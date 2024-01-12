Halo fans praise TV showrunner for “listening to feedback” for season 2

A brand new trailer for Halo season 2 has dropped, with fans more hopeful for Master Chief’s second live-action outing following a poorly received first season.

Video game TV shows and movie adaptations have never been more popular. The likes of The Witcher, The Last of Us, and more breaking viewership numbers and also challenge the old-standing notion that video games struggle to be adapted into live-action projects.

While many have been able to break the mold, one such adaptation that fans struggled to connect with was Paramount’s Halo TV show.

The first season, which aired in 2022, was slammed by fans for drifting away from the source material and for lack of quality in the writing. As such, the lead-up to season 2 of the show has had fans cautiously optimistic about what is to come.

However, the brand new trailer for Halo season 2 has fans hopeful that Master Chief’s second outing will be a better one. Fans of the beloved Xbox franchise sharing their praise for the creative for “doing the right thing” and listening to feedback from the community.

One Redditor wrote “so opposite of The Witcher then. Well done to whoever is in charge for at least listening to feedback and trying to do the right thing.”

Another Redditor wrote, “At a bare minimum I just need cool action set to the Halo music. If they can deliver on that week in week out, I’ll watch.”

In saying this, fans are still taking caution when getting their hopes up for season 2. Another social media user wrote, “I’m cautiously optimistic, but I can’t tell at this point if they’ve actually of course corrected their myriad of missteps or if the trailer editors are just putting on a show.”

Halo season 2 is set to drop on Paramount+ on February 8, 2024.