Halo Infinite player count: How many people are playing?

Halo Infinite reinvigorated the franchise’s fandom when it launched on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Here’s how many people are still playing in 2022.

343 Industries’ latest installment in the legendary Halo franchise brought the Master Chief to next-gen while bringing fans spanning console and PC together. There was a ton of hype for Infinite in the leadup to launch and players came into the servers in droves.

But it wasn’t all sunshine since the game’s release. Shortly after launch, Infinite struggled to keep up with the demands of players for much-needed fixes and changes – which 343 have been making strides in addressing.

Advertisement

That’s left some people wondering how many players are in Halo Infinite’s servers ever since its massive debut.

What is Halo Infinite’s player count?

The Halo Infinite player base has significantly dwindled since it first came out. The current player count is at 6,072 as of April 2022, according to SteamCharts.

Those figures reflect the title’s Steam community on PC seeing as Xbox parent company, Microsoft, has not disclosed players from Xbox and Game Pass.

With that in mind, Infinite’s all-time peak managed to hit 256,619 but has since come down to about 8,122, per the last set of data available.

That’s a big drop off from when the hype wave propelled the game’s reach across Twitch, YouTube and more.

Advertisement

There’s a ton of ground of 343 to make up in its latest franchise entry and they’re committed to figuring out how to get players back in the matchmaking queues.

Read more: How to claim Halo Infinite Twitch drops

Halo Infinite Season 2 Lone Wolves could play a big part in those efforts by introducing new maps, game modes and plenty of cosmetics to earn.

It’ll be interesting to see if Infinite can reclaim fans who’ve been waiting for improvements to boost player counts later in 2022.