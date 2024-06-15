MW3 players divided as devs confirm Kar98k nerfs are coming

Sledgehammer Games confirmed a balance adjustment will come to the Kar98k marksman rifle, likely packaged with MW3’s Season 4 Reloaded update according to the devs.

Season 4 of MW3 and Warzone brought a lot of new features to the game, but none were as hyped as the return of the Kar98k, the notorious rifle that dominated the early era of Warzone.

Yet, as quickly as it arrived, it was deemed an absolute menace. Warzone players have blasted the rifle and its ability to make the game “miserable,” while MW3’s Reddit channels are full of complaints about the weapon.

MW3’s developer, Sledgehammer Games, is a frequenter of said title’s forums. In response to one player’s claim that the Ka98k is the best weapon in the game, Sledgehammer confirmed a nerf would be coming through.

“Kar98k balance adjustments are incoming, and we are currently targeting the Season 4 Reloaded update.” stated the developers.

Sledgehammer didn’t exactly reveal what the plans for the nerf would be, or if it will hit both Warzone and MW3’s multiplayer modes. Regardless, fans started brainstorming what they thought would be the best way to adjust the weapon, with a popular train of thought to tune the Kar98k’s ADS.

“Imo it just needs the ADS nerfed a little bit. I can live with the damage.” one player replied.

On the other hand, many were upset by the confirmation of a nerf. Amongst the sea of “borings” and general disappointment, one fan shared: “They always hear the ‘nerf it’ feedback. They never hear the ‘This is the most fun I’ve had in the game in years, this literally brought some of my friends back to the game, leave it the hell alone’ feedback.”

Provided the timeline doesn’t shift, MW3’s Season 4 Reloaded will arrive on June 26, and we’ll keep you updated on what changes unfold.

