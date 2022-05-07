343 admits Halo Infinite Season 2 launch was “bumpy”, working on fixes

343 Industries responded to the backlash surrounding Halo Infinite Season 2, admitting its launch was “bumpy” but assuring fans they’re listening to feedback and “reviewing options”.

Halo Infinite players can’t catch a break. After being met with one disappointment after another, they hoped the Season 2 Lone Wolves update would turn the tides and potentially save the game’s player base from dwindling further.

However, that wasn’t the case — at least, not according to the community at large. Many were outraged over the changes to weapons and movement. Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff also slammed the devs for being “horrendous”.

Joseph Staten, the Head of Creative for Halo Infinite, admitted the Season 2 launch was “bumpy” and talked about how the team plans to make amends moving forward, such as taking all the feedback on board.

“Hey Spartans, this week has been bumpy,” he said. “That definitely wasn’t our goal. We are indeed taking your feedback to heart, especially regarding map jumps and speedrunning. We’re reviewing options and will have more news to come.”

Staten also assured players that he and the other developers are taking all of the constructive criticism on board. “I’m reading every single one of them on this thread. So please keep the constructive feedback coming.”

More than 500 players responded to his tweet, with many suggesting ways to improve the game. Some raised concerns about the removal of skill jumps and slides, while others focused on more niche things like balancing thrusters.

The developers have a lot to do to appease the player base. Plus, there’s no guarantee that doing so will save the game from its downward spiral. Despite that, they’re still committed to improving it.