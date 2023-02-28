Does PS VR2 work with glasses? Fitting your frames, scratching lenses, all there is to know

Does Sony’s PS VR2 headset work well for those of us wearing glasses? Should you be concerned about scratching the lenses with your frames? Fear not, we’ve got the answers to all your questions below.

With the PS VR2 now out in the wild, thousands are jumping into the virtual realm for the very first time. Given the headset’s impressive specs and stacked launch lineup, it’s a great device to start your VR journey with.

However, for many, the idea of wearing a VR headset over your glasses doesn’t sound ideal. They might get in the way, perhaps not fit at all, or worse yet, even scratch the very delicate lenses.

So if you’re concerned about just how well the PS VR2 system works for us bespectacled folks, read on below to find out all there is to know.

Sony The PS VR2 headset is a fantastic piece of tech, but how well does it work with glasses?

Can you wear glasses while using the PS VR2?

Put simply, yes, you absolutely can wear glasses while using the PS VR2. Sony’s new VR headset it built with glasses in mind, meaning just about all frames big and small can find a sweet spot and work seamlessly.

If you need glasses in everyday life, you won’t have to worry about taking them off and suffering with blurry vision while using the PS VR2 headset. The system functions perfectly for those with glasses, and eye tracking even works incredibly well through your frames, so you have nothing to worry about.

Is it comfortable wearing glasses with the PS VR2?

In terms of comfort, if you’ve set up the PS VR2 headset just right with your glasses on, you won’t notice much of anything. After all, there’s plenty of space near the lenses for finer adjustments, meaning you won’t feel any extra pressure or discomfort by adding glasses to the mix.

For the most part, PS VR2 is just as comfortable on your head while wearing glasses compared to using it without glasses.

Dexerto As you can see, even with bigger frames, there’s still plenty of room to fit them comfortably in front of PS VR2’s lenses.

Will your glasses scratch the PS VR2 lenses?

If you’re not careful, your glasses can indeed scratch the PS VR2 lenses, as is the case with just about any VR device. However, it’s fairly easy to avoid this damage but wearing the headset appropriately.

If you follow the right steps when putting your headset on and setting things up, you should have absolutely no issues in this regard. There’s a good amount of space between the lenses and your eyes, meaning glasses can fit comfortably in-between without coming into contact and scratching the PS VR2 lenses.

What alternatives are there to wearing glasses with PS VR2?

If you’re still concerned about wearing glasses with the PS VR2 unit, there are a few workarounds. The most obvious is to simply head to your opticians and get some contact lenses instead. This way, you can go about your business in the virtual realm without having to wear glasses.

As another option, you can always get custom VR lenses designed specifically for both the PS VR2 headset and your custom optical prescription. We recommend VR Optician for their solid track record in designing bespoke prescription lenses for a wide range of VR devices. Simply provide your prescription details and you’ll soon have custom inserts for the PS VR2, meaning you’ll no longer have to wear glasses with the headset.