch will prove a “strong” one, as it tackles hundreds of fixes and introduces long-requested features like the invite-only lobbies.

“We’ll continue delivering patches and content that squash bugs and evolve the game. And, most importantly, evolve the game WITH our players and community,” reads one part of the statement.

We’ll update this page when the patch officially goes live on June 13.

