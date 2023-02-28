How to clean PS VR2 headset without damaging the lenses

Cleaning your PS VR2 lenses is a delicate process. One wrong move could leave your new VR headset with permanent damage but worry not, here’s how you can clean your PS VR2 unit without a hassle.

The PS VR2 is certainly no cheap device. Given you need a PS5 in the first place, with the hefty VR unit’s price tag on top, it’s quite a big expense for the average gamer. Thus, taking care of it is paramount.

Leaving it exposed to direct sunlight, cleaning it with the wrong materials, there are so many ways to accidentally damage the costly hardware. This is especially true when it comes to the headset’s lenses. If these components get ruined in any way, there’s unfortunately no quick fix other than a complete replacement.

So before you dive right in, be sure to brush up on how to clean those PS VR2 lenses without leaving any permanent marks.

Keeping your PS VR2 lenses clear of any dirt or smudges is essential.

Use a microfiber cloth to clean your PS VR2 lenses

The absolute most important thing when it comes to cleaning your PS VR2 lenses is to ensure you’re using a microfiber cloth. Any other material can be a little too harsh for the sensitive lenses, so microfiber is the way to go, no different from how you’d clean everyday eyeglasses.

Only with a microfiber cloth in hand can you then proceed. Next, it’s essential not to spray any cleaning liquids on the lenses. While you may think it’s helping, there’s simply no need and can actually make things worse.

Take your microfiber cloth and gently apply pressure in a circular motion to begin cleaning the lenses. Take your time, focus on fully cleaning one lens before jumping to the next, and make sure you’ve cleared out any smudges along the way.

It’s crucial you don’t overdo it and apply too much pressure, as again, VR lenses can be quite delicate. So be patient and mindful as you slowly clean them until they’re looking sharp.

Microfiber cloths are all you need to clean your PS VR2 lenses.

That’s all there is to it. With the right materials in hand and the correct approach, your PS VR2 lenses should be cleaned up in no time.