There’s a genius Dragon’s Dogma 2 trick for handling its most annoying enemy

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has its share of powerful enemies and unique encounters but there’s one encounter that induces a groan every time. It’s those damn wolves but luckily, one player found a way to trivialize them.

In a game that has impervious Golems, hit-and-run Griffins, and Ogres that can drop-kick you at the speed of light, you’d think Dragon’s Dogma 2’s common Wolves wouldn’t present much of a problem. That is until they decide to pull a grab attack and haul you around for five minutes.

You know what we’re talking about. These frustrating canines ambush you in the middle of your adventure and spend half the encounter out of reach, and the other half dangling you in their jaws. Sorry, they just hurt us.

Well, if your Dragon’s Dogma 2 journey has been as hampered by wolves as ours, we have good news for you. YouTuber Prizzaa has uploaded a handy clip to X that has a strategy for dealing with Wolves.

Okay, so the clip is Red Wolves but we’ve tested it on their less red counterparts and it works. Turns out, all you need to do is drop any meat item that you don’t care about and Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Wolves will immediately stop combat to chow down on it.

Seriously, it’s so distracting to them, they won’t even stop eating if they’re on fire. Prizzaa explains that they worked this out after 80 hours of playtime in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and honestly, without the clip, we never would have thought of it.

It completely nullifies the most tiresome aspect of a Wolf encounter which is their habit of moving around constantly. They’ll also be too busy for that irksome grab attack.

For slow melee classes like the Warrior, this is a total game-changer. It also gives Sorcerers more room to cast their spells and Mystic Spearhands won’t need to rely on Redouted Bolt to slow them down.