Dragon’s Dogma 2 to finally add New Game option after widespread fan backlash

Capcom has revealed the planned updates for Dragon’s Dogma 2, which will fix major fan issues with the game, including the ability to start a new save file.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched in a rough state, but Capcom is hard at work fixing the problems with the game.

Chief among these is the ability to start a new save file. This is because Dragon’s Dogma 2 requires players to delete their current save to start over with a fresh character.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 planned patch content revealed

A new post on the official Dragon’s Dogma Twitter/X account has revealed the content planned for the upcoming Dragon’s Dogma 2 patches. These include QoL improvements that fans have been begging for.

First among these is the ability to start a new game, which is planned for all versions of Dragon’s Dogma 2. This is followed by giving you better access to the Art of Metamorphosis books, which are needed to change the appearance of your Arisen and Main Pawn.

The quest that gives the player their own home will also be accessible earlier in the story, so you don’t have to burn your limited money on costly inn visits.

Performance update options are also planned, such as the ability to disable Ray Tracing and alter the frame rate. Hopefully, these will address Dragon’s Dogma 2’s many stuttering problems.

There’s currently no release date for these patches, but they’ll hopefully arrive soon, as Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a fantastic game, yet these basic issues prevent players from being able to enjoy the experience.