Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch notes: Start new game, quicker dwellings & more appearance changes 

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s latest patch has arrived and it brings with it some of the biggest requests since the game’s launch, such as the ability to start a new game

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has made quite a splash since it launched earlier this month. However, there have also been some complaints that have loudly followed the game around. Chief among them, is the inability to both start a new game or easily change their character’s appearance. Both of these meant if you designed a character and decided you didn’t love how they looked, you had to just live with it until you could farm enough currency to buy the Art of Metamorphosis item.

Thankfully, these two complaints have already been addressed by Capcom. In a new patch that is live on PC and PS5 (and will be coming to Xbox consoles in the next couple of days), you can now start a new game from the main menu. More than that, they’ve also added 99 Art of Metamophosis items, so you won’t be limited if you want to rework your character more than a handful of times.

More than that, Capcom has moved a quest that allows you to get your own “dwelling” earlier into the game.

If you’re curious about what else, here are the complete patch notes from Capcom.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 patch notes

PlayStation 5 / Steam

Adding the option to start a new game when save data already exists.

Changing the number of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99.

Making the quest that allows players to acquire their own dwelling (where they can save and rest) available earlier in the game.

Miscellaneous text display issues.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

PlayStation 5 exclusive