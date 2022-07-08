Best gaming laptop deals 2022: Budget, premium and more

Joel Loynds . 3 hours ago

Looking for the best gaming laptop deals? Can’t make the choice or are even confused as to what all the different specs are? We’re here to help you find the best of the best, no matter your budget..

Gaming laptop deals are a headache, so let us do the work for you. Whether you’re after more FPS out your FPS or just want something to play the latest releases at the end of the year, we’ve got you covered.

We’ll cover from budget to premium, so there’s something for everyone. Just be sure to check out the rest of our tech coverage for extra peripherals, including monitors, mice, and controllers.

Budget gaming laptop deals

Don’t discount the budget options when it comes to gaming laptops, not after the introduction of DLSS and FSR, Nvidia, and AMD’s super sampling algorithms. These systems should last you far longer than anticipated if you’re willing to make a couple of sacrifices in the name of lower prices.

These laptops usually come with at most, an RTX 3060, which should handle its own at 1080p gaming. Combine that with a good laptop CPU, and you’ll find yourself with a machine that’s more than capable of running the latest games at medium (think PS4 quality) or even high settings.

The major downside to these monitors is that you’ll find some parts are… less than spectacular. For instance, ASUS’s TUF range often comes with dim screens, or MSI’s GF range can feel cheap to the touch.

However, for budget gaming, being able to lug around a high-spec machine without entirely draining the bank is always a good shout.

Featured budget laptop for gaming:

Acer It’s cheap, it’s good, what more do you want?

While not a massive saving, getting in with a small, portable laptop that not only looks good and produces decent performance for all your esports and 1080p gaming needs for less than a grand? That’s a decent way into the PC gaming space.

The Acer Nitro range has always been good value for money, but the main thing here is that it features the latest in Intel’s CPUs, with the 12500H, providing better and optimized battery life and a significant lack of heat coming from the insides compared to the 11th generation’s offerings.

This thing, combined with DLSS, will be a workhorse for sure. The only thing would be to investigate throwing in an extra stick of RAM at some point, just in case.

Key specs:

$969

12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H (4.5 GHz turbo)

Nvidia RTX GeForce 3050 with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

8GB of RAM, 3200MHz

15.6″, FHD 1920×1080, 144Hz, Matte screen

512GB, M.2, PCIe NVMe SSD

Gaming laptops under $2000

So you want more out of your laptop, but you don’t want to go too far? The ‘mid-tier’ price range is – right now – the best price point for power and hardiness.

These laptops aren’t going to blow your mind entirely, but seeing what various companies have managed to cram inside is always a pleasure.

Here, you’ll often find the Intel 12700H and above or AMD’s new Ryzen Mobile 6000 Series. Though, like with budget gaming laptops, don’t count out those with lower than usual specs. Often these will come with much higher quality screens or have a unique gimmick like the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 being a two-in-one laptop/tablet.

There’s also, again, supersampling to take into account and there are plenty of accessories if you wanted to start building things out.

Most modern Intel devices will also come with Thunderbolt 3 or 4, so external GPUs will always be an option.

Featured gaming laptop deal under $2000:

Dell Beefy and with $1250 off?

Dell currently has their last generation Alienware X17 (which is by no means, a bad thing) for $1999.99, just eeking it into this segment. The thing is, it’s also $1250 off. That’s right. Nearly a whole laptop off in price.

The specs are great, with an RTX 3070 and i7-11800H onboard, this makes it still an incredibly powerful machine. The screen is a 1080p one, so you’ll be able to play your games on high and over without any issue before connecting to an external monitor, as well as supporting high refresh rates of up to 360Hz.

Further under the hood is that sweet spot of 32GB of RAM with a speed of 3200MHz, just enough to do some incredible work with content creation tools. Wi-Fi 6 is also available, making your wireless downloads from Steam a cinch. For storing them, how does a 1TB NVMe drive sound?

Key Specs:

$1999.99

11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H (4.60GHz Turbo)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 8 GB GDDR6

1 TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD

17.3″, FHD 1920×1080, 360Hz, NVIDIA G-SYNC

32 GB, 2 x 16 GB, DDR4, 3200 MHz

Premium gaming laptop deals (over $2000)

The crème da la crème. The bodacious premium laptops sit alongside fully fleshed-out desktops as not their lessers, but their equals – in most cases.

If you’re coming for this price range, you’ll find that these combine excellent screens, and great-feeling keyboards, and might also fit that unique bill of portability and power, while not immediately draining themselves of battery life.

Often these will have the latest RTX laptop-grade GPUs (currently the 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti), as well as powered by Intel or AMD’s flagship mobile chips.

While the deals are here for these premium gaming laptops, you already know what you’re in for by looking at the prices. These will not only last you a long time but go far beyond with supersampling maybe 6, 7 years into the future.

With the rate that DLSS and FSR are advancing, I’d suspect one of these laptops to last around ten years in some cases.

Featured high-end gaming laptop deal:

Gigabyte The big daddy, now with a massive discount.

Best Buy is currently having a huge sale across all their laptops, including this Gigabyte Aero 17.3″ monster. Inside is not only a recently released 3070 Ti GPU to push you over the edge for some 4K gaming on the go, but there’s also 16GB of DDR5 RAM inside, making this one of the fastest laptops on the market to date.

The 12th gen i7-12700H is a powerhouse, combined with the RTX card, should slam and elbow drop every game you throw at it and then some. Content creation will also be a breeze on this thing. It’s massive, spacious and at a killer price with $500 off for $2499.

Key specs:

$2499

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H

Nvidia RTX GeForce 3070 Ti

16GB of DDR5 RAM, 3200MHz

17.3″, 4K 3840×2160, 120Hz screen

2TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe SSD

